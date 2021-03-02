Aptose Biosciences Inc. a clinical stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, will release its financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 after the close of the market. The live conference call can also be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of Aptose’s website at An archived …

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, will release its financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 after the close of the market.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 Time: 5:00 PM ET Dial In – Toll-Free: 1 844-882-7834 Dial In – International: 1 574-990-9707 Conference ID: 9179487 Webcast: LINK

Replay available through April 24, 2021:

Dial In – Toll-Free: 1 855-859-2056 Dial In – International: 1 404-537-3406 Conference ID: 9179487

The live conference call can also be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of Aptose’s website at https://www.aptose.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. An archived version of the webcast along with a transcript will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.

The press release, the financial statements and the management’s discussion and analysis for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2020 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company’s small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical- stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and is in a separate Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only clinical-stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC Greg Chow Dan Ferry, Managing Director Executive Vice President, CFO 617-535-7746 650-718-5028 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com gchow@aptose.com

SMP Communications

Susan Pietropaolo 201-923-2049

susan@smpcommunications.com



