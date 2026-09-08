New Flyer awarded Buy America-compliant order from Denver RTD supporting U.S. manufacturing and East Colfax BRT

Order supports East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project, strengthens long-standing partnership, and advances U.S. manufacturing
TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading manufacturer of buses and motorcoaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), today announced a firm order from the Regional Transportation District (RTD) in Denver, Colorado, for 47 Xcelsior® 60-foot clean-diesel heavy-duty transit buses. The order was added to New Flyer's second-quarter 2026 backlog.
The contract also includes options for up to 80 additional 60-foot buses (160 equivalent units, or EUs), which may be exercised in the future.
The order is funded through local funding sources. The buses are Buy America-compliant and will be manufactured in the United States, supporting domestic jobs, strengthening the North American supply chain, and ensuring federal transit investments continue to deliver economic benefits to American communities.
The articulated buses will support RTD's, the City of Denver's, and the City of Aurora's East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, one of the Denver region's largest transit investments, with passenger service anticipated to begin in early 2028. Designed to enhance passenger flow and accessibility along the high-capacity corridor, the buses will feature a three-door configuration for faster boarding and alighting, level boarding to improve accessibility and reduce dwell times, and interior bicycle racks to support multimodal travel.
"Public transit investments are also investments in American manufacturing," said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. "This order reflects RTD's commitment to modernizing its fleet while supporting U.S. jobs through Buy America-compliant manufacturing. We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with RTD by delivering buses that will help serve one of the region's most important high-capacity transit corridors."
"RTD's investment in these new buses is about delivering a better customer experience along one of the region's most important corridors," said Angel Peña, RTD Deputy Chief Executive Officer. "The East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project will improve safety, reliability, accessibility, and connections to opportunity for the communities we serve. We appreciate New Flyer's partnership in providing Buy America-compliant vehicles that support this work and help us move the region forward."
NFI and RTD have partnered for more than 50 years. During that time, New Flyer has delivered nearly 500 buses and motor coaches to the agency, supporting fleet modernization and transit service throughout the Denver metropolitan region.
Created by the Colorado General Assembly in 1969, RTD today serves a population of approximately 3.09 million across 40 municipalities spanning all or portions of eight counties. The agency operates an active fleet of 955 buses and recorded more than 42.7 million bus boardings in 2024, underscoring the vital role bus service plays across the region.
About NFI
NFI is a leading global bus and motorcoach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.
Through its brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.
About New Flyer
New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions (including as a result of tariffs and other trade measures) and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services (including as a result of recent U.S. policy developments); customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to and shortage of labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Melissa Schnee
P: 385.910.6861
Melissa_Schnee@newflyer.com
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Stephen King
P: 204.792.1300
Stephen.King@nfigroup.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2e6f697-7752-48eb-9982-8c450dea5cdf