Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its third quarter 2024 operations and financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 23, 2024   , and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) .

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

833.470.1428

Intl Dial-In Number

404.975.4839 1

Dial-in Access Code

037611

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

866.813.9403

Intl Replay Number

929.458.6194

Replay Access Code

197186

Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/284798799

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, October 23, after market close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

_________________________________

1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact – Global
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Media Contact – Asia Pacific
Rosalie Cobai
australiacommunications@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
