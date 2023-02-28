Nevada Sunrise Intersects 1,321 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 990 feet and 116.43 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater over 140 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

FireFox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received initial geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater samples collected from the first 1,500 feet (457.32 metres) of borehole GEM23-04, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling of borehole GEM23-04 began on January 10, 2023 and was completed to a depth of 1,950 feet (594.51 metres) on February 22, 2023 which represents the deepest hole drilled to date at Gemini. The remaining samples collected in the final 450 feet (137.20 metres) of hole GEM23-04 are still in analytical process.

Highlights of GEM23-04

  • Borehole GEM23-04 intersected 1,321.76 parts per million ("ppm") lithium-in-sediment over 990 feet (301.83 metres) from 510 feet (155.49 metres) to 1,500 feet (457.32 metres), including 3,556.82 ppm lithium over 110 feet (33.54 metres) and 4,329.60 ppm lithium over 30 feet (9.15 metres) (see Table 1 below);
  • Water sample analyses showed anomalous concentrations of lithium in groundwater flows, notably an average of 116.43 milligrams/litre ("mg/L") lithium over 140 feet (42.69 metres), including intervals of 180 mg/L lithium from 1,200 to 1,220 feet (365.85 to 371.95 metres), 230 mg/L lithium from 1,260 to 1,280 feet (384.15 to 390.24 metres), and 200 mg/L lithium from 1,320 to 1,340 feet (402.44 to 408.54 metres). A second discrete interval higher up in the borehole returned 200 mg/L lithium over 20 feet (6.1 metres) from 1,100 to 1,120 feet (335.37 to 341.46 metres) (see Table 2 below);
  • GEM23-04 was completed at a location approximately 0.70 miles (1.13 kilometres) southwest of GEM22-01 and 0.65 miles (1.04 kilometres) northwest of GEM22-02, thereby successfully extending the lithium mineralized zone at Gemini to the west.

Table 1.  Initial Results of Lithium-in-Sediment Samples for Borehole GEM23-04

Gemini Lithium Project - Borehole GEM23-04

Depth Interval

Thickness

Lithium

(Weighted

average:

ppm)

From

(feet)

To
(feet)

From

(metres)

To

(metres)

Feet

Metres

510

1,500

155.49

457.32

990

301.83

1,321.76

including:

1,270

1,380

387.20

420.73

110

33.54

3,556.82

and:

1,350

1,380

411.59

420.73

30

9.15

4,329.60

Note: Sediment samples are a composite of material collected from the rotary splitter in the RC drilling rig, which produces a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval. All depth measurements reported, including sample and interval widths are down-hole.  As holes at Gemini are oriented vertical and geologic stratigraphy is primarily horizontal to sub-horizontal, downhole measurements are assumed to be close to true thickness.

Table 2:  Initial Results of Lithium-in-Water Samples for Borehole GEM23-04

Borehole GEM23-04 Water Sample Results

Interval

Thickness

Lithium

(mg/L)

From

(ft.)

To

(ft.)

From

(m)

To

(m)

Feet

Metres

1,100

1,120

335.37

341.46

20

6.1

200

1,200

1,340

365.85

408.54

140

408.54

116.43 (avg.)

including

1,200

1,220

365.85

371.95

20

6.1

180

and

1,260

1,280

384.15

390.24

20

6.1

230

and

1,320

1,340

402.44

408.54

20

6.1

200

The Phase 2 drilling program at Gemini continues with borehole GEM23-05, currently underway, collared approximately 1.02 miles (1.64 kilometres) southeast of borehole GEM23-04, and 0.54 miles (0.87 kilometres) south of borehole GEM22-02.

Gemini Lithium Project Hole Borehole Locations, February-March 2023 (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

To date, the Company has intersected significant intervals of lithium mineralization both in sediments and groundwater in all four holes completed since the inception of drilling.  Nevada Sunrise believes that the southern and western parts of the Gemini basin could host higher concentrations of lithium and further drilling could eventually define a large lithium resource. The Company is enacting its exploration plan to drill deeper holes at Gemini with the goal of: (1) intersecting wide intervals of lithium-bearing sediments and (2) locating higher concentrations of lithium-in-water coincident with significant groundwater flow rates.

About the 2022-2023 Gemini Drilling Program

Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 . The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic surveys. The results from the first two holes at Gemini represented a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments and lithium-in-water in the western Lida Valley, which was not historically drill tested for lithium mineralization (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 ).  Borehole GEM22-03, drilled to 1,620 feet (493.9 metres) intersected the same sequence of volcanic ash sediments as was found in GEM22-01 and GEM22-02, and similar geologic formations are observed in borehole GEM23-04, and GEM23-05, still in progress.

In July 2022 , Nevada Sunrise received a permit for an expanded drilling area from the Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM") and began Phase 2 drilling at Gemini in October 2022.  Up to six boreholes are planned in Phase 2 for an estimated total of 8,000 feet (2,439 metres) of drilling.

For further information on Gemini, including drill hole location maps and photos click here

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albemarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada .

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

Sediment Sample Collection and Analysis

Sediment samples described in this new release are a composite of material collected from the rotary splitter in the RC drilling rig, which produces a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval. Samples were submitted to American Assay and ALS Global USA in Reno, NV and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-AES method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and atomic emission spectrometry (AES) to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

Water Sample Collection and Analysis

Water parameters including TDS, conductivity, temperature, and pH values were obtained in the field by direct measurement with a handheld YSI556 Multi-parameter water meter, which meets Good Laboratory Practice (as proscribed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) for calibration and measurement.

Groundwater samples were collected at 20-foot (6.1-metre) intervals and sent to Western Environmental Testing Laboratory in Reno , Nevada under project chain-of-custody protocols for analysis. Industry standard methods for examination of water were employed by the laboratory. General chemistry testing included analysis for specific gravity, total hardness, total alkalinity, bicarbonate, carbonate, hydroxide, total dissolved solids (TDS) and electrical conductivity. Anions (chloride, sulfate) were analyzed by ion chromatography. Trace metals (lithium, magnesium, boron, calcium, potassium, strontium, and sodium) were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma-optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) methods.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with Copaur Minerals Inc.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's 2022-2023 exploration plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ending December 31 , 2022,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Nevada Sunrise Stakes Badlands Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Stakes Badlands Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of the Badlands Lithium Project ("Badlands" or the "Project") located in the Lida Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada . Badlands consists of 54 unpatented claims on Bureau of Land Management land totaling approximately 1,080 acres (437 hectares) and lies roughly halfway between the Company's Gemini and Jackson Wash Lithium projects.

Badlands was staked by Nevada Sunrise in 2022 following the new lithium discovery made by the Company at Gemini and was not announced at the time of its acquisition due to the onset of competitive staking in the Lida Valley. The general topography of the Project is reminiscent of the TLC lithium property in Nye County , which led to a surface investigation by Nevada Sunrise in March 2022 . Samples were collected in a reconnaissance prospecting program, from which six outcrop samples were randomly selected for analysis and subsequently returned anomalous values of lithium ranging from 70.0 parts per million ("ppm") to 165.8 ppm lithium.

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 929.8 ppm Lithium over 1,130 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 929.8 ppm Lithium over 1,130 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediments and groundwater collected from borehole GEM22-03, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling of borehole GEM22-03 began on October 18, 2022 and was completed to a depth of 1,620 feet (493.90 metres) on December 16, 2022 .

Highlights of GEM22-03
  • Borehole GEM22-03 intersected 929.80 parts per million ("ppm") lithium-in-sediment over 1,130 feet from 280 feet (85.37 metres) to 1,410 feet (344.51 metres), including 1,342.20 ppm lithium over 350 feet (106.71 metres) and 1,955 ppm lithium over 30 feet (9.15 metres) (see Table 1 below for greater detail on mineralized intervals);
  • GEM22-03 was completed at a location approximately 0.47 miles (0.76 kilometres) north of GEM22-01 and 1.14 miles (1.83 kilometres) north of GEM22-02, thereby successfully extending the lithium mineralized zone to the north.
  • Groundwater sample analyses showed anomalous concentrations of lithium in groundwater flows intersected within the hole, including two significant intervals of 120 milligrams/litre lithium ("mg/L") in a water flow of 14.22 gallons per minute ("gpm") from 1,100 to 1,120 feet (335.37 to 341.46 metres), and 110 mg/L lithium in a water flow of 16.4 gpm from 1,200 to 1,220 feet (365.85 to 371.95 metres).

Table 1.  Final Lithium-in-Sediment analytical results from borehole GEM22-03

Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has contracted McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, NV ("MLI") to perform metallurgical leach tests on samples of lithium mineralization intersected by the Company at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Esmeralda County Nevada. Gemini is located in the Lida Valley, approximately 25 miles (38 kilometres) southwest of the only producing lithium mine in the United States at Silver Peak, Nevada .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

"Nevada Sunrise looks forward to the ongoing collaboration between MLI and our Nevada -based metallurgical consultant, Mr. Willem Duyvesteyn ", said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "We anticipate that the work of MLI's technical team will provide critical information about the lithium mineralization and extractability from sample material generated during our 2022 drilling campaign, to help guide future exploration and development at Gemini."

MLI has offered metallurgical, environmental, analytical testing and consulting services to the mineral exploration industry since 1987 and operates an ISO 17025 accredited facility that provides quality laboratory services during all phases of project development and operation. Willem Duyvesteyn, M.Sc.,  is renowned as an innovator in his field of and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from ores, brines, and solutions (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated November 15, 2022 ).

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims (covering about nine square miles) located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

In March 2022 , Nevada Sunrise began drilling geophysical targets at Gemini and intersected significant zones of lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater in the first two holes (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 6, 2022 ). Drilling continues in 2023 with a Phase 2 drilling program of up to six additional holes. Final geochemical analyses for lithium-in-sediments and groundwater are pending for hole GEM23-03, which was completed in mid-December 2022 .

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the exploration plans at our Nevada lithium projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays encountered due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30, 2022 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exc hange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/30/c5961.html

Nevada Sunrise Begins 2023 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins 2023 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Phase 2 drilling program has re-commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The first hole of the Phase 2 program, GEM22-03 was completed in December 2022 and drilling of the second Phase 2 hole began in the second week of January 2023 . Borehole GEM23-04 is targeting a strong conductive anomaly approximately 0.73 miles (1.17 kilometres) northwest of hole GEM22-02 and is planned to test the deepest part of the Gemini basin to an estimated depth of 2,000 feet (609.75 metres).

Nevada Sunrise Receives Initial Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-03

Nevada Sunrise Receives Initial Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-03

TSXV: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that preliminary geochemical analyses have been received for borehole GEM22-03 at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . In the upper part of the hole, the Company has intersected lithium-bearing sediments in the characteristic lithium-bearing green clay that was encountered in the first two holes (GEM22-01 and GEM22-02) drilled in the spring of 2022. Drilling of GEM22-03 is still in progress with the hole depth currently at approximately 1,380 feet (420.73 metres).

TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE REPORTS HISTORICAL SAMPLES WITH LITHIUM UP TO 0.26% Li2O AT ITS RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has located historical exploration data containing highly elevated lithium grades from its Rattler Range Project (" Rattler Range " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

Ultra Lithium Assays Up to 417 ppm Lithium in Drill Hole at the Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina

Ultra Lithium Assays Up to 417 ppm Lithium in Drill Hole at the Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Project in Argentina

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSX-V:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the brine sampling results from a drill hole at its 100% owned Laguna Verde brine lithium project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. Drill hole LV22-04 assayed up to 417 parts per million ("ppm" or "mgL") lithium (Li) from two rounds of sampling completed in January February 2023. Earlier, the geophysical study of the first well LV22-01 indicated the presence of a continuous single brine aquifer comprising of mainly clastic sediments from 14 meters to 205 meters depth with a marked hydrothermal presence towards the deeper section. The Laguna Verde project is the flagship project of the Company and one of the Company's 100% owned brine lithium projects in Argentina.

LithiumBank's Park Place Hydrogeological Study Reports Largest Contiguous Lithium-Rich Brine Project by Volume in North America

LithiumBank's Park Place Hydrogeological Study Reports Largest Contiguous Lithium-Rich Brine Project by Volume in North America

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of the hydrogeological study at its 100% owned Park Place Lithium Brine Project (" PPLP" ) located 180 km west of Edmonton, Alberta, and 50 km south of the Company's other flagship brine project in the Boardwalk district. The hydrogeological study was completed by Matrix Solutions Inc. (" Matrix ") and is expected to be incorporated into an upcoming NI 43-101 Resource Estimate.

Highlights

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects up to 28.90 Meters of 1.12% Nickel Equivalent near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects up to 28.90 Meters of 1.12% Nickel Equivalent near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The near-surface mineralization has been intercepted as shallow as 51.50m downhole and contains up to 0.73% Ni, 0.41% Cu, with 1.12% NiEq over 28.90m

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects up to 28.90 Meters of 1.12% Nickel Equivalent near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects up to 28.90 Meters of 1.12% Nickel Equivalent near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

The near-surface mineralization has been intercepted as shallow as 51.50m downhole and contains up to 0.73% Ni, 0.41% Cu, with 1.12% NiEq over 28.90m

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has reviewed and verified the assay results from its Phase 2 drill program at Graal with up to 28.90m of 1.12% NiEq containing 0.75% Nickel and 0.41% Copper and other elements.

Avalon Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avalon Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 23, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all six director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 10, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

DirectorNumber of
Votes Cast		Percentage of
Votes Cast
Donald BubarFor:
Against:		86,024,853
3,998,463		95.558%
4.442%
Alan FerryFor:
Against:		83,870,489
6,152,827		93.165%
6.835%
Naomi JohnsonFor:
Against:		83,846,213
6,177,103		93.138%
6.862%
John E. FisherFor:
Against:		84,225,135
5,798,181		93.559%
6.441%
Marilyn SpinkFor:
Against:		84,133,756
5,889,560		93.458%
6.542%
Harvey L. A. YesnoFor:
Against:		84,727,835
5,295,481		94.118%
5.882%

 

