Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the “Company” or “Rock Tech”) (TSXV:RCK ) (OTC:RCKTF) ( Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Nagrom laboratories to conduct bench scale testwork on the Company’s patent-pending lithium hydroxide production process

The bench scale tests will initially be performed on generated liquors, informed by the bench scale testwork from the traditional sulphation route (at the point in the process where Rock Tech’s innovative process applies). This considers quality aspects from various spodumene concentrates, including spodumene concentrate from Rock Tech’s 100% owned Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada. The testwork will provide valuable information on the performance of the Company’s innovative production process, inform future pilot scale tests and provide purified lithium hydroxide samples for further testing by the Company and prospective customers.



Figure 1 – Andritz centrifuge, to be used in the Nitrate route testwork for LHM precipitation

“We are thrilled to work with Nagrom to study our innovative lithium hydroxide production process further,” said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech’s chairman. “The results of these tests will provide us a deeper understanding of the flowsheet to establish the dedicated pilot plant.”

“While the nitrate route involves an innovative salt conversion to form lithium hydroxide, it is based technologically on unit operations known from the potash and fertilizer industries and thus, scaling-up risk is low,” said Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Voigt, Director of Rock Tech. “Compared to the traditional route this process does not need sub-zero process steps, allows simplified purification of the lithium hydroxide and reduces the consumption of energy and water. In addition, the process has the potential to deliver pure and attractive by-products for the building materials industry.”

About Nagrom

Nagrom, a privately owned Western Australian company, has been providing metallurgical services to the mining industry for over 30 years. Their Kelmscott facility (Perth, Western Australia) has over 100 processing units and a staff of 120 skilled resources. Nagrom is a recognized brand in the Lithium sector, with extensive spodumene and downstream lithium testwork experience across major and emerging producers.

