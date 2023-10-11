Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Newmont Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly to Approve Acquisition of Newcrest

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced that more than 96 percent of votes cast on the proposal for the issuance of Newmont common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) were voted in favor of approval at today's special shareholder meeting.

"Recognizing the strategic rationale to create the industry's strongest portfolio of world class gold and copper assets, Newmont's shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of this transformational transaction," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This unrivalled platform, featuring the industry's best talent running the highest concentration of Tier One assets in the most favorable jurisdictions, uniquely positions Newmont to generate superior returns for decades."

Newcrest's shareholder vote will be held this Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

All government regulatory approvals necessary for the transaction to proceed have been secured. Newmont and Newcrest anticipate the transaction closing in early November, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

On May 14, 2023, Newmont announced its definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest. The combination would create a world-class portfolio of assets with the highest concentration of Tier 1 operations, primarily in favorable, low-risk mining jurisdictions. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined Company would deliver a multi-decade production profile from 10 large, long-life, low cost Tier 1 operations, and increased annual copper production, primarily from Australia and Canada. The combined business is anticipated to generate annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million, expected to be achieved within the first 24 months, while also targeting at least $2 billion in cash improvements through portfolio optimization in the first two years after closing. 1

1 See cautionary statement for additional information.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "pending," "proposed" or "potential." Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to (i) the pending transaction to acquire the share capital of Newcrest Mining Limited, timing and implementation of the pending transaction, including receipt of required approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions; (ii) estimates of expected synergies; (iii) estimates of expected incremental cash flow generation and portfolio optimization opportunities; and (iv) other expectations regarding the combined business.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Risks relating to forward looking statements in regard to the combined business and future performance may include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, operational risks, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, political risk, community relations, conflict resolution, governmental regulation and judicial outcomes and other risks. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective integration of Newmont Corporation's (Newmont) and Newcrest's businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the pending transaction; the risk associated with Newcrest's ability to obtain the approval of the pending transaction by their shareholders required to implement the pending transaction and the timing of the implementation of the pending transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the pending transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the pending transaction to be implemented for any other reason; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to a scheme implementation deed dated May 15, 2023, as amended by a letter dated September 4, 2023; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the pending transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; risks relating to the value of the scheme consideration to be issued in connection with the pending transaction; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Newmont's and Newcrest's resources and the impact of competitive responses to the announcement of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on pending transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2023, as updated by the current report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023, as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, including the definitive proxy statement, filed with the SEC on September 5, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in Newmont's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com . Newcrest's most recent annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 as well as Newcrest's other filings made with Australian securities regulatory authorities are available on the ASX website ( www.asx.com.au ) or www.newcrest.com . Newmont and Newcrest do not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Synergies and value creation as used herein are management estimates provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Synergies represent management's combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses that have been monetized for the purposes of the estimation. Because synergies estimates reflect differences between certain actual costs incurred and management estimates of costs that would have been incurred in the absence of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses, such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Synergies are "forward-looking statements" subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual value creation to differ from expected or past synergies.

Portfolio optimization as used in this press release is a management estimate provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Because the enhancement to cash flow estimates the differences between certain actual cash flows and management estimates of cash flows in the absence of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses, such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Portfolio optimization to enhance cash flows is a "forward-looking statement" subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause enhanced cash flows to differ from expectations.

"Tier 1 assets" is defined as having, on average over such asset's mine life: (1) production of over 500,000 gold equivalent ounces per year on a consolidated basis, (2) average All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC") per ounce in the lower half of the industry cost curve, (3) an expected mine life of over 10 years, and (4) operations in countries that are classified in the A and B rating ranges for Moody's, S&P and Fitch. For the definitions of such terms and metrics with respect to Newmont, see Newmont's annual report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC. Such terms and metrics with respect to Newcrest's assets are as calculated by Newcrest and disclosed in public filings lodged with the Australian Stock Exchange. With respect to other assets in the industry, such terms and metrics are as published in public filings of the third party entities reporting with respect to those assets. Our methods of calculating operating metrics, such as AISC, and those of third parties may differ for similarly titled metrics published by other parties due to differences in methodology.

Media Contact
Omar Jabara
720.212.9651
omar.jabara@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Several high-grade intercepts: 113.3 metres grading 5.42 gt Au (uncut) including 3.1m grading 160 gt Au GS2314 and 2.4m grading 82.5 gt Au GS2314 181.9m grading 1.22 gt Au - GS2317

VANCOUVER, BC , Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) ("Freegold" or the "Company"), continues to successfully intercept higher grade at its Golden Summit Project as two drill rigs continue to operate. In the Dolphin Cleary area 34 holes have been completed since March. Assays for 17 holes have now been reported.  Six holes have been completed in the Saddle Zone. Assays are pending.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
brian leni, mine site

Brian Leni: Big Opportunities in Gold and Oil, I'm Looking to Deploy Cash

With the gold price below US$1,900 per ounce, sentiment in the sector has taken a hit. But Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, sees major opportunities in precious metals as well as energy — and he's looking to deploy cash.

"To me, it's just kind of a blip on the map," he told the Investing News Network. "Really, what I see is gold and precious metals are real money, and they will end up being the backbone of, I think, a lot of investors' portfolios moving forward."

He sees developers as the sweet spot in the precious metals industry and has been cleaning up his portfolio as he prepares to deploy cash. "I think it's one of the best opportunities I've seen since I've been an investor in the sector," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
a group of gold bars sitting on top of a metal wall

How to Invest in Gold

When thinking about gold, it’s easy to get caught up in its use as jewelry — and why not? Nearly half of all the gold mined is used to make chains, rings and other adornments.

However, gold can also be an important tool for investors, offering a kind of stability that many other assets cannot. Up until the early 20th century, the metal underpinned the global economy. While that has changed, gold remains a valuable, tangible asset that many investors view as a safe haven. It can provide portfolio protection in times of trouble, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recessions and uncertainty brought on by inflation.

Investing in gold might seem as straightforward as simply buying the physical metal, but that's not the only way to get exposure. And with each method of investing, there are different points to consider before jumping into the market. Here are four ways to add gold to your investment portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2023 Third Quarter Results on November 9, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2023 Third quarter results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 , starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2023 Results

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its third quarter 2023 results as follows:



Third Quarter 2023 Results Release:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-third-quarter-2023-results-301952563.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/10/c7441.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources Logo

Brightstar Processing Plant Valued at Over A$60 Million Replacement Cost

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar, or the Company) is pleased to provide an update regarding its ongoing assessment of the Brightstar Processing Facility (Brightstar Plant) located south- east of Laverton.

Keep reading...Show less

