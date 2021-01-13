Datametrex AI Limited is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp. a cryptocurrency mining platform, will be revisited by the Company with a view to evaluate various strategic options for the purpose of reactivating the cryptocurrency mining platform to maximize value for the shareholders of the Company. This may also include without limitation, a share dividend or an …

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex“) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp. (“Ronin”), a cryptocurrency mining platform, will be revisited by the Company with a view to evaluate various strategic options for the purpose of reactivating the cryptocurrency mining platform to maximize value for the shareholders of the Company. This may also include without limitation, a share dividend or an alternative similar transaction.

As part of this strategic review process, Datametrex board and management will collectively review all aspects Ronin to create a strategic plan for the business unit in light of the favourable market conditions which exist for bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has had a unpresidented run up in value in the last three months from below USD$10,000 to over USD$40,000.

According to Forbes[1], a leaked CitiFX report from US banking giant Citibank executive and senior analyst Tom Fitzpatrick has revealed bitcoin could potentially hit a high of $318,000 by December 2021, calling it “21st century gold.” The report was first leaked to the cryptocurrency community by Twitter user “ClassicMacro” in a tweet on November 16, 2020, noting Fitzpatrick is “a big fan of moon targets.”

“With strong run up on Bitcoin, it would prudent for the company and a benefit with our shareholders to complete a full review of Ronin,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex. “Many people within the cryptocurrency space have noted many institutional investors say crypto may be in the middle of a unthinkable rally.”

Cryptocurrency mining includes the usage of advanced technological platform in order to mine the world’s leading cryptocurrencies at maximum speed and efficiency, enabling cryptocurrency market to generate profits from mining operation.

About Ronin

Ronin’s business model is based on an industrial scale Blockchain platform, which enables the company to access and manage global cryptocurrency mining. Ronin uses advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms for currency and system optimization. Ronin uses API protocols to eventually make more efficient integration from mining to mobile wallets.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex‘s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the Company will conclude a strategic transaction in respect of Ronin or that the Company will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

[1] Source: Forbes: Leaked Citibank Report Reveals Bitcoin Could Rocket To $300,000 Price By End Of 2021

