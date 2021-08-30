Aptose Biosciences Inc. a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the Aptose management team will participate at the upcoming conferences in September 2021: The webcasts also can be accessed through the Aptose website at and will be archived shortly after the live events. About Aptose Aptose Biosciences is a …

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the Aptose management team will participate at the upcoming conferences in September 2021:

• H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Monday, September 13, 2021 Time: On demand starting 7:00 AM EDT Format: Virtual Webcast: Link • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Time: 11:20 AM EDT Format: Virtual Webcast: Link

The webcasts also can be accessed through the Aptose website at www.aptose.com and will be archived shortly after the live events.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company’s small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: luxeptinib, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and is in a separate Phase 1a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only known clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

