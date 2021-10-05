Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is pleased to announce that it has recently filled two top tier positions within the Company, Quality Assurance & Production Development Manager Lilin Chen and CFO Maria Hussaini. The Company also provides an update on other activities.Lilin’s responsibilities include Quality Assurance of food preparation with our third party food manufacturing facility, research and development for new …

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) (“Boosh” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has recently filled two top tier positions within the Company, Quality Assurance & Production Development Manager Lilin Chen and CFO Maria Hussaini. The Company also provides an update on other activities.

Lilin’s responsibilities include Quality Assurance of food preparation with our third party food manufacturing facility, research and development for new products and compliance for all certifications and regulations. Lilin’s background includes a Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Food Science, with experience in food laws and regulations, and over 5 years of quality assurance in food processing. Her food related certifications include Safety Quality Food (SQF) Implementing, Manufacturing and Practitioner, Certified Food Scientist, and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP).

The Company also welcomes Maria Hussaini as its fulltime CFO to the Company. Maria has been the Company’s interim CFO since Boosh completed it’s successful IPO in May 2021. Maria is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelors degree in accounting and a Finance Management diploma. Maria brings five years of progressive public accounting experience.

In other news, the Company’s recently hired sales department has onboarded 50 new accounts in the past forty days. This brings the approximate number of Canadian grocery stores carrying Boosh products to 445. It also announces it has completed its US packaging compliance requirements for export and sales in US and will be shipping to its US warehouse and ShopVejii.com US warehouse in early November. As previously reported, ShopVejii.com operates a digital marketplace for plant-based and sustainable-living products and provides delivery of these products throughout Canada and the US. Boosh is already available in Canada for home delivery through ShopVejii.com and will launch home delivery in US in mid-November. Separately, the Company has completed all of the documentation required for its US food distributors and has sent sample products to Thrive who have begun providing to their

key US clients.

“Since our IPO roughly four months ago, we’ve laid the foundation for four revenue streams; organic growth by increasing the number of stores selling Boosh products, E-commerce through ShopVejii.com, US expansion through Thrive Natural Sales, and acquisitions,” States CEO Jim Pakulis. “Our two recently acquired businesses Vegan Canteen and Salt Springs Harvest have already blended very well into our portfolio. I anticipate Boosh to continually acquire well managed plant-based food companies that we believe have significant upside and compliment our expanding brand of Boosh products.”

The Company wishes to remind readers that it has secured the Presenting Level Sponsorship at the Planted Expo at the Vancouver Convention Centre West November 21st – 22nd. More info can be found at www.PlantedLife.com/Vancouver. The Planted Expo (formerly Veg Expo) is a popular consumer event and billed as Canada’s largest plant-based event of the year. The event houses over 200 vegan edible and lifestyle businesses in one location. All Boosh shareholders attending the show will receive a free swag bag including coupons for Boosh products as well as Boosh apparel.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Jim Pakulis

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (833) 882-6674

www.Booshfood.com

Investor Relations

Contact – Edge Communications Group

Email: invest@booshfood.com

Telephone: (236) 237-1315

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), is the gateway to experiencing high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and now we’re expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98595