Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that highly-significant values of lithium have been detected in water samples collected from boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02, drilled in the inaugural 2022 drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The water samples from both boreholes contain dissolved lithium in a calciummagnesium carbonate-type brine that was not easily recognized on site during the drilling program due to the presence of high levels of suspended solids.

Water samples from borehole GEM-22-01 averaged 327.7 milligrams per litre ("mg/L") lithium over 220 feet (67.07 metres) from 600 to 820 feet with a peak value of 519 mg/L lithium . Water samples from borehole GEM22-02 returned an average of 116.28 mg/L lithium over 460 feet (140.24 metres) from 600 to 1,120 feet (201.22 to 341.46 metres) with a peak value of 286.0 mg/L lithium (see Table 1 below).

Table 1:  Results of Lithium-in-Water Samples for boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02

Borehole GEM22-01 Water Sample Results

Interval

Thickness

Average Lithium (mg/L)

From

To

From

To

Feet

Metres

600

820

182.93

250.00

220

67.07

327.7

including

600

640

182.93

195.12

40

12.20

465.0

and

720

740

219.51

225.61

20

6.1

437.0

and

760

800

231.71

243.90

40

12.2

487.5

Borehole GEM22-02 Water Sample Results

Interval

Thickness

Average Lithium (mg/L)

From

To

From

To

Feet

Metres

660

1120

201.22

341.46

460

140.24

116.28

including

660

680

201.22

207.32

20

6.10

274.0

and

880

900

268.29

274.39

20

6.10

284.0

and

1060

1120

323.17

341.46

60

18.29

195.93

including

1100

1120

335.37

341.46

20

6.10

286.0

Notes:


1.

Lithium concentrations in GEM22-01 water samples ranged from 137 mg/L to 519 mg/L in the 220 foot (67.07 metres) thick zone from 600 to 820 feet (182.93 to 250 metres).

2.

The 60-foot zone sampled from 820 to 880 feet (250 to 268.3 metres) in GEM22-01 contained no significant lithium values.

3.

Lithium concentrations in GEM22-02 water samples ranged from "not detected" to 286mg/L in the 460- foot (140.24 metre) thick zone from 660 to 1120 feet (201.22 to 341.46 metres).

About the 2022 Gemini Drilling Program

Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 . The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical time domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") surveys (see Figure 1 below). The results from the first two holes at Gemini represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments and lithium-in-water in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization. Lithium-in-sediment values were significant:

  • GEM22-01 averaged 1,203.41 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 580 feet (176.83 metres), from 320 to 900 feet (97.56 to 274.39 metres) including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 300 feet (91.46 metres) from 480 to 780 feet (146.34 to 237.8 metres).
  • GEM22-02 averaged 1,101.73 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 730 feet (222.56 metres) from 390 to 1,120 feet (118.90 to 341.46 metres), including 2,217.69 ppm lithium over 130 feet (39.63 metres) from 990 to 1,120 feet (301.83 to 341.46 metres) and 3,304.34 ppm lithium over 50 feet (15.24 metres) from 1,070 to 1,120 feet (326.22 to 341.46 metres).

Nevada Sunrise is evaluating the 2022 water and sediment sampling results in detail. These analytical results and preliminary research by the Company suggest that the Gemini lithium deposit is an example of the claystone deposit model situated in a closed arid basin, similar to lithium deposits found in the Clayton Valley and at other sedimentary-hosted lithium deposits in Nevada .

The host horizons at Gemini are dark green-gray to black volcanic ash-rich lacustrine sediments containing significant amounts of clay. High lithium concentrations are accompanied by high calcium and magnesium concentrations. The highest lithium concentrations in sediment samples are associated with dark gray/green to black, organic-rich claystone intervals. Brine samples from these intervals also carry the highest lithium concentrations found in groundwater. Further testing is required to identify the lithium-rich clay minerals and the source of the lithium-bearing brine found at Gemini.

Additional drilling is planned following receipt of an amendment to the current Bureau of Land Management drilling permit, which will be required to cover the Company's newly-expanded land position. In April and May 2022 , Nevada Sunrise staked 288 unpatented lode claims totaling 5,760 acres (1,756 hectares) over the outline of the gravity low to effectively cover the possible extent of the lithium-bearing clay layers. Follow-up geophysical TDEM surveys were completed at Gemini in May 2022 within the interpreted area of the historical gravity low to better map and assess the conductive layers first detected by Nevada Sunrise in 2016 (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 12, 2022 ). The new geophysical results are being compiled and interpreted.

For further information on Gemini, including location maps and photos please visit our website at:
Gemini Lithium | Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 407 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966. Nevada Sunrise expanded the size of the Project by staking 80 new unpatented placer claims in March 2022 , and 288 additional unpatented lode claims in April and May 2022 .

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit. Drill pads and access roads remain in place at Gemini with an active drilling permit.

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person
Water Sample Collection and Analysis

Water parameters including TDS, conductivity, temperature, and pH values were obtained in the field by direct measurement with a handheld Hanna Model 98194 Multiparameter Meter, which meets Good Laboratory Practice (as proscribed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) for calibration and measurement. All depth measurements reported, including sample and interval widths are down-hole.  As holes are oriented vertical and geologic stratigraphy is primarily horizontal to sub-horizontal, downhole measurements are assumed to be close to true thickness.

Thirty-seven (37) groundwater samples were collected at 20-foot (6.1-metre) intervals and sent to Western Environmental Testing Laboratory in Reno , Nevada under project chain-of-custody protocols for analysis. Industry standard methods for examination of water were employed by the laboratory. General chemistry testing included analysis for specific gravity, total hardness, total alkalinity, bicarbonate, carbonate, hydroxide, total dissolved solids (TDS) and electrical conductivity. Anions (chloride, sulfate) were analyzed by ion chromatography. Trace metals (lithium, magnesium, boron, calcium, potassium, strontium, and sodium) were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma-optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) methods.

Sediment Sample Collection and Analysis

Sediment samples described in this new release are a composite of material collected from the rotary splitter in the RC drilling rig, which produces a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval. Samples were submitted to American Assay and ALS in Reno, NV and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-AES method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and atomic emission spectrometry (AES) to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV: NGLD) at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's 2022 exploration activities and future plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended March 31 , 2022,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

Nevada Sunrise Gold

Nevada Sunrise Gold

Overview

The State of Nevada offers much more than deserts and playing your luck along the famous Las Vegas strip. For companies looking to bet on highly prospective mining opportunities, this resource-rich area offers a very attractive hand.

Operating out of Nevada offers a great discovery potential for mining companies and their investors alike. Aside from being a top mining jurisdiction, Nevada hosts existing infrastructure, a local skilled workforce and favorable weather so mining operations can run near year-round.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (“Nevada Sunrise”) (TSXV:NEV) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on exploring a robust portfolio of gold, copper, cobalt and lithium projects, exclusively in Nevada.

Nevada Sunrise maintains interests in several highly prospective mineral exploration properties and water rights in Nevada. This portfolio includes the company’s flagship Kinsley Mountain gold project, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine property, the Treasure Box copper property and the Coronado VMS property. The company also operates the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium brine exploration properties in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County.

Kinsley Mountain operates as a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV:NGLD), with Nevada Sunrise holding a 20.01 percent interest in the project. “There is significant upside potential for new high-grade gold discoveries and for expansion of the footprint of known mineralization and contained resources at Kinsley,” states Nevada Sunrise CEO Warren Stanyer said.

In February 2021, Nevada Sunrise Gold closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The company intends to put the proceeds from the placement toward funding exploration of its precious metals, copper and lithium properties in Nevada.

Additionally, the company understands the importance of water in conducting mining operations in Nevada. Nevada Sunrise currently owns water rights within the Clayton Valley basin and the Lida Valley basin, which strategically positions the company to leverage these valuable natural resources.

The company’s expert leadership and technical team apply world-class exploration experience and technical skills to acquire and develop new highly prospective mineral exploration projects. This perfect combination of individuals primes the company for growth and mining success.

Company Highlights

  • Nevada Sunrise Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing and acquiring highly prospective projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada.
  • The company’s flagship gold asset is its share of the Kinsley Mountain gold project. In 2018, Nevada’s production of gold was approximately 5.58 million ounces, representing approximately 83 percent of US total gold production.
  • Its project portfolio also includes the Lovelock Cobalt Mine property, the Treasure Box copper property, the Coronado VMS property and the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium brine exploration properties in the Lida Valley basin.
  • The Coronado VMS copper project is prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits, with a historical open pit copper mine located nearby. Nevada Sunrise is currently exploring the potential for VMS deposits on the property.
  • The company has valuable water rights within the Clayton Valley basin and the Lida Valley basin.

Nevada Sunrise’s Key Projects

Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

The Kinsley Mountain gold project is located in Elko County of Eastern Nevada and consists of 513 claims plus five leased patents totaling 4,160 hectares (10,280 acres)..

Kinsley Mountain hosts Carlin-style, near-surface mineralization as well as a past-producing open pit mine with an extensive exploration database and numerous untested gold targets. Following exploration drilling carried out since 2011, current and compliant resource estimates calculated in 2020 state Kinsley Mountain hosts indicated resources of 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t gold and inferred resources of 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold. These grades point to exciting upside potential for further discoveries and development for the project.

Coronado VMS Project

The Coronado VMS project consists of 133 unpatented claims covering approximately 1,104 hectares over an interpreted trend next to the historic Big Mike open-pit copper mine. Discovered in the 1960s, today Big Mike is classified as a VMS deposit, and as these deposits commonly occur in clusters there is good potential for the presence of other volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits along trend from the past-producing mine.

In November 2020, the company concluded its second reconnaissance diamond drilling program. Drill collars were identified from the VTEM geophysical survey and a total of 250.76 meters was drilled in the two diamond drill holes. Each of the drill holes encountered difficulty penetrating through the overburden and viscous clay layers, and the bedrock targets were not intersected. A leading-edge soil sampling survey and the 2018 airborne geophysical survey show potential for sulphide mineralization that Nevada Sunrise Gold intends to explore further in 2021.

Lovelock Cobalt Mine Project

The Lovelock Cobalt Mine property currently consists of 70 unpatented lode claims in the Cottonwood Canyon area of the Stillwater Range, totaling approximately 567 hectares. In April 2020, Nevada Sunrise agreed to an accelerated ownership agreement with Global Energy Metals Corp. (“Global Energy Metals”) (TSXV:GEMC) for the Lovelock cobalt project, whereby Global Energy Metals purchased an 85 percent interest in the property and Nevada Sunrise retained a 15 percent interest.

In January 2018, the company completed an initial geochemical rock sampling program and a reconnaissance geophysical survey at the Lovelock mine. Geochemical sampling revealed a sample with promising mineralization of cobalt at 1.81 percent, nickel at 3.05 percent and copper at grades of 0.65 percent. Other samples saw copper grades of 4.91 percent and 5.99 percent. The geophysical survey results detected chargeability features related to structure and possible mineralization to a depth of approximately 200 meters.

Nevada Sunrise and Global Energy Metals have a current exploration permit issued by the US Bureau of Land Management for exploration drilling to test this highly prospective asset.

Treasure Box Copper Project

The Treasure Box copper project consists of 56 unpatented lode claims over 453 hectares in the Stillwater Range near Lovelock, Nevada. The property hosts mine workings from limited copper production that occurred in the late 19th century into the early 20th century.

A historical diamond drill hole drilled at the Treasure Box in 1910 reportedly intersected 1.52 percent copper mineralization over 85 feet at surface. Additional drilling in 1976 returned 1.55 percent copper grades over 40 feet from a depth of 85 to 125 feet.

The Treasure Box claims are subject to the same terms of the Global Energy Metals option agreement for the Lovelock Cobalt Mine.

Nevada Water Rights

In January 2016, Nevada Sunrise announced an agreement for an option to purchase Permit 44411, water right in the Clayton Valley basin. The certificated water right allows for 1,770 acre/feet of water use for mining and milling per year. In 2017, the company obtained an additional grant for water rights from the State of Nevada totaling 80.09 acre/feet per year for mining and milling in the Lida Valley, located adjacent to the Clayton Valley in Esmeralda County.

Nevada Sunrise believes that its acquisitions of water rights is an important step for an exploration company searching for mineral deposits in the Clayton and Lida valleys. Without a source of water, mining and milling operations in Nevada are not possible.

Jackson Wash Lithium Project

Jackson Wash consists of 28 unpatented placer claims totaling approximately 227 hectares and is located in the Lida Valley. Nevada Sunrise owns a 100 percent interest in Jackson Wash.

The exploration target for Jackson Wash is a brine deposit at depth containing dissolved lithium. Past surveying revealed a layered sequence of unconsolidated, saturated alluvial sediments filling a deep basin beneath the valley floor. The next steps for the Jackson Wash lithium project include drilling and sampling the sediments and groundwater in the interpreted basin.

Gemini Lithium Project

The Gemini lithium project is located approximately 10 kilometers east of Lida, Nevada, and consists of 39 placer claims totaling 316 hectares. Nevada Sunrise Gold currently holds a 100 percent interest in the project.

The exploration target for Gemini is a brine deposit at depth containing dissolved lithium. Detailed gravity survey results from 2013 indicated strong gravity lows within two faulted sub-basins approximately 7 kilometers apart and interpreted to be hundreds of meters deep. Likewise, the results from a 2016 TDEM survey interpret conductive brines at depth, located well below the non-conductive sediments at the surface.

Nevada Sunrise has a drilling permit to test for lithium brines at Gemini, good to June 2022.

Management Team

Warren W. Stanyer — President, CEO & Director

Warren Stanyer is a mineral exploration industry executive with over 24 years of Canadian public company administration experience. He previously served as an officer of Pioneer Metals Corporation, which Barrick Gold Corporation acquired in 2006, and as an officer of UEX Corporation until 2007. Stanyer was president, CEO and a director of Northern Continental Resources Inc. when Hathor Exploration acquired it in November 2009, and was an officer and director of Alpha Minerals, which Fission Uranium acquired in 2013. He is currently CEO andChairman of ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) and an officer and director of New Moon Minerals and Trailblazer Exploration, both private mineral exploration companies.

Jonathan Fung — CPA, CFO

Jonathan Fung provides accounting, financial reporting and regulatory compliance services to publicly listed and private companies as a financial reporting manager at ACM Management. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting from the University of British Columbia in 2013. Jonathan articled at D&H Group LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, where he provided accounting, assurance and income tax services to publicly listed and private companies. After working in Assurance Services at Ernst & Young LLP, he joined ACM Management Inc. of Vancouver, BC, in 2019. Jonathan is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Christina Boddy — Corporate Secretary

Christina Boddy is a member of the Canadian Society of Corporate Secretaries and has acted as corporate secretary for many public companies in recent years, including Resinco Capital Partners, Teslin River Resources, Cue Resources and Prophecy Platinum. Ms. Boddy acts as a consultant to public and private companies through Rhodanthe Corporate Services, a BC-based private company.

Michael D. Sweatman — Director & Chairman

Michael Sweatman is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has operated MDS Management Ltd., a Vancouver-based management consulting company, since November 1992. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and commerce from Simon Fraser University, gained his CA designation in 1982 and is a CPA in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. He has served as a director and officer of several public companies over the past 30 years and is currently a director Lithoquest Resources. Sweatman is also the chairman of the Nevada Sunrise Audit Committee.

