Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

- January 11th, 2021
Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view the presentations  Virtual Investor Conferences® and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced that the presentations from the January 7 th Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com. Log in to view the …

 Virtual Investor Conferences® and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced that the presentations from the January 7 th Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Log in to view the presentations now: https://bit.ly/3ooTxyI

All presentations will be available for 24/7 on-demand replay for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may also download shareholder materials from the “virtual trade booth” for the next three weeks.

The following companies participated in the conference:

Eastern
ET
NYC

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

10:00 AM

Acquired Sales Corp.

( OTCQX: AQSP )

10:30 AM

Vireo Health International Inc.

( OTCQX: VREOF | CSE: VREO)

11:00 AM

Aleafia Health Inc.

( OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)

11:30 AM

Gage Cannabis Co.

(Private Company)

12:00 PM

4Front Ventures Corp.

( OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT)

12:30 PM

MariMed Inc.

( OTCQX: MRMD )

1:00 PM

The Valens Company

( OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS)

1:30 PM

Clever Leaves International Inc.

( NASDAQ: CLVR , CLVRW)

2:00 PM

Slang Worldwide Inc.

( OTCQB: SLGWF | CSE: SLNG)

2:30 PM

Emerald Bioscience Inc.

( Pink: EMBI )

3:00 PM

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

( OTCQX: SBVCF | NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U)

3:30 PM

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

( OTCQB: TAUG )

4:00 PM

Experion Holdings Ltd.

( OTCQB: EXPFF | TSX-V: EXP)

4:30 PM

HempFusion Wellness Inc.

( TSX: CBD.U )

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm’s clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/11/c2991.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

