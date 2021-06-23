50+ Companies to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th – 15th, 2021
Access to Giving – an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy is set for July 13-15, 2021. There will be 50+ companies conducting virtual presentations as well as private meetings with qualified investors throughout the three-day event
Company Presentations will begin July 13 at 10 am eastern time and go through July 15th. The event will also include a keynote speaker (to be announced) and three distinctive panels on:
- Investor Education, Advocacy and ESG
- Follow the Money – Investing 101
- Human Capital
Join us and gain an understanding and potential trends and key value drivers across a wide array of industries. If you are a qualified investor, register here and pledge to take meetings. If you’re new to the investment world, come listen to some presentations, panels, and learn more.
The full agenda can be found here, and the full event website can be found here.
To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie Goertz or call 919-228-6240.
Companies registered to date are below, and we are adding more every day.
|Organization
|Ticker
|Company Website
|Acer Therapeutics
|ACER
|http://www.acertx.com
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd.
|ADXN
|https://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/
|Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
|AGRX
|https://agiletherapeutics.com/
|Alpha Cognition
|ACOG
|https://www.alphacognition.com/
|Altigen Communications
|ATGN
|https://www.altigen.com/
|ARCA biopharma, Inc.
|ABIO
|https://arcabio.com/
|Auddia Inc.
|AUUD
|https://auddia.com/
|Basanite Industries
|BASA
|https://www.basaniteindustries.com/
|Biomerica
|BMRA
|https://www.biomerica.com/
|BK Technologies
|BKTI
|http://www.bktechnologies.com
|Blessed Bites
|PRVT
|https://www.theblessedbites.com/
|Blue Star Foods
|BSFC
|https://www.bluestarfoods.com/
|Data Storage Corporation
|DTST
|https://www.datastoragecorp.com/
|Delcath Systems Inc.
|DCTH
|http://delcath.com
|Diamcor Mining Inc.
|DMIFF
|http://www.diamcormining.com/
|Dolphin Entertainment
|DLPN
|https://www.dolphinentertainment.com
|Emulate Therapeutics
|PRVT
|https://emulatetx.com/
|Flux Power, Inc.
|FLUX
|http://www.fluxpower.com
|Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers
|GBNH
|https://www.greenbrooktms.com/
|HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (HAVLF)
|HAVLF
|https://havnlife.com/
|Issuer Direct Corporation
|ISDR
|https://www.issuerdirect.com
|Item 9 Labs Corp. (INLB)
|INLB
|https://www.item9labscorp.com/
|Know Labs, Inc. (KNWN)
|KNWN
|https://www.knowlabs.co/
|LexaGene
|LXXGF
|https://lexagene.com/
|MagicMed Industries Inc.
|PRVT
|https://magicmedindustries.com/
|Mechanical Technology, Incorporated
|MKTY
|https://www.mechtech.com/
|Metamaterial, Inc.
|MMATF
|https://metamaterial.com/
|Miravo Healthcare
|MRVFF
|https://www.miravohealthcare.com/
|Nephros, Inc.
|NEPH
|https://www.nephros.com/
|NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp.
|NMTC
|https://n1mtc.com/
|NLS Pharmaceuticals
|NLSP
|https://nlspharma.com/
|Oblong Inc.
|OBLG
|https://www.oblong.com/
|Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.
|PBLA
|https://panbela.com/
|POSaBIT Systems Corporation
|POSAF
|https://www.posabit.com/
|Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|PCSA
|https://processapharmaceuticals.com/
|Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.
|PTIX
|https://protagenic.com/
|Quality Online Education Group Inc.
|QOEG
|http://qualityonline.education
|Quipt Home Medical
|QIPT
|https://www.protechhomemedical.com/
|Soligenix, Inc.
|SNGX
|http://www.soligenix.com
|Star Equity Holdings
|STRR
|https://www.starequity.com/home
|Tego Cyber Inc.
|TGCB
|https://tegocyber.com
|Verb Technology Company
|VERB
|http://www.verb.tech
|Wellteq
|WTEQ
|https://wellteq.co/
|Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.
|WINT
|http://www.windtreetx.com
“This conference, for us, is different than your typical investor conference,” said Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct. “As a brand, it’s important to find ways to educate and advocate and be a part of something that is bigger than all of us.”
“Our technology has been behind a number of microcap and investment banking conferences and allows them to host in-person and virtual investor conferences,” said Angie Goertz, Vice President of Events at Issuer Direct. “We believe this is a great opportunity to give back to our industry while helping fund investor education and financial literacy programs.”
About Access to Giving
Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th – 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1×1’s with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1×1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.
About Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct’s principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.
Contact Information:
Angie Goertz, Vice President of Events
Issuer Direct Corporation
Office: (919) 228-6240
Email: Angie.Goertz@IssuerDirect.com
