Amgen Announces 2021 Second Quarter Dividend

- March 3rd, 2021

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.76 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2021 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people’s lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world’s leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

Amgen Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits  and  synergies  of collaborations,  or  potential  collaborations,  with  any  other  company,  including BeiGene,  Ltd. or any collaboration to  manufacture therapeutic antibodies against  COVID-19,  or the Otezla® (apremilast) acquisition (including  anticipated  Otezla  sales growth  and  the  timing  of  non-GAAP EPS  accretion),  as  well  as estimates  of  revenues,  operating  margins,  capital expenditures,  cash,  other financial metrics, expected legal,  arbitration, political, regulatory  or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber  patterns  or  practices,  reimbursement  activities  and  outcomes,  effects  of  pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, outcomes, progress,  or  effects  relating  to  studies  of  Otezla  as  a  potential  treatment  for  COVID-19, and  other  such estimates  and  results. Forward-looking  statements  involve  significant risks  and  uncertainties,  including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to  update  any  forward-looking  statements  contained  in  this  document  as  a  result  of  new  information, future events or otherwise.

No  forward-looking  statement can  be  guaranteed  and  actual  results  may  differ materially  from  those  we project. Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically  and  internationally,  clinical  and  regulatory  developments  involving  current  and  future products,   sales   growth   of recently   launched   products,   competition   from other   products   including biosimilars,  difficulties  or  delays in  manufacturing  our  products  and  global  economic  conditions. In addition,  sales  of  our  products  are  affected  by  pricing  pressure,  political  and  public scrutiny  and reimbursement policies  imposed by  third-party  payers,  including  governments,  private  insurance  plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic  and  international  trends  toward  managed  care  and  healthcare  cost  containment. Furthermore, our  research,  testing,  pricing,  marketing  and  other  operations  are  subject  to  extensive  regulation  by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. We or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems  with  our  products,  including  our  devices, after  they  are  on  the  market. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our  business  may  be  impacted  by the  adoption  of  new  tax legislation  or  exposure  to  additional  tax liabilities. If  we  fail  to  meet  the  compliance obligations  in  the  corporate  integrity  agreement  between  us and  the  U.S.  government,  we  could  become  subject  to  significant  sanctions.  Further, while we  routinely obtain  patents  for  our  products  and  technology,  the  protection  offered  by  our  patents and  patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in  present  and  future  intellectual property  litigation. We perform  a  substantial  amount of  our  commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico , and also depend on third parties for  a  portion  of  our  manufacturing  activities,  and  limits  on supply  may  constrain  sales  of  certain of  our current  products  and product  candidate  development.  An  outbreak  of  disease or  similar  public  health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease,  could  have a significant  adverse  effect on  the  supply  of materials  for  our  manufacturing activities,  the  distribution of  our  products,  the  commercialization  of  our  product  candidates,  and  our clinical  trial  operations,  and  any  such  events  may  have  a  material  adverse effect  on  our  product development,  product  sales,  business  and  results  of  operations. We  rely  on  collaborations with  third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our  marketed  products  as  well  as for  the  discovery  and  development  of  new  products.  Discovery  or identification  of  new  product  candidates or  development  of  new  indications  for  existing  products cannot be  guaranteed  and  movement from  concept  to  product  is  uncertain;  consequently,  there  can  be  no guarantee  that  any  particular  product  candidate or  development  of a new  indication  for an existing product will  be  successful  and  become  a  commercial  product.  Further,  some  raw  materials, medical devices  and  component  parts  for  our  products  are  supplied by  sole  third-party  suppliers. Certain  of  our distributors,  customers  and  payers  have  substantial  purchasing  leverage  in  their  dealings  with  us. The discovery  of  significant problems  with  a product  similar  to  one  of our products  that  implicate  an  entire class  of  products  could  have  a  material  adverse  effect  on  sales  of  the  affected  products  and  on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and  to  integrate  the  operations of  companies or  to  support  the  products  or  technology we have acquired,  may  not  be  successful. A  breakdown,  cyberattack  or  information  security  breach could compromise  the  confidentiality,  integrity  and  availability  of  our  systems  and  our  data. Our  stock  price  is volatile  and  may be  affected  by  a  number  of  events. Global  economic  conditions may  magnify certain risks  that  affect  our  business. Our  business  performance  could  affect  or limit the  ability  of  our Board  of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Trish Rowland , 805-447-5631(media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

