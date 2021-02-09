This milestone is critical for the large-scale production of full-spectrum plant-based cannabis products and cannabinoids in liquid media bioreactors.BioHarvest Sciences Inc. announces that it is now able to consistently grow Trichomes from multiple cannabis plant strains, in liquid media. Furthermore, BioHarvest is the world’s first and only Company to successfully develop the proprietary knowledge required to …

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that it is now able to consistently grow Trichomes from multiple cannabis plant strains, in liquid media. Furthermore, BioHarvest is the world’s first and only Company to successfully develop the proprietary knowledge required to control the production of cannabis cells in liquid media, and has now developed the unique know-how to optimize the growth performance of these cannabis Trichomes in a predictable and highly efficient manner. Cannabis Trichomes are the “natural factories” that produce the hundreds of distinct cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids in the cannabis plant, and their complex structure creates a major challenge for growing them in liquid media. To date, no other company or academic group has publicly claimed to have successfully grown cannabis Trichomes in liquid media, in such a predictable and highly efficient manner.

This optimization of the Trichome’s growth is a key condition and major enabler for the consistent, cost efficient and sustainable production of plant-cell based cannabis and cannabinoids. BioHarvest has achieved this ground-breaking milestone by leveraging its patented BioFarming technology, independent of any specific cannabis strain genetics. The plant based BioFarming technology produces cannabis cells in a process that is controlled, consistent, aseptic, non-GMO, pesticide-free and chemical-free.

“We are very proud to have reached such a critical milestone” said Dr. Yochi Hagay, CTO of BioHarvest, and added “this marks the culmination of many years of intensive R&D work and it is an achievement worth celebrating, especially in a challenging work environment impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We can now focus our efforts on the remainder of our program, to build our first 2 tons per year cannabis BioFarming facility this year”.

Eitan Popper, former President & Co-Founder of MedReleaf (acquired by Aurora Cannabis Inc.), and current Chairman of BioHarvest’s Advisory Board, added “this is an impressive plant biology and biotech breakthrough in general, and an unprecedented development in the specific field of cannabis & cannabinoids science. BioHarvest’s ability to grow Trichomes in liquid media and optimize their performance, brings the Company one step closer to disrupting the cannabis industry as we know it, through large scale production of plant-based, sustainable, clean, cost competitive, non-GMO and pesticide, chemical and fungi free cannabis products. These are major features desired by both the pharmaceutical and the CPG industries.”

“Optimizing the performance of the Trichomes translates into the ability to immediately address a multitude of cannabis applications at the right cost structure. I look forward to the completion of the scale-up and commercializing of our product line up in 2022” said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s objective is to also become a leading supplier of cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes.

For more information visit: www.bioharvest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes might include forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular, there is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of making our products available in multiple markets and exposing our technology to different verticals. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. The success of the Company in demonstrating its ability to consistently grow in solution trichomes from multiple plant strains is not an assurance that the Company will be able to commence commercial production when anticipated or at all. While the company is in the process of constructing a two ton production facility the Company’s current licensing only permits scientific research. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

