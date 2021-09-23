Biotech

BTV Highlights Promising Investment Opportunities

- September 23rd, 2021
lexaria biosciences logo

On Sat. Sept 25th at 5pm EST broadcast on FOX Business News – BTV-Business Television visits up-and-coming innovative investment opportunities.

Discover Companies to Invest In – Watch their TV feature!

Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) – As electric transportation rises in popularity, the zinc demand increases and Osisko is poised to take advantage with their advanced zinc projects.

Fobi AI (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) – BTV showcases their innovative AI device that provides real time data connectivity to retailers for increased profitability.

Rritual Superfoods (CSE: RSF) – BTV visits a company aiming to be the premium brand in the superfood space with its mushrooms and herbal adaptogen products.

Desert Mountain Energy (TSXV: DME) (OTCQX: DMEHF) – From helping launch rockets to driving antibiotics deep into the lungs of COVID patients, helium has many uses and Desert Mountain is gearing up to meet this growing demand.

Giga Metals (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQB: HNCKF) – With nickel as one of the key minerals required in EV batteries, Giga is on point with one of the world’s largest undeveloped nickel-cobalt sulphide deposits.

Lexaria Bioscience (CSE: LXX) (NASDAQ: LEXX) – A leading bioscience company whose patented technology, DehydraTECH, provides a faster and more effective drug delivery method.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides viewers with investment opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
FOX Business News US: Sat. Sept 25th 5pm EST.

To receive news, click here to subscribe

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97377

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

