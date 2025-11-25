New Clinical Evidence on Hologic's AI-Powered Mammography Solutions Will Be Unveiled at RSNA

Studies demonstrate AI's potential to streamline radiologists' workflows while upholding high sensitivity in detecting cancer
New data on Hologic's (Nasdaq: HOLX) breast cancer detection technologies will be presented at the Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) in Chicago, Illinois.
Hologic's 3DQuorum® imaging technology
"At Hologic, we're committed to advancing our technologies to support women at every stage of the breast health continuum, and real-world studies are a critical part of that," said Mark Horvath, President of Breast & Skeletal Health Solutions at Hologic. "Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a critical tool in mammography, and we are encouraged to see data from multiple studies underscoring its potential to help radiologists work more efficiently without sacrificing quality."
In a study led by Dr. Manisha Bahl, M.D., MPH, FSBI, Associate Medical Director of Quality at Mass General Brigham and Associate Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital evaluated Hologic's 3DQuorum ® imaging technology.
Based on more than 160,000 screening mammography exams, the retrospective study compared cancer detection rates before and after adopting 3DQuorum imaging technology, which uses AI to reduce the number of 3D imaging "slices" radiologists need to review without compromising image quality, sensitivity or accuracy. 1,2 In the simplest terms, the technology is comparable to condensing a 60-page book into a 10-page summary that retains all relevant information and highlights key findings.
The study found no significant difference in cancer detection rates after implementation of 3DQuorum. With ongoing radiologist shortages, these results suggest the technology's potential to streamline radiologists' workflows and save valuable time while maintaining high effectiveness in detecting cancers.
"AI holds boundless potential in healthcare that we are only beginning to tap into, with a wide range of applications that can improve patient care," said Dr. Manisha Bahl, M.D., MPH, FSBI. "In breast cancer screening, technologies like 3DQuorum help radiologists work more efficiently while still delivering the same high-quality care to every woman. By streamlining the review process, AI allows us to focus our attention where it matters most: finding cancers early and supporting each patient with confidence."
Another study, led by Professor Yan Chen, Ph.D., Chair of Digital Screening and Head of the Digital Cancer Screening Research Group at the University of Nottingham, U.K., looked at Hologic's Genius AI ® Detection solution compared with radiologists. In this study, 108 radiologists from the U.K. and U.S. reviewed 75 challenging breast cancer cases, and the AI system assessed the same cases.
Overall, the AI technology performed similarly to radiologists. It detected more cancers but also showed lower specificity, meaning it could flag more false positives. Although the study is still ongoing, these initial findings indicate that AI could help radiologists manage workloads in settings where double reading by multiple radiologists is required but staffing may be limited.
Hologic will also showcase its latest innovations at RSNA, including the AI-powered Genius AI Detection suite of products, leading breast surgery technologies and the next-generation Envision™ Mammography Platform with tilt positioning designed to adapt to patients. 3 The company will host multiple medical education events throughout the congress, spanning the latest technologies in AI, contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM) and breast surgery.
About Genius AI Detection Solution
Hologic's Genius AI Detection solution is an innovative mammography screening technology designed to locate lesions likely representing breast cancer. Suspicious areas are highlighted at radiologists' workstations for concurrent reading to support smart, decisive interpretation. Hologic's deep learning algorithm is fed by the accumulation of a large, diverse patient base, providing rich insight and intelligence. For more information, please visit Genius AI™ Detection Technology | Hologic .
About Hologic, Inc.
Hologic, Inc. is a global leader in women's health dedicated to developing innovative medical technologies that effectively detect, diagnose and treat health conditions and raise the standard of care around the world. To learn more, visit www.hologic.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X, Instagram and YouTube .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.
Hologic, 3D, 3Dimensions, 3DQuorum, Envision and Genius AI are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.
