Inflation is now the biggest threat facing U.S. small businesses, creating widespread cash flow problems, according to the QuickBooks Small Business Insights Report released by INTUit today (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp . Still, despite challenges, small businesses continue to be optimistic about opportunities on the horizon.

Almost all small businesses (99%) are now concerned about inflation, with one in two saying inflation is a threat to their business today. As a result, 68% of small businesses indicate they have experienced a cash flow problem. Of those, two in five have already dipped into their cash reserves, 39% have been forced to use personal funds, and 38% have used a credit card to plug the gap.

The Intuit QuickBooks Small Business Insights Report also found other mounting challenges for small businesses:

  • Cybersecurity issues remain top of mind. More than one in five (23%) small businesses describe cybersecurity as one of the biggest threats they currently face and 42% have experienced a cybersecurity breach. The top three most common are: malware (18% have been exposed), phishing (17% have been exposed) and data breach (16% have been exposed).
  • Hiring and retaining employees is still a barrier, but increasing pay is less of an option to attract new workers. Almost half say hiring is getting harder, while 38% say it's challenging to retain skilled workers. In response to hiring challenges, 19% are increasing pay for new workers, down significantly from our December survey , when 44% said they would increase pay.

Positive Outlook and Opportunities Despite Challenges
Despite looming challenges, small businesses remain hopeful with 58% currently optimistic about the economy, and if the pandemic shows continued signs of improvement and life returns to "normal" this summer, 79% expect that would have a positive impact on their business. In fact, many business owners are anticipating a big bounce this summer, with almost two-thirds (65%) predicting that their businesses will grow over the next three months. Other findings that point to a brighter horizon for small businesses include:

  • Entrepreneurial aspirations still high: More than one in five (22%) of consumers are currently considering starting a business. While not all may see these plans through, this is further evidence of the continued surge in new small business creation first reported by QuickBooks in December 2021 . With April as financial literacy month and this survey reinforcing there are so many Americans aspiring to start new businesses, ensuring they have the resources and tools available to start, run, and grow is paramount.
  • Fewer small businesses plan to raise prices. Today, just 43% say they plan to raise prices — the smallest proportion QuickBooks has seen since first publishing this data in September 2021 and down from 63% in December 2021.
  • Digital small businesses are expecting higher growth than before. Among omni-channel businesses (those with fully integrated online and offline sales) 79% predict growth over the next three months compared to just 47% for brick and mortar. In addition, 91% of small businesses say it will be important for people to be able to find or buy from them online over the next 12 months.
  • Small businesses are hiring - and looking for ways to retain talent. More than half of small businesses predict their workforce will grow over the next three months. To help with staff retention, almost half of small businesses (49%) plan to increase pay for existing workers. Two in five (42%) plan to increase bonuses — up from 36% in December .
  • Small businesses are offering benefits and promoting equality in the workplace. As business owner confidence improves and the need to invest in and grow their business intensifies, three in four small businesses (75%) today offer employee benefits. The three most common employee benefits are consistently: paid sick leave, healthcare and paid vacation time.

"Small business owners are always known to be resilient, and despite the challenges facing so many of us today, it's encouraging to see optimism is high as we approach summer," said Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group. "It's particularly notable that small businesses that have invested in digital technology feel the most optimistic, and that we're continuing to see high levels of entrepreneurial aspiration."

About Intuit
Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

Intuit QuickBooks:
Dan Mahoney
Dan_Mahoney@intuit.com

Jen Garcia
Jeng@accesstheagency.com

Worldpay from FIS Becomes First Global Merchant Acquirer to Offer Direct USDC Settlement, Driving Digital Currency Adoption to Businesses

Key facts:

  • Worldpay from FIS will allow merchants to receive settlement in USD Coin (USDC).
  • USDC is one of the fastest growing dollar digital currencies redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars.
  • Crypto.com to be pilot merchant for Worldpay's USDC settlement offering.
  • A leader in Card-to-Crypto processing, Worldpay provides services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announces that its Worldpay from FIS business will be the first global merchant acquirer to offer merchants the ability to receive settlement directly in USD Coin (USDC), a fully reserved dollar digital currency.

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a ‘stable' reserve asset (such as the U.S. dollar) and can be redeemed one-to-one. USDC is one of the fastest growing, regulated dollar digital currencies with more than $51 billion in circulation as of April 2022. 1

By teaming up with Circle , a global financial technology firm that provides payments and financial infrastructure to businesses of all sizes, and the sole issuer of USDC, Worldpay will enable both crypto-native and traditional businesses to build a fit-for-purpose settlement and treasury strategy that caters to their preferred currency for conducting business. Companies will no longer be constrained by payment service providers offering a fiat-only ecosystem and can instead leverage an innovative adoption of crypto payment rails to directly receive, hold, and transfer stablecoins in a fast and efficient manner. Crypto.com, the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, will act as a pilot customer for the USDC settlement proposition offered by Worldpay.

For traditional merchants and other corporates, the ability to receive settlement in stablecoins can help drive adoption of digital assets by enabling them to enter and experiment with cryptocurrency in a less volatile and lower-touch environment.

"Cryptocurrencies, for the most part, tend to be quite volatile and lack the ability to redeem at a predictable exchange rate in large quantities. That is why USDC is so popular among consumers who use crypto exchanges, and why it is so appealing to traditional merchants and other corporates," said Nabil Manji, SVP, Head of Crypto and Web3 at Worldpay from FIS. "By making it easier and more efficient for crypto-native companies and other corporates to receive and manage stablecoins, this will further drive corporate innovation in payments and benefit the consumer ecosystem."

"Integrating with Worldpay is a major step for Circle, USDC and the fintech sector as a whole," said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle. "It is a glimpse into a future where value is exchanged frictionlessly, all possible because we're building the next generation of financial solutions."

Worldpay from FIS is an experienced Card-to-Crypto™ processor which provides services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges 2 and was recently honored as the Crypto Payment Service Provider of the Year by City AM. Overall, FIS processes over $2 trillion in transactions annually across more than 100 countries in numerous payments types and currencies.

For more information about FIS and Worldpay, visit www.fisglobal.com . For information about Circle and USDC, visit https://www.circle.com/ . Worldpay and Circle recently entered a Memorandum of Understanding covering technology integrations needed to support USDC settlement.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the sole issuer of USD Coin (USDC), one of the fastest growing dollar digital currencies powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of financial value. Additionally, Circle operates SeedInvest, a leading startup fundraising platform in the U.S. Learn more at https://circle.com .

FIS to Report First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2022

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce first quarter 2022 financial results on Tues., May 3, 2022, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Intuit Introduces QuickBooks Online Advanced in Canada to Serve More Complex and Growing Businesses

QuickBooks' newest and most robust cloud-based offering is designed for growing businesses to manage more complex needs, while providing an alternative to current high-priced mid-market offerings .

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp today announces the launch of QuickBooks® Online Advanced in Canada a new cloud-based offering and the most robust version of QuickBooks Online, built for growing businesses. Using artificial intelligence, this new solution will serve up insights and patterns that help growing companies better run their business.

PayPal Introduces New Cashback Credit Card to Make Checkout with PayPal Even More Rewarding

PayPal and Synchrony announce New Cashback Credit Card That Offers 3% Cash Back on all PayPal Purchases

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), today announced the introduction of the new PayPal Cashback credit card, issued by Synchrony, which gives customers even more cash back when they shop with PayPal. With the new card, customers earn unlimited 3% cash back when paying with PayPal at checkout online, mobile, or in-store with PayPal QR Code where eligible and unlimited 2% cash back on all other purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Real Matters to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its second quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, April 28, 2022, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 28, 2022, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

Intuit Responds to Complaint from U.S. Federal Trade Commission

Company Will Fight Untrue Accusations Against its Free Tax Preparation Advertising Practices

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp , announced that it will vigorously challenge a complaint filed today in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

