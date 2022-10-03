Precious MetalsInvesting News

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that commencement of the Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") is imminent. Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada approximately 23 miles (35 kilometres) southeast of North America's only lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada . The Phase 2 drilling program is permitted for up to twelve (12) borehole locations and is planned as follow-up to the two successful boreholes that intersected significant lithium values during the maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 ).

The drilling contractor selected by Nevada Sunrise experienced delays at its previous work site during September and has provided assurance that the drill and crew will be mobilizing to Gemini in early October 2022 . The first drill hole of the program is GEM22-03, which is planned to reach a minimum depth of 1,500 feet (457 metres). Up to six boreholes are planned in Phase 2 for an estimated total of 8,000 feet (2,439 metres) of drilling. The exploration goals for the Phase 2 program are: (1) test lithium-bearing brine and sediments at greater depths than previous boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02, and (2) determine the lateral extent of lithium-mineralized brine and sediments identified in the previous Gemini drill holes. Drill hole locations may be amended or revised during the Phase 2 program as results warrant.

Phase 2 Exploration Drillhole Locations (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

For further information on Gemini, including location maps and photos click here

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . In the spring of 2022, Nevada Sunrise expanded the size of the Project to a land position covering approximately 5,700 acres (2,300 hectares). Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033.

The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under State of Nevada law, water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 . The initial results represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments and lithium-in-water in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization. The analytical results from boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02, located 0.69 miles (1.1 kilometres) apart suggest that the extent of lithium-bearing clay layers and waters at Gemini may be widespread:

  • Borehole GEM22-01 : weighted-average of 1,203.41 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 580 feet (176.83 metres) from 320 to 900 feet (97.56 to 274.39 metres), including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 300 feet (91.46 metres);

  • Borehole GEM22-02 : weighted-average of 1,101.73 ppm lithium over 730 feet (222.56 metres) from 390 to 1,120 feet (118.90 to 341.46 metres), including 2,217.69 ppm lithium over 130 feet (39.63 metres) and 3,304.34 ppm lithium over 50 feet (15.24 metres).

Water samples from borehole GEM-22-01 averaged 327.7 milligrams per litre ("mg/L") lithium over 220 feet (67.07 metres) from 600 to 820 feet (182.93 to 250 metres) with a peak value of 519 mg/L lithium . Water samples from borehole GEM22-02 returned an average of 116.28 mg/L lithium over 460 feet (140.24 metres) from 660 to 1,120 feet (201.22 to 341.46 metres) with a peak value of 286.0 mg/L lithium.

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

The results of geochemical analysis on sediment samples described in this news release were shipped in March and April 2022 to American Assay Laboratories and ALS Group USA ("ALS") and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-MS method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and spectrometry to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

Water parameters including TDS, conductivity, temperature, and pH values were obtained in the field by direct measurement with a handheld Hanna Model 98194 Multiparameter Meter, which meets Good Laboratory Practice (as proscribed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) for calibration and measurement. All depth measurements reported, including sample and interval widths are down-hole.  As holes are oriented vertical and geologic stratigraphy is primarily horizontal to sub-horizontal, downhole measurements are assumed to be close to true thickness.

Groundwater samples were collected at 20-foot (6.1-metre) intervals and sent to Western Environmental Testing Laboratory in Reno , Nevada under project chain-of-custody protocols for analysis. Industry standard methods for examination of water were employed by the laboratory. General chemistry testing included analysis for specific gravity, total hardness, total alkalinity, bicarbonate, carbonate, hydroxide, total dissolved solids (TDS) and electrical conductivity. Anions (chloride, sulfate) were analyzed by ion chromatography. Trace metals (lithium, magnesium, boron, calcium, potassium, strontium, and sodium) were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma-optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) methods.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's 2022 exploration plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c4253.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise MetalsTSXV:NEVPrecious Metals Investing
NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Metals

Nevada Sunrise Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces Name Change

Nevada Sunrise Announces Name Change

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF), (" Nevada Sunrise" or the " Company "), announced today that effective September 23, 2022 the Company's name will change from "Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation" to "Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation."

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 23, 2022 under the new name.  The Company's trading symbol will remain "NEV".  The new CUSIP will be 641492103 and the new ISIN number will be CA6414921032. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1

Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).



Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/21/c0362.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Receives Permit and Engages Driller for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Permit and Engages Driller for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has received an amended exploration permit from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM") for the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The amended permit increases the number of proposed borehole locations to twelve (12), which includes the two successful boreholes that intersected significant lithium values drilled during the Company's maiden drilling program in March and April 2022 (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Files Permit Expansion and Distributes Drill Tenders for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Files Permit Expansion and Distributes Drill Tenders for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has submitted a permit amendment to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM") for the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The permit amendment seeks to expand the number of permitted borehole locations to twelve (12), which includes the two successful boreholes drilled during the Company's maiden drilling program in March and April 2022 (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 ).

In conjunction with the anticipated expansion of the permitted target areas at Gemini, and through its wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary company, Intor Resources Corporation, Nevada Sunrise has initiated the distribution of tenders to U.S.-based drilling companies with the goal of securing a drilling contractor by August 1, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Receives Geophysical Survey Results from the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Geophysical Survey Results from the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary results of a ground geophysical survey carried out in May 2022 at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The 2022 time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey has successfully expanded the scope of geophysical surveys carried out by the Company in 2016 and demonstrates the continuity of conductive zones where lithium-bearing clays and water were encountered during the Company's 2022 drilling program (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES $1,500,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES $1,500,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of its fully-subscribed non-brokered private placement first announced on June 8, 2022 and June 16, 2022 of 7,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (the " Company " or " Yorbeau ") is pleased to announce that it has completed a fully-subscribed private placement (the " Private Placement ") by issuing 25,000,000 Class A common shares composed of (i) 12,500,000 "flow-through" Class A common shares at a price of $0.045 per share and (ii) 12,500,000 non-flow-through Class A common shares at a price of $0.035 per share for an aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.00.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 15, 2022 have been approved. These matters included:

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

  • Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • Approving the repricing of certain Company stock options.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

John Boehner

40,280,915

99.98 %

8,529

0.02 %

Lenard Boggio

40,158,112

99.67 %

131,332

0.33 %

Daniel Earle

40,158,407

99.67 %

131,037

0.33 %

Poonam Puri

40,162,485

99.68 %

126,959

0.32 %

Donald R. Taylor

40,158,252

99.67 %

131,192

0.33 %

Richard Warke

40,279,592

99.98 %

9,852

0.02 %

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-announces-results-of-its-annual-shareholder-meeting-301637509.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/30/c7150.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Completes First Tranche of Private Placement

Empress Royalty Completes First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its US$2M private placement by the issuance of 4,350,000 units at C$0.30 each for gross proceeds of US$1M with Rick Rule. The final tranche is expected to close shortly

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Prismo Metals Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("PRISMO" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, in virtual format.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated August 31, 2022, namely:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Steppe Gold Announces Gold Prepayment Facility

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Steppe Gold Announces Gold Prepayment Facility

This document corrects and replaces in its entirety the previous release that was issued by Steppe Gold Limited earlier today, where it should have read, "The Triple Flag Gold Prepay Facility will be repaid over 6 months starting December 23, 2022 by six monthly deliveries of 500 oz of gold for a total of 3,000 oz." instead of  "December 23, 2023." The corrected release is found below and all other content within this release is unchanged:

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Triple Flag International Ltd ("Triple Flag") for a short-term gold prepay facility (the "Triple Flag Gold Prepay Facility").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Closes C$5.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Red Pine Closes C$5.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×