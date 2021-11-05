Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is pleased to announce it has begun accepting orders from the food service industry. This sector includes, but is not limited, to providing meals to hotels, restaurants, bars, cafeterias, catering, airlines and more.”I have been fielding calls for over a year with requests to supply Boosh to local restaurants and pubs where the demand for plant based and gluten free options …

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) (“Boosh” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has begun accepting orders from the food service industry. This sector includes, but is not limited, to providing meals to hotels, restaurants, bars, cafeterias, catering, airlines and more.

“I have been fielding calls for over a year with requests to supply Boosh to local restaurants and pubs where the demand for plant based and gluten free options continues to grow,” states founder and president, Connie Marples. “The food service sector is not necessarily equipped to deal with plant-based menu requests with regards to specially sourced ingredients and cross contamination. However, our Boosh products are high quality, ready-made and easy for the food service sector to adopt such as our Good Gravy, Sloppy Joes, Vegan Chili and proprietary Vegan Cheese powder blends. All can be used in a variety of ways to meet their chef’s expectations and satisfy consumer demands. Different ways to present Boosh entrees include Chili Cheese Nachos, Vegan Poutine, Vegan Sloppy Joe Sliders and Vegan Broccoli Cheddar soup to name a few.”

Boosh is pleased to present its two new Mac & Cheeze shelf stable entrées; Better Cheddar and Nacho Cheese at the Plant Expo on November 20-21st.

Boosh Creates 5th Revenue Stream; Selling To The Food Service Industry



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7944/102120_pouch%20packages-%20all.jpg

“The food service industry creates our 5th revenue stream. This is combined with our organic growth, acquisitions, expansion into the US and E-commerce in Canada and the US,” States CEO, Jim Pakulis. “And the Mac & Cheeze brings our total number of SKU’s in our portfolio to 24, from a starting point of 6 SKU’s at the beginning of the year. We look forward to continually adding quality, plant-based, nutritional, easy to fix meals for the whole family to enjoy.”

The Company has retained Hybrid to provide investor relation services. The cost is equivalent to twenty-two thousand five hundred dollars per month payable in stock or fifteen thousand dollars per month for a twelve month contract. The Company has retained Milestones Capital Limited for corporate development and investor relations services. The fee is one hundred thousand euro’s for a six week period.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Pakulis

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (833) 882-6674

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals and three refrigerated meals which are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102120