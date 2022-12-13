Gold Investing News

Newmont Ranked Top Miner in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

For the 15 th year in a row, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) joins the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World), representing the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. DJSI World membership is based on long-term economic factors, as well as leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance evaluated through the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

In addition to being ranked number one in the Metals and Mining Industry, Newmont received the top score for the Governance and Environment dimensions and earned top decile performance in 23 of the 25 CSA performance categories. The ranking is based upon Newmont's performance in calendar year 2022. As of December 9, 2022, the company achieved the highest score out of 147 metals and mining companies assessed in the CSA.

"At Newmont, our unwavering commitment to leading ESG practices is woven into the fabric of our company and fundamental to the way in which we operate," said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont. "We are honored to be the metals and mining leader on the DJSI World Index and remain focused on our purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining."

The CSA assesses companies' quality of management and future performance potential by evaluating the three dimensions of ESG through 25 categories of financially material sustainability information. The results allow investors to integrate ESG factors into their investment decisions, and identify those companies that are well-positioned to address current and future sustainability-driven challenges and opportunities.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

