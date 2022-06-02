Precious MetalsInvesting News

Acquisition Intended to Protect and Conserve Lands Near Iskut

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) is announcing that it has closed a transaction with Skeena Resources Limited to acquire certain properties located in Tahltan Territory in northwestern British Columbia.

Newmont will work in collaboration with the Tahltan Nation, the Iskut community and the British Columbia government to make available portions of the acquired properties to support the land use planning objectives of the Tahltan Nation and the Iskut community.

"We are committed to sustainable resource development and developing a world class mining jurisdiction while protecting and conserving lands that are important to the Tahltan Nation and the Iskut community," said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. "The mining claims around Iskut are not being purchased for development or their mineral potential, but in an effort to address concerns raised through our engagement with the Tahltan Nation."

In 2021, Newmont acquired the Saddle North deposit through the acquisition of GT Gold Corporation. At the time of acquisition, the Company recognized and continues to acknowledge the need for Tahltan consent to advance the project.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, visit our annual Sustainability Report at www.newmont.com .

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements may include expectations regarding the results of collaboration and land use planning with Tahltan, the Iskut community and the government in the future. Expectations of future events are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, and remain subject to risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the headings "Forward- Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com .

Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
silver and gold coins

VIDEO — Mark Yaxley: Gold, Silver, PGMs — Stock Market Suffering, How to Build a Physical Portfolio

Mark Yaxley: Gold, Silver, PGMs — Stock Market Suffering, How to Build a Physical Portfolioyoutu.be

Precious metals like gold and silver are commonly viewed as safe-haven assets, and in today's volatile times they can offer protection from turmoil in the broader stock market.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Mark Yaxley, managing director at SWP, an offshore precious metals dealer and provider of vaulting services, suggested that now may be a good time to for investors to start building or adding to a physical precious metals portfolio.

"My opinion is we are in the early stages of a market collapse — not for precious metals, but for the equity market, for the stock market. I think that we're going to go into a recession, (and) within the next 30 days to six months we're going to see something pretty severe happen in the market," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Identifies Another Mineralized Talc Outcropping 600 Meters Southeast of the Current Drilling Location and Provides an Update on the Quesnel Nickel/Talc/Magnesium Project

Green River Gold Corp. Identifies Another Mineralized Talc Outcropping 600 Meters Southeast of the Current Drilling Location and Provides an Update on the Quesnel Nickel/Talc/Magnesium Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress at the 2022 exploration drilling program at its Quesnel NickelTalcMagnesium project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

To date 2 holes have been drilled in the first phase of the 2022 exploration drilling program by using a portable Winkie drill purchased by the Company late in 2021. The first hole (DD-22-01) was drilled to a depth of 45.6 meters before it was discontinued for technical reasons. The plan is to re-enter that hole and drill it to a greater depth before the current program is completed. The second hole of the 3-hole program is currently at 20.1 meters and, once the remaining snow has melted and ground conditions allow, drilling will recommence.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
4M AT 101G/T AU at Tchaga North & Maiden RC Drilling Commences at Komboro

4M AT 101G/T AU at Tchaga North & Maiden RC Drilling Commences at Komboro

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) advises that it has received all assay results from the recent shallow aircore (AC) drilling program from the Tchaga North and Komboro prospects, within the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire1 . Tchaga North and Komboro are located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 1). The average depth of the holes is 28m with all holes ending within the oxide zone. Samples were composited to 4m intervals.