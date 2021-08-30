Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is pleased to announce that it has completed its studio kitchen located at its greater Vancouver headquarters.In January 2021, Boosh leased an 8,500 sq ft multi-purpose facility in greater Vancouver. The Company has been building out various aspects of the facility which include corporate offices, dry storage, freezer and refrigerated areas, and its studio which includes its filming …

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (“Boosh” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its studio kitchen located at its greater Vancouver headquarters.

In January 2021, Boosh leased an 8,500 sq ft multi-purpose facility in greater Vancouver. The Company has been building out various aspects of the facility which include corporate offices, dry storage, freezer and refrigerated areas, and its studio which includes its filming kitchen and formal interview areas.

The studio will have interviews and guest appearances from local chefs, vegan athletes, and other trailblazers in the plant-based world. The completed videos and interviews will allow us to grow our online following and share our knowledge of adopting a plant-based lifestyle with individuals that may wish to learn more about alternative, plant-based eating styles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOeKdNmJlpY

Some of our regular programming will include:

Cooking with Boosh. This extended series will show how to use our products to create other healthy, nutritionally based meals. As an example, our new Boosh “Good Gravy” can easily be a cornerstone for a vegan holiday meal, and our own Boosh Chili for Chili Cheese Nachos for game day. All of our six frozen and three refrigerated entrées can be combined or adopted to create exceptionally healthy meals.

In addition, Boosh will be presenting “Veggie Hacks” which will be 15 to 30 second spots with unique, quality oriented, delicious plant-based recipes. Items in planning stages include fiery Szechwan green beans, ginger agave glazed carrots, garlic cashew cream alfredo and smokey stuffed portobellos.

In addition, our in-house nutritionist Haley Bellet will be presented, “Mind-Full of Health with Haley”. Haley has a passion for food and promoting a healthy living lifestyle. She will be sharing her tips and advice for leading a productive, healthy, and balanced focused life.

“I studied to be a nutritionist and continued to grow my knowledge as the Wellness Manager at Nature’s Fare market where I helped people take charge of their personal journey to heal and love, through healthy food choices, supplementation, and other modalities. Nature’s Fare was one of the first places you could find delicious Boosh meals which is how I was introduced to Boosh and am absolutely delighted to be part of this amazing, forward thinking, plant loving team,” exclaims Haley.

The company has purchased commercial grade equipment including cameras lighting, software, and hardware, as well as retain on a consulting basis a filming and post-edit professional to allow Boosh to produce high quality, visually appealing and education content.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), is the gateway to experiencing high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and now we’re expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

