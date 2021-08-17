Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is pleased to announce that Boosh’s entire line of frozen ‘Heat n Eat’ bowls and entrees are now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across Canada.Whole Foods Market is the largest chain of supermarkets in North America that specializes in natural and organic foods. Acquired by Amazon.com in 2017, Whole Foods Market currently has fourteen strategically located stores …

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (“Boosh” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Boosh’s entire line of frozen ‘Heat n Eat’ bowls and entrees are now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across Canada.

Whole Foods Market is the largest chain of supermarkets in North America that specializes in natural and organic foods. Acquired by Amazon.com in 2017, Whole Foods Market currently has fourteen strategically located stores throughout Canada, and a total of over 500 stores throughout Canada, US and the UK. Established in Austin, Texas in 1980, their ongoing mission is responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship, and community.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7944/93363_8ba006e334d1eace_002full.jpg

“Offering our full line of frozen entrée’s that include Veggie Bolognese Bowl with Beyond Meat®, Shepherd’s Pie with Beyond Meat®, Rustic Veggie Pot Pie, Coconut Curry bowl, Mac n Cheese n Peas bowl, and Mexican Fiesta bowl in all fourteen Whole Foods Market is certainly a major milestone for Team Boosh,” states Connie Marples, president and founder of Boosh Food. “Every one of our retail partners are super important to us and our growth. However, we believe Whole Foods shoppers are highly likely to be the customer seeking out convenient plant based gluten free meals that Boosh offers. To complement our frozen line, we’re also currently rolling out our refrigerated line of products that include Mushroom Gravy, Chili and Sloppy Joes and anticipate those items to be in all Whole Foods Market by late fall.”

“Having successfully assisted natural, organic and plant-based food companies for almost a quarter of a century, I can confirm that being represented by not just a few Whole Foods Market stores but all of the Whole Foods Market stores in Canada is a significant step in our growth plan as well as validation for Boosh,” states Ali Samei, Vice President of Boosh Food. “The Whole Foods Market demographics and socio-economics of Whole Foods Market consumers overlays perfectly with Boosh’s ideal client profile.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Pakulis

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (833) 882-6674

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), is the gateway to experiencing high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and now we’re expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93363