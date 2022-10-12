GamingInvesting News

The University of Quebec at Chicoutimi announced today that it will build a new École NAD-UQAC educational facility in downtown Sherbrooke . The new space will offer a certificate program in technical game art. Ubisoft will invest $1 million over five years to help get the new initiative off the ground. The facility will welcome approximately 40 students in September 2023 .

Developed in collaboration with the NAD-UQAC team and the Department of Computer Science and Mathematics, the certificate in technical art in video games will provide a solid foundation in 3D creation. Students will harness their creative potential to explore fundamental concepts in modelling, animation, and game engines. They will also get an introduction to the development of computer tools by learning important concepts related to programming and mathematics. The program will cover 3D creation and computer science. Students will learn to apply their creative vision amid the technical, technological, organizational, and ethical constraints of game development and to work with a multidisciplinary team to identify and solve problems. Furthermore, a variety of continuing education initiatives will be launched in January 2023 .

"Thanks to our NAD-UQAC professors and the Department of Computer Science and Mathematics, our institution plays a prominent role in shaping the digital ecosystem in Quebec . Our partnership with Ubisoft allows us to combine industry, teaching, and research to offer innovative programs in 3D animation, design, and computer science. Our institution is excited to bring this offering to Sherbrooke ," said UQAC rector Ghislain Samson .

"Ever since we came to Sherbrooke , we've wanted to contribute to and support the video game ecosystem in Estrie. The new NAD School facility and program will enrich the existing program offering, broaden the talent pool in our field, and, most importantly, let folks live, study, and work in video games without ever having to leave the area," said Ubisoft Sherbrooke managing director Nathalie Jasmin .

The new full-time certificate will offer daytime, evening, and remote learning sessions. The certificate program will be offered at the other UQAC campuses, including Saguenay. The application deadline for the fall 2023 trimester is March 1 . Continuing education courses may also be available online as early as January 2023 to meet the needs of professionals in the field.

About NAD-UQAC
Founded in 1992 and located in Montreal , the School of Digital Arts, Animation and Design at the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi (NAD-UQAC) is a university campus that offers academic programs and research in 3D animation, visual effects, design, and digital arts. Thousands of NAD graduates have gone on to work in reputable film, television, and video game companies around the world. Joining with the UQAC in 2008, NAD welcomes more than 460 students in a variety of unique university programs each year.

SOURCE Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)

SOURCE Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Supremacy Games Announce Officially Licensed, Original Stormtrooper Web3-based PFP Collection

Fans of the legendary space saga will be able to flaunt the iconic Stormtrooper paraphernalia as their profile pictures and use them in an upcoming game

Supremacy Games a Helsinki -based developer and publisher, have teamed up with Tyranno Studios, a team of Web3 pioneers and video game industry veterans to release an officially licensed NFT collection based on Shepperton Design Studio's Original Stormtrooper.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

X1 Esports-owned Tyrus LLC Announces Commercial Progress During 2022

X1 Esports-owned Tyrus LLC Announces Commercial Progress During 2022

  • Tyrus-managed YouTube star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with Warner Brothers
  • Tyrus talent, Kate Stark, engaged by Bank of Montreal (BMO)
  • Tyrus talent IAmBrandon signs a year-long brand ambassador contract with Amazon Luna
  • Tyrus-managed influencers contracted with a host of leading global brands including: Best Buy, Logitech and Square Enix.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiary Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers.

"The power and potential of influencer-led marketing campaigns has led to major global brands increasingly looking to gaming and esports influencers to help build profile for their newest and hottest products with Gen Z audiences," said Amanda Solomon, head of Tyrus LLC. "We have seen very solid month-on-month growth since the start of the year and are already filling a strong pipeline into 2023 and beyond. To see our talent working with a growing number of the world's largest and most notable brands shows the impact and unique influence these creators have with their GenZ audiences, and the strength of this as a key marketing channel going forward."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sensorium Announces the Development of UNDER - A Pioneering P2E Metaland Platform

Sensorium the leading tech company behind the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, is unveiling its latest groundbreaking project dedicated to exploring the wide potentialities of metaverse real estate as an emerging asset class - UNDER.

Sensorium introduces UNDER — a virtual world to buy and monetize metaverse land through P2E mechanics

The upcoming UNDER virtual land platform features NFT parcels with built-in game mechanics and an extensive upgrade system tied to original play-to-earn games. UNDER PLAY, the project's gaming library, is set to include a vast range of casual P2E titles, which will be regularly updated to include latest releases.

The web3 initiative is centered around the virtual land of UNDER – a mystic planet in the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse along with the PRISM world , where the world-renowned stars, from David Guetta to Steve Aoki will perform exclusive shows.

The UNDER planet is an attraction to metaverse miners given the unique presence of SENSO Aura (SAr), a valuable resource that can be used across the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse or exchanged for fiat money.

Sensorium plans to release a total of 100,000 parcels for players. Each plot will feature in-built games enabling the mining of valuable resources. The UNDER experience offers three pathways for users to obtain these resources and get revenue: landless players can rent parcels from Sensorium or other players, while land owners can play themselves or stake / lend their parcels to other users for the revenue share. The more parcels owners stake, the more likely they are to obtain profit through other players' winnings. The land owners can also upgrade their parcels with new games from UNDER PLAY gaming catalog, thereby making their parcels significantly more attractive to other users.

"We recognized a market niche and identified consumer demand for virtual land projects that aim higher than simply offering static land parcels for collecting or re-selling purposes. The fact is that metaverse users are fast becoming savvy and demanding customers. And as we step into the next generation of digital experiences in a web3 world, we understand that virtual land parcels must have compelling utility, including incredible game mechanics and a sustainable play-to-earn model to support the overall ecosystem. UNDER is Sensorium's high-up Web 3.0. We are very excited about the project coming to life in the coming months", explains Alex Kim , Sensorium's Chief Monetization Officer.

UNDER will be leveraging Sensorium's ecosystem currency SENSO, simplifying the management of land sales, fueling P2E mechanics, and adding further utility to Sensorium's metaverse currency.

With the goal of making UNDER an experience for everyone, Sensorium will be focussing on a roll-out that has an equal appeal to the crypto community and beyond, as the company continues its efforts in helping internet users transition from traditional web2 gaming platforms into web3 experiences.

Furthermore, UNDER will allow our vast community and fans to start contributing and interacting with the metaverse following its public release.

For more information regarding UNDER land and pre-sale opportunities, please contact alexander.kim@sensoriumxr.com

About Sensorium
Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse developer that leverages the latest AI and XR solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences. In the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, users can explore vast worlds filled with activities, ranging from games to mediation practices, socialize with other users, creators, and virtual beings.

The Sensorium Galaxy metaverse is built in partnership with the world's leading entertainment powerhouses, including Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League. The metaverse will host exclusive performances developed in collaboration with chart-topping artists – David Guetta , Armin van Buuren , and Steve Aoki , among others.

The platform will be accessible through the most widely available interfaces. Users can tune in using VR headsets to get a sense of true immersion, use a PC to access an augmented reality experience, or download the mobile application to watch streams, build unique NPCs, and communicate with them.

For media inquiries:

Matias Lapuschin
Head of Content, Sensorium
+79032939191
matias.lapuschin@sensoriumxr.com

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gen.G Esports signs partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports to cooperate in expanding the global market for 'Honor of Kings'

  • The partnership will focus on increasing domestic users and establishing communities in line with the global launch of 'Honor of Kings' in the future
  • Along with fostering global talents by forming a team to participate in a competition that is taking place in Nov-Dec and opening GGA's Honor of Kings class

Global esports company Gen.G Esports announced that it has signed a partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports, in order to promote 'Honor of Kings' in the global market. Gen.G will build a team to participate in an international competition, and the two will cooperate in various ways in line with the global launch of 'Honor of Kings', which is expected in near future.

Gen.G Esports signs partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports to cooperate in expanding the global market for ‘Honor of Kings'

As a part of the partnership, Gen.G will take part as a guest team at the 2022 Honor of Kings International Champions (KIC), scheduled from November to December 2022 . The competition will be held online in Shenzhen , Guangdong Province , China , and Seoul, South Korea , with a total prize of USD 10 million . The Gen.G Honor of Kings team will play in the wild card selection before the finals schedule which will be held from December 3rd to December 30th . Additionally, Gen.G will open a GGA class to foster global talents for the game.

"It is an honor to partner with Tencent , China's largest IT company, and participate in the KIC competition," said Gen.G Esports CEO Arnold Hur . "As much as Honor of Kings is a very well known mobile game, we will make a greater effort to strengthen our domestic influence and build a community in Korea."

"The cooperation of global esports company Gen.G and 'Timi Esports' 'Honor of Kings' for global expansion is very meaningful. We look forward to working with Gen.G in various ways and gaining popularity in Korea," said TiMi Esports spokesperson.

Meanwhile, released in 2015, 'Honor of Kings' is the world's most played mobile MOBA with 100 million daily players. Thanks to this popularity, it was not only selected as the demonstration event at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games but also chosen as the official esports event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games along with 'League of Legends,' 'Hearthstone,' and 'Dota 2.'

SOURCE Gen.G

SOURCE Gen.G

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Over 33 Million Views on "The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War" Mini Series

9GAG And VFX Creators Team Up to Protect The One Ring

Popular mobile strategy game "The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War", based on the trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, provides gamers with much in-game action to fight for the One Ring and the control of Middle Earth. But things get even more heated in this universe.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse signs $10M deal with Seasoned Bull Riding Investors & Hall of Famers

LootMogul teams up with Shaw Sullivan creator of CowChip Crypto DAO, Bull Riders Only (BRO), and one of the largest ex-shareholder in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Scott Mendes a co-founding member of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) & Bull Riding Hall of Fame to help develop the Western Sports in LootMogul's metaverse beginning with the creation of the world's first Rodeo city in LootMogul's metaverse .

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse signs $10M deal with Seasoned Bull Riding Investors & Hall of Famers

"This is a game-changing partnership with the legendary bull riding team and rodeo veteran sports investors to bring one of the most profitable sports in the LootMogul metaverse. Using future CowChip crypto tokens will allow people to buy items in the rodeo meta stadiums, while enjoying real-world benefits in the world's largest rodeo sports cities in Las Vegas , Dallas , etc." Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul

"Western community with more than 150 years of legacy has now a chance to show the world how big and powerful that community can be in a new age LootMogul metaverse with true-in-real-life (TIRL) experiences. We look forward to working with all the industry's key players to achieve their goals. Their recent financing from GEM with a $200 Million investment commitment suggests that smart money agrees with our vision too" Shaw

Scott said, "Being an ambassador for both CowChip Crypto and LootMogul this partnership puts Western Sports at the forefront with other major sports involved with LootMogul like the NBA and the NFL. We are now able to help established organizations grow, and new ventures to prosper and the fans benefit in ways they have never been able to before.

It was obvious to me from the start that CowChip Crypto offered a new way to finance and the thought of a tradeable/exchangeable token that can grow in value just by using it in our everyday lives for tickets, merchandise, and video content is truly a blessing."

About LootMogul
LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform); powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. LootMogul is building more than 180 sports cities across the globe with real-world utilities and benefits.

LootMogul Community - https://www.instagram.com/lootmogul/

LootMogul Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lootmogul)

SOURCE LootMogul

SOURCE LootMogul

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

