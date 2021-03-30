Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (” Beyond Medical ” or the ” Company “) (CSE: DOCT) ( Frankfurt : 7FM4) is pleased to provide the following corporate update regarding its wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. (” Micron Technologies “).

Products Now Available at Walmart

Micron Technologies’ three-ply medical grade face masks and N95 medical grade face masks have been approved for sale by Walmart. Micron Technologies has completed the onboarding process and its products will be available at www.walmart.com by the beginning of April 2021 .

Kal Malhi , CEO of Beyond Medical states: “We are pleased to offer our products to loyal Walmart customers at competitive prices. The availability of our product with one of the largest retailers in the world will bring significant exposure to our made-in- Canada medical face mask brand. Our recently completed capital raise will allow us to ramp up manufacturing to meet new demand from Walmart customers.”

In addition to Walmart, Micron Technologies’ products are also available on Amazon and Shopify. Institutional customers and those who are interested in obtaining a quote for large size orders are encouraged to contact Milan@micronti.com .

Three-Ply Medical Grade Face Masks

Micron Technologies has been manufacturing and selling three-ply medical grade face masks since August 2020 . The masks are available in the colour blue and black. The majority of Micron Technologies’ sales have been to provincial governments; however, sales are also being completed online to various other customers. Micron Technologies is considering acquiring additional manufacturing equipment and hiring more personnel as it is currently operating at full capacity and continues to sell out of inventory.

N95 Face Masks

In addition to the three-ply medical grade face masks, Micron Technologies is also manufacturing N95 Model 8800 face masks. Micron Technologies’ N95 Model 8800 face masks have been approved by Health Canada and the US Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, the N95 Model 8800 face masks have passed testing with Kinetrics Analytical and Environmental Laboratories. Accordingly, Micron Technologies is confident that its N95 Model 8800 face masks will obtain medical-grade certification from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in the coming weeks. There are currently a limited number of NIOSH approved medical face mask manufacturers and the demand for these masks in outpacing supply.

On February 2,2012 , Washington Post reported on N95 masks: “The initial shortage has eased, but there still aren’t enough medical masks for health-care workers, let alone others. Demand for N95s is 500 to 1,000 percent higher than it was a year ago, said Megan Ranney , co-founder of Get Us PPE, which helps front-line workers obtain personal protective equipment.”

Last month President Biden’s chief medical advisor for Covid-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci , indicated that Americans may still be wearing masks in 2023, as mask-wearing has been critical in slowing down the spread Covid-19. N95 masks are the gold standard of personal protective equipment, particularly among healthcare professionals as they provide the highest level of protection for the user and those in close proximity. Beyond Medical hopes to have its N95 Model 8800 face masks certified as soon as possible in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, BC . The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade face masks.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

