BioHarvest Sciences Inc. announces that it has created a new board of scientific advisors to assist the Company in capitalizing on its proprietary BioFarming technology. The mandate of the Scientific Advisory Board is to advise and guide the Company as it expands the applications of its technology to broader medical applications and treatment arenas. Additionally, the SAB will advise the Company on best practices in …

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the “Company” or “BioHarvest”) announces that it has created a new board of scientific advisors to assist the Company in capitalizing on its proprietary BioFarming technology. The mandate of the Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”) is to advise and guide the Company as it expands the applications of its technology to broader medical applications and treatment arenas. Additionally, the SAB will advise the Company on best practices in conducting the required clinical trials to validate the efficacy of the Company’s products with these new forms of treatments.

The Company is excited to announce that world renowned Dr. Dennis Goodman will join the SAB, which also includes Dr. David Brady (previously announced member of the Company’s Board of Advisors) and Dr. Yochi Hagay, co-founder and CTO of BioHarvest.

Dr. Goodman (M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.C.P., F.C.C.P) brings over 40 years of relevant medical experience across multiple disciplines, including preventive cardiology. Dr. Goodman currently serves as Clinical Professor of Medicine at the New York School of Medicine, Professor of Medicine at the University of Cape Town, and Director of Integrative Medicine and Preventive Cardiology at the New York School of Medicine. Professor Goodman has authored a number of scientific articles which have been published in peer reviewed journals, as well as a number of abstracts. He has also authored three books focusing on the healing effects of specific ingredients such as Magnesium, Omega 3 and Vitamin K2. Dr. Goodman has participated in over 50 clinical trials and has extensive experience in providing advisory services in this highly technical area.

“Dr. Goodman’s acceptance of the Company’s invitation to join our Scientific Advisory Board is a clear validation of the company’s technology, its prospects and its disciplined approach to research and testing,” said Ilan Sobel, CEO of the Company. “When you add a developed nutraceutical such as VINIA® to a pipeline of health and wellness-oriented products, including cannabinoids, one can project an array of clinical applications for such products. The Company’s Scientific Advisory Board will help guide the Company to the right applications and the appropriate scientific best practices to bring them to market. I am thrilled with such a significant addition to the team in the form of Dr. Goodman,” commented Mr. Sobel.

“Biotech innovation has always been a significant passion for me,” said Dr. Goodman and added “One cannot ignore what BioHarvest is doing in the health and wellness space. Their BioFarming technology and the excellent team behind it is has the potential to transform the nutraceutical space. I look forward to working with the BioHarvest team to advance the benefits of the technology.”

Shareholders and Media are invited to register for the next BioHarvest Sciences Shareholder update, to be held online, live at 11am PT/ 2pm ET Thursday, January 21. Interested parties can register at: https://app.livestorm.co/st-financial/bioharvest-sciences-shareholder-meeting.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s objective is to also become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes.

For more information visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube



Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes might include forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular, there is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of making our products available in multiple markets and exposing our technology to different verticals. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in expanding its technology to broader medical applications or conduct clinical trials to validate the efficacy of the Company’s products for new forms of medical treatments. Clinical trials are subject to risks of significant cost overruns and lengthy delays with no assurance they will confirm desired results. Even where desired results are obtained government approvals for treatments take considerable time and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71907