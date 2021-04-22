Biotech

BioHarvest Sciences Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

- April 22nd, 2021
bioharvest logo

BioHarvest Sciences (CSE: BHSC) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference taking place on April 22, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore cleantech small cap investment opportunities through two days of networking, dealmaking and discovery.

Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

About the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between cleantech companies, investors, and traders. Discover the companies in the cleantech industry who are moving the world forward through accessible green energy, energy efficiency, and innovative sustainability solutions.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:
BioHarvest Sciences
Ilan Sobel
6046221186
ilan@bioharvest.com
www.bioharvest.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

