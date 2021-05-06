This milestone culminates 10 years of research and development perfecting the Company’s BioFarming technologyBioHarvest Sciences Inc. announces that online sales of its flagship VINIA® product in the United States will commence at 8 A.M. Eastern Time on May 12, 2021, via its vinia.com website.This milestone represents a turning point for BioHarvest as it brings its flagship product to the United States, the largest …

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that online sales of its flagship VINIA® product in the United States will commence at 8 A.M. Eastern Time on May 12, 2021, via its vinia.com website.

This milestone represents a turning point for BioHarvest as it brings its flagship product to the United States, the largest market in the world for nutraceutical supplements. VINIA® is a product anchored in science and is the subject of multiple clinical studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The launch represents an opportunity for VINIA® to set a new standard for dietary supplement companies in the US$53 billion dietary supplement market (Persistence Market Research)

VINIA® is the first and only product in the world to contain Piceid Resveratrol from red grapes at levels in each capsule which is equivalent to the amount of Piceid Resveratrol in an average bottle of red wine, bringing consumers the benefits of red wine with the advantage of zero calories, zero sugar, and zero percent alcohol. VINIA® demonstrates a unique ability to support heart health and improve physical energy and mental alertness, via increased blood flow and delivery of oxygen to the body’s tissues and organs.

“We are entering the US nutraceuticals market with a powerful science-based product which has the ability to contribute to the overall wellness of American consumers.” said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, adding “Not only are we uniquely positioned to lead the established Resveratrol-based dietary supplements market, but we will also reach sizeable segments within this market, due to the heart health and energy enhancing benefits of VINIA®. We are fully prepared for this launch and have assembled a talented team of professional partners to bring the power of VINIA® to American consumers. Our future product launches will benefit greatly from the go-to-market machine that this talented team has built.“

The company invites any interested investors, consumers, or media to contact info@bioharvest.com for more information. More details about the launch itself will be shared on May 12, 2021.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Sales are dependent on market acceptance which is subject to consumer preferences that are constantly changing. There is no assurance that the Israeli market results will translate directly into US markets which may depend on different consumer preferences and more substantial marketing expenditures and resources. They can be no assurance that the launch of Vinia® will lead the established resveratrol market or reach sizeable segments within the market. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

