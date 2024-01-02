Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Rare Earths Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Rare Earths in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. F-4 is Effective

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

Oceana Opts Out of Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay

Kameelburg Niobium Assays Reveal up to 9.03% Nb2O5

Antilles Gold: Developing Gold and Copper Projects in mineral‐rich Cuba

Brightstar Resources Gets ‘Buy’ Nod in New Analyst Report

Trending Companies

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Antilles Gold Limited

AAU:AU

European Lithium

EUR:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
Trending Reports

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

MTM Critical Metals

New Broad Zones of REE-Niobium Mineralisation Identified within Pomme Project Carbonatite Complex

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has intercepted further significant TREO mineralisation in diamond drilling from holes POM-23-09, POM-23-11, POM-23-12 and POM- 23-13 at its Pomme REE-Niobium carbonatite project located in Québec, Canada.

Highlights:

  • Latest diamond drilling results further confirm rare earth element (REE) and niobium (Nb) mineralisation over broad intervals in previously untested parts of the Pomme carbonatite complex.
  • Hole POM-23-13 intersected 330m @ 0.34% TREO & 0.02% Nb2O5 (from 71.7m) including a number of zones greater than 0.6% TREO and locally up to 2.0% TREO.
  • Hole POM-23-11 intersected 468.35m @ 0.29% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 (from 22.65m), including 74.75m @ 0.47% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 (from 252m).
  • Assays confirm that a significant proportion of the TREO grade is high value magnet REE mineralisation - neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr).
  • All assays now received for the Pomme diamond drilling program and modelling of results underway to plan follow-up work during the next field season in Quebec.

MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said the REE intersections from latest holes confirmed the very large mineralised system at Pomme:

“The most recently reported assay results finalise the wide-spaced drilling coverage of the Pomme carbonatite complex. The results confirm that rare earth and niobium mineralisation extends over almost all of the carbonatite target area, in excess of 2km2.

All of the principal assay results from the Pomme diamond drilling program have now been received. The Company will be using the time over the Canadian winter period to compile and assess these results, in order to identify the highest priority areas for follow-up and plan the field program for 2024.”

Drilling highlights

  • POM-23-13:330.3m @ 0.34% TREO & 0.02% Nb2O5 from 71.7m, including:
    • 9.0m @ 0.71% TREO & 0.02% Nb2O5 (from 84m) and
    • 4.5m @ 0.74% TREO & 0.03% Nb2O5 (from 103.5m) and
    • 4.5m @ 0.68% TREO & 0.10% Nb2O5 (from 130.5m)
    • 10.5m @ 0.62% TREO & 0.03% Nb2O5 (from 267m)
    • 7.4m @ 0.69% TREO & 0.01% Nb2O5 (from 363m)
  • POM-23-11:468.35m @ 0.29% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 from 22.65m, including:
    • 74.75m @ 0.47% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 (from 252m)
  • POM-23-12:59.9m @ 0.23% TREO & 0.05% Nb2O5 from 19.6m, and:
    • 498.5m @ 0.22% TREO & 0.09% Nb2O5 from 19.6m
  • POM-23-09:230.55m @ 0.20% TREO & 0.06% Nb2O5 from 174m, and:
    • 60m @ 0.23% TREO & 0.04% Nb2O5 from 459m

Figure 1: Drill status map of the Pomme project, showing current and historical drill hole locations overlain on simplified interpreted basement geology diagram.

The Pomme Project is located adjacent to the world-class Montviel REE-Nb deposit (owned by Geomega Resources Inc), that has a defined total indicated and inferred resource of 266 Mt @ 1.45% TREO & 0.14% Nb2O5.

The Pomme project is a carbonatite intrusion with very extensive mineralised drilling intersection results from recent drilling, showing enrichment in REE and niobium mineralisation over a broad area. MTM has entered into a binding option agreement with Geomega Resources to acquire a 100% interest in the Pomme claims.

Assay Results

Drill hole POM-23-13

Drill hole POM-23-13 was collared to test the north-western part of the Pomme carbonatite complex (Figure 1), angled to the west of the first drilling traverse. The hole mostly intersected mixed carbonatite and metasedimentary rocks. Nonetheless, mineralisation was persistently present in the drill core from near surface and broad zones of continuous REE mineralisation around 0.4% TREO were intersected throughout the hole, with local zones of higher-grade mineralisation up to ~2.0% TREO (see details in Table 1 and Appendix II).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MTM:AU
MTM Critical Metals
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals


THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Quebec City - June 4-6, 2024 Featuring Critical & Battery Metals Day, June 5

Opening Keynote Speaker: Sean Roosen, CEO & Chairman, Osisko Development Corp.
Special Sponsor: Government of QuÃ©bec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Platinum/Critical Metals Day Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: Stifel GMP, IBK Capital, O3 Mining
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, TMX Group, Mi3 Financial
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, Amex Exploration, Domco Group of Canada, INFOR Financial,
Out of the Box Capital, Centre des congrÃ¨s de QuÃ©bec, Global Business Reports, Brooks & Nelson
Media & Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, MarketOne, VID Media, Newsfile, TSO Associates,
Canadian Mining Magazine, The Northern Miner, EBL Consultants, The Prospector News,

THE Participating Companies 2024
1x1's Only* Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge^^
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM)		DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp.*
(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF)		Metalla Royalty & Streaming
(TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA)		Ressources 1844 Resources ^^
(TSXV: EFF)
Allied Gold Corporation
(TSX: AAUC)		Dryden Gold Corp.*
Private		Midland Exploration Inc.*
(TSXV: MD)		Sayona Mining Limited
(ASX: SYA) (OTCQB: SYAXF)
Amex Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: AMX)Â (OTCQX: AMXEF)		E2Gold Inc.^^
(TSXV: ETU) (OTCQB: ETUGF)		Nouveau Monde Graphite
(TSX: NOU) (NYSE: NMG)		Silver Mountain Resources
(TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF)
Archer Exploration Corp.*
(CSE: RCHR)		Empress Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF)		Nuvau Minerals Corp.*
Private		Sirios Resources Inc.*
(TSXV: SOI)
Aston Resources Limited
(ASX: ASO)		EMX Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX)		O3 Mining Inc.
(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF)		Starcore International Mines*
(TSX: SAM)
Atex Resources Inc.
(TSXV: ATX)		Exploits Discovery Corp.
(CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF)		Orford Mining Corporation*
(TSXV: ORM)		Stratabound Minerals Corp.^^
(TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF)
Auteco Minerals Ltd.
(ASX: AUT)		Fireweed Metals Corp.
(TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF)		Osisko Development Corp.
(TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV)		Strategic Resources Inc
(TSXV: SR)
Brunswick Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: BWR)		First Phosphate Corp.
(CSE: PHOS)		Osisko Metals Incorporated
(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF)		Troilus Gold Corp.
(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF)
Calisto Cobre Resources Corp.^^
Private		Focus Graphite Inc.^^
(TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF)		Osisko Mining Inc.
(TSX: OSK)		Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
(TSXV: VRB)
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
(TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF)		Gold Royalty Corp.
(NYSE American: GROY)		Palladium One Mining Inc.
(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF)		Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF)
Capella Minerals Limited *^^
(TSXV: CMIL)		Goliath Resources Limited
(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF)		Perseverance Metals*
Private		Vior Inc. ^^
(TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF)
Comet Lithium Corporation^^
(TSXV: CLIC)		Harfang Exploration Inc.^^
(TSXV: HAR)		Piedmont Lithium Ltd.
(NASDAQ: PLL) (ASX: PLL)		Vision Lithium Inc.
(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF)
Critical Metals Limited^^
(ASX: MTM)		Hecla Mining Company
(NYSE: HL)		Power Nickel Inc.
(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: PNPNF)		Wallbridge Mining Company
(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF)
Delta Resources Limited^^
(TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF)		iMetal Resources Inc.^^ *
(TSXV: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF)		Puma Exploration Inc.^^
(TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF)		Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF)
Denison Mines Corp.
(TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN)		Kirkland Lake Discoveries*
(TSXV: KLDC)		Radisson Mining Resources
(TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF)		West Red Lake Gold Mines
(TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF)
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation
(TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF)		Maritime Resources Corp.
(TSXV: MAE)		Red Pine Exploration Inc.*
(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF)		Winsome Resources Limited
(ASX: WR1) (OTCQB: WRSLF)

Â

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="1"]

Redstone Resources

Redstone Resources


MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of MTM Critical Metals Limited (‘MTM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MTM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 4 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

jar of coins labeled "dividend"

What are Dividend Stocks? (Updated 2024)

Rising inflation has led central banks around the world, including the US Federal Reserve, to hike interest rates significantly since early 2022. Although a turnaround now seems closer, fears of a recession remain.

Investors may be wondering where they can ride out a recession-induced stock market storm. While many stocks may be a risky gamble, top-performing dividend stocks offer less volatility, higher returns and stable passive income.

But what are dividend stocks? Here the Investing News Network offers investors insight into this type of investment vehicle, including the pros and cons of investing in dividend stocks, which dividend stocks may offer the best value, the safety of dividend aristocrat investments and the most useful metrics for evaluating dividend stocks.

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining Limited Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (the Company)) refers to your letter dated 22 December 2023 with respect to the ASX price and volume query and responds as follows:

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Announces Private Placement

Altiplano Announces Private Placement

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at C$0.10 per Unit to raise up to C$600,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.12 per share for two years from the closing date of the Offering provided that if the closing market price for the Company's common shares is equal to or greater than C$0.20 per share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days at any point during the term (the "Acceleration Clause"), then the Company may deliver a notice that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the thirty-first (31st) day after the date of delivery of the Notice.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Reach Resources Limited

Multiple New Niobium/REE Targets at Wabli Creek Project, Yinnetharra, W.A.

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to outline a significant extension to the Niobium/REE targets following an external review from Sugden Geoscience on soil assay results, from its 100% owned Wabli Creek Project.

Keep reading...Show less
×