Fintech Investing News

Knowify, leaders in the construction business management software space, announced today the release of the Knowify Connector - a new and improved integration with QuickBooks Online Advanced which further simplifies the financial management of construction projects for contractors. INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform behind TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp has made the connector available for all users who utilize both QuickBooks Online Advanced and Knowify at no additional cost.

Knowify and QuickBooks

The Knowify Connector makes it easier than ever for construction businesses to collect data on projects, invoices, and expenses in a single place, eliminating the need for double-data-entry and preserving data quality. The nearly real-time sync of data between the platforms means that users can evaluate project profitability in real-time, and better understand where they have cost overruns. The Connector enables project managers and financial professionals to work in lockstep, so projects can progress without interruption, and the impact of an individual project's profitability on the overall business can be quickly gauged.

"The Knowify Connector has made the already deep integration between QuickBooks Online Advanced and Knowify even more powerful and accessible." Said Marc Visent, CEO and Co-founder of Knowify. "Knowify's mission is to give growing construction companies the tools and guidance needed to execute on projects more efficiently and to understand how each project they take on is affecting their business overall. The Knowify Connector gives contractors faster, more accurate project data, so they can have a clear idea of how their projects and overall business are performing."

Key Benefits:

  1. Streamline your project processes: Avoid dual data entry for projects created in Knowify and corresponding project financials in QuickBooks Online Advanced.
  2. Track performance at a glance: Share project info between Knowify and QuickBooks Online Advanced, to quickly gauge profitability and see actualized project costs vs budget broken down by materials, equipment, labor, and more.
  3. See project updates in real time: Business owners and financial professionals working in QuickBooks Online Advanced and your project managers operating in Knowify can work in sync using the latest project information.

To learn more about Knowify, visit: https://www.knowify.com/

To learn more about the Knowify Connector, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/r/bookkeeping/whats-new-in-quickbooks-online-june-2022/

To learn more about QuickBooks Online Advanced for Construction, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/industry/construction/

About Knowify

Founded in 2016, Knowify's business management software empowers trade contractors and subcontractors to build their business with confidence using a simple but powerful suite of tools. With the ability to create proposals, track employee time and expenses, track job-costs at a granular level, and handle invoicing, Knowify shows the impact every job is having on your business, so you know exactly which projects to focus on. Knowify acts as a single source of truth for every project, eliminating all the manual data entry and expense tracking that keeps business owners and managers tied up at their desk. Knowify also features an extensive integration with Intuit QuickBooks, and is a top-rated construction solution on Intuit's Apps.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Preview of the Knowify Connector

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-integration-offers-enhanced-two-way-sync-of-projects-invoices-and-expenses-between-knowify-and-quickbooks-online-advanced-301604569.html

SOURCE Knowify

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU

Intuit Mailchimp CEO and Co-Founder Ben Chestnut to take on Business Advisor Role; SVP of Intuit QuickBooks Money Platform Rania Succar assumes Mailchimp CEO Duties

INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform behind QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Ben Chestnut has made the decision to step back from his role as CEO of Intuit Mailchimp to take on a Business Advisor role within the organization.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Impact Ventures Selects Ten Startups to Develop Their Fintech Solutions in 2022 Accelerator

Key facts:

  • Ten growth-stage fintech companies have been chosen to take part in the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program, allowing participants to develop their solutions through mentoring, training and a monetary investment.
  • Presented by FIS Impact Ventures and The Venture Center, this year's cohort represents green banking, buy now pay later, P2P payments, debt management, data privacy automation, crypto currency risk management, fraud transaction monitoring, cloud-based compliance, earned wage access and regulatory compliance solutions.
  • Firms founded by women comprise thirty percent of the 2022 cohort.
  • All ten startups will meet with hundreds of bankers, financial services leaders, and venture capital firms during the Accelerator program.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) and The Venture Center have announced the ten companies selected for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program , providing these growth-stage fintechs with mentoring, training and a monetary investment to develop their solutions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Impact Ventures Selects Ten Startups to Develop Their Fintech Solutions in 2022 Accelerator

Key facts:

  • Ten growth-stage fintech companies have been chosen to take part in the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program, allowing participants to develop their solutions through mentoring, training and a monetary investment.
  • Presented by FIS Impact Ventures and The Venture Center, this year's cohort represents green banking, buy now pay later, P2P payments, debt management, data privacy automation, crypto currency risk management, fraud transaction monitoring, cloud-based compliance, earned wage access and regulatory compliance solutions.
  • Firms founded by women comprise thirty percent of the 2022 cohort.
  • All ten startups will meet with hundreds of bankers, financial services leaders, and venture capital firms during the Accelerator program.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) and The Venture Center have announced the ten companies selected for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program , providing these growth-stage fintechs with mentoring, training and a monetary investment to develop their solutions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ANZ New Zealand to move to FIS Modern Banking Platform

Key facts

  • ANZ New Zealand will be the first bank outside the U.S. to utilize FIS' Modern Banking Platform deployed on Microsoft Azure.
  • Once completed, the bank will leverage cloud-based technology for core modernization.

ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd (ANZ New Zealand) has selected financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) to modernize its core banking capabilities.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ANZ New Zealand to move to FIS Modern Banking Platform

Key facts

  • ANZ New Zealand will be the first bank outside the U.S. to utilize FIS' Modern Banking Platform deployed on Microsoft Azure.
  • Once completed, the bank will leverage cloud-based technology for core modernization.

ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd (ANZ New Zealand) has selected financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) to modernize its core banking capabilities.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ANZ New Zealand to move to FIS Modern Banking Platform

Key facts

  • ANZ New Zealand will be the first bank outside the U.S. to utilize FIS' Modern Banking Platform deployed on Microsoft Azure.
  • Once completed, the bank will leverage cloud-based technology for core modernization.

ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd (ANZ New Zealand) has selected financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) to modernize its core banking capabilities.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×