Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has amended the terms of its non-brokered private placement initially disclosed in news releases dated June 8, 2022 and June 10, 2022 (the "Offering"). Due to current market conditions, the fully-subscribed Offering will now consist of up to 7,500,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 . Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

Finder's fees may be payable to parties at arm's length to Nevada Sunrise that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company's mineral properties in Nevada and for general working capital. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four–month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available.  The Offering is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863 for 80.09 acre/feet/year, also located in the Lida Valley basin.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's exploration activities and future plans at its mineral exploration projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration projects; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended March 31 , 2022,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

Overview

The State of Nevada offers much more than deserts and playing your luck along the famous Las Vegas strip. For companies looking to bet on highly prospective mining opportunities, this resource-rich area offers a very attractive hand.

Operating out of Nevada offers a great discovery potential for mining companies and their investors alike. Aside from being a top mining jurisdiction, Nevada hosts existing infrastructure, a local skilled workforce and favorable weather so mining operations can run near year-round.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (“Nevada Sunrise”) (TSXV:NEV) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on exploring a robust portfolio of gold, copper, cobalt and lithium projects, exclusively in Nevada.

Nevada Sunrise maintains interests in several highly prospective mineral exploration properties and water rights in Nevada. This portfolio includes the company’s flagship Kinsley Mountain gold project, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine property, the Treasure Box copper property and the Coronado VMS property. The company also operates the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium brine exploration properties in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County.

Kinsley Mountain operates as a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV:NGLD), with Nevada Sunrise holding a 20.01 percent interest in the project. “There is significant upside potential for new high-grade gold discoveries and for expansion of the footprint of known mineralization and contained resources at Kinsley,” states Nevada Sunrise CEO Warren Stanyer said.

In February 2021, Nevada Sunrise Gold closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The company intends to put the proceeds from the placement toward funding exploration of its precious metals, copper and lithium properties in Nevada.

Additionally, the company understands the importance of water in conducting mining operations in Nevada. Nevada Sunrise currently owns water rights within the Clayton Valley basin and the Lida Valley basin, which strategically positions the company to leverage these valuable natural resources.

The company’s expert leadership and technical team apply world-class exploration experience and technical skills to acquire and develop new highly prospective mineral exploration projects. This perfect combination of individuals primes the company for growth and mining success.

Company Highlights

  • Nevada Sunrise Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing and acquiring highly prospective projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada.
  • The company’s flagship gold asset is its share of the Kinsley Mountain gold project. In 2018, Nevada’s production of gold was approximately 5.58 million ounces, representing approximately 83 percent of US total gold production.
  • Its project portfolio also includes the Lovelock Cobalt Mine property, the Treasure Box copper property, the Coronado VMS property and the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium brine exploration properties in the Lida Valley basin.
  • The Coronado VMS copper project is prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits, with a historical open pit copper mine located nearby. Nevada Sunrise is currently exploring the potential for VMS deposits on the property.
  • The company has valuable water rights within the Clayton Valley basin and the Lida Valley basin.

Nevada Sunrise’s Key Projects

Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

The Kinsley Mountain gold project is located in Elko County of Eastern Nevada and consists of 513 claims plus five leased patents totaling 4,160 hectares (10,280 acres)..

Kinsley Mountain hosts Carlin-style, near-surface mineralization as well as a past-producing open pit mine with an extensive exploration database and numerous untested gold targets. Following exploration drilling carried out since 2011, current and compliant resource estimates calculated in 2020 state Kinsley Mountain hosts indicated resources of 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t gold and inferred resources of 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold. These grades point to exciting upside potential for further discoveries and development for the project.

Coronado VMS Project

The Coronado VMS project consists of 133 unpatented claims covering approximately 1,104 hectares over an interpreted trend next to the historic Big Mike open-pit copper mine. Discovered in the 1960s, today Big Mike is classified as a VMS deposit, and as these deposits commonly occur in clusters there is good potential for the presence of other volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits along trend from the past-producing mine.

In November 2020, the company concluded its second reconnaissance diamond drilling program. Drill collars were identified from the VTEM geophysical survey and a total of 250.76 meters was drilled in the two diamond drill holes. Each of the drill holes encountered difficulty penetrating through the overburden and viscous clay layers, and the bedrock targets were not intersected. A leading-edge soil sampling survey and the 2018 airborne geophysical survey show potential for sulphide mineralization that Nevada Sunrise Gold intends to explore further in 2021.

Lovelock Cobalt Mine Project

The Lovelock Cobalt Mine property currently consists of 70 unpatented lode claims in the Cottonwood Canyon area of the Stillwater Range, totaling approximately 567 hectares. In April 2020, Nevada Sunrise agreed to an accelerated ownership agreement with Global Energy Metals Corp. (“Global Energy Metals”) (TSXV:GEMC) for the Lovelock cobalt project, whereby Global Energy Metals purchased an 85 percent interest in the property and Nevada Sunrise retained a 15 percent interest.

In January 2018, the company completed an initial geochemical rock sampling program and a reconnaissance geophysical survey at the Lovelock mine. Geochemical sampling revealed a sample with promising mineralization of cobalt at 1.81 percent, nickel at 3.05 percent and copper at grades of 0.65 percent. Other samples saw copper grades of 4.91 percent and 5.99 percent. The geophysical survey results detected chargeability features related to structure and possible mineralization to a depth of approximately 200 meters.

Nevada Sunrise and Global Energy Metals have a current exploration permit issued by the US Bureau of Land Management for exploration drilling to test this highly prospective asset.

Treasure Box Copper Project

The Treasure Box copper project consists of 56 unpatented lode claims over 453 hectares in the Stillwater Range near Lovelock, Nevada. The property hosts mine workings from limited copper production that occurred in the late 19th century into the early 20th century.

A historical diamond drill hole drilled at the Treasure Box in 1910 reportedly intersected 1.52 percent copper mineralization over 85 feet at surface. Additional drilling in 1976 returned 1.55 percent copper grades over 40 feet from a depth of 85 to 125 feet.

The Treasure Box claims are subject to the same terms of the Global Energy Metals option agreement for the Lovelock Cobalt Mine.

Nevada Water Rights

In January 2016, Nevada Sunrise announced an agreement for an option to purchase Permit 44411, water right in the Clayton Valley basin. The certificated water right allows for 1,770 acre/feet of water use for mining and milling per year. In 2017, the company obtained an additional grant for water rights from the State of Nevada totaling 80.09 acre/feet per year for mining and milling in the Lida Valley, located adjacent to the Clayton Valley in Esmeralda County.

Nevada Sunrise believes that its acquisitions of water rights is an important step for an exploration company searching for mineral deposits in the Clayton and Lida valleys. Without a source of water, mining and milling operations in Nevada are not possible.

Jackson Wash Lithium Project

Jackson Wash consists of 28 unpatented placer claims totaling approximately 227 hectares and is located in the Lida Valley. Nevada Sunrise owns a 100 percent interest in Jackson Wash.

The exploration target for Jackson Wash is a brine deposit at depth containing dissolved lithium. Past surveying revealed a layered sequence of unconsolidated, saturated alluvial sediments filling a deep basin beneath the valley floor. The next steps for the Jackson Wash lithium project include drilling and sampling the sediments and groundwater in the interpreted basin.

Gemini Lithium Project

The Gemini lithium project is located approximately 10 kilometers east of Lida, Nevada, and consists of 39 placer claims totaling 316 hectares. Nevada Sunrise Gold currently holds a 100 percent interest in the project.

The exploration target for Gemini is a brine deposit at depth containing dissolved lithium. Detailed gravity survey results from 2013 indicated strong gravity lows within two faulted sub-basins approximately 7 kilometers apart and interpreted to be hundreds of meters deep. Likewise, the results from a 2016 TDEM survey interpret conductive brines at depth, located well below the non-conductive sediments at the surface.

Nevada Sunrise has a drilling permit to test for lithium brines at Gemini, good to June 2022.

Management Team

Warren W. Stanyer — President, CEO & Director

Warren Stanyer is a mineral exploration industry executive with over 24 years of Canadian public company administration experience. He previously served as an officer of Pioneer Metals Corporation, which Barrick Gold Corporation acquired in 2006, and as an officer of UEX Corporation until 2007. Stanyer was president, CEO and a director of Northern Continental Resources Inc. when Hathor Exploration acquired it in November 2009, and was an officer and director of Alpha Minerals, which Fission Uranium acquired in 2013. He is currently CEO andChairman of ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) and an officer and director of New Moon Minerals and Trailblazer Exploration, both private mineral exploration companies.

Jonathan Fung — CPA, CFO

Jonathan Fung provides accounting, financial reporting and regulatory compliance services to publicly listed and private companies as a financial reporting manager at ACM Management. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting from the University of British Columbia in 2013. Jonathan articled at D&H Group LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, where he provided accounting, assurance and income tax services to publicly listed and private companies. After working in Assurance Services at Ernst & Young LLP, he joined ACM Management Inc. of Vancouver, BC, in 2019. Jonathan is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Christina Boddy — Corporate Secretary

Christina Boddy is a member of the Canadian Society of Corporate Secretaries and has acted as corporate secretary for many public companies in recent years, including Resinco Capital Partners, Teslin River Resources, Cue Resources and Prophecy Platinum. Ms. Boddy acts as a consultant to public and private companies through Rhodanthe Corporate Services, a BC-based private company.

Michael D. Sweatman — Director & Chairman

Michael Sweatman is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has operated MDS Management Ltd., a Vancouver-based management consulting company, since November 1992. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and commerce from Simon Fraser University, gained his CA designation in 1982 and is a CPA in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. He has served as a director and officer of several public companies over the past 30 years and is currently a director Lithoquest Resources. Sweatman is also the chairman of the Nevada Sunrise Audit Committee.

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,200,000 NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,200,000 NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to $1,200,000 consisting of 4,800,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

Nevada Sunrise Discovers 327.7 Mg/L Lithium in Water Analyses over 220 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Discovers 327.7 Mg/L Lithium in Water Analyses over 220 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that highly-significant values of lithium have been detected in water samples collected from boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02, drilled in the inaugural 2022 drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The water samples from both boreholes contain dissolved lithium in a calciummagnesium carbonate-type brine that was not easily recognized on site during the drilling program due to the presence of high levels of suspended solids.

Water samples from borehole GEM-22-01 averaged 327.7 milligrams per litre ("mg/L") lithium over 220 feet (67.07 metres) from 600 to 820 feet with a peak value of 519 mg/L lithium . Water samples from borehole GEM22-02 returned an average of 116.28 mg/L lithium over 460 feet (140.24 metres) from 600 to 1,120 feet (201.22 to 341.46 metres) with a peak value of 286.0 mg/L lithium (see Table 1 below).

Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-02 - Mineralized Intersection Improves to 1,101 ppm Lithium over 730 Feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-02 - Mineralized Intersection Improves to 1,101 ppm Lithium over 730 Feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that the remaining geochemical analyses have been received for borehole GEM22-02, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . These additional analyses from borehole GEM22-02 have extended the length of the previously-reported mineralized intersection (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated April 28, 2022 ) and improved the lithium grade to 1,101.73 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 730 feet (222.56 metres), including 2,217.69 ppm lithium over 130 feet (39.63 metres) and 3,304.34 ppm lithium over 50 feet (15.24 metres).

Nevada Sunrise Begins Geophysical Survey Over New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins Geophysical Survey Over New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that a geophysical survey has commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey is planned to expand the scope of geophysical surveys carried out by the Company in 2016. Conductive zones detected in the 2016 surveys were targeted in the Company's drilling program in March and April 2022 which intersected the following mineralized zones (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated April 28, 2022 ):

  • Borehole GEM22-01 : weighted-average of 1,203.41 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 580 feet (176.83 metres) from 320 to 900 feet (97.56 to 274.39 metres), including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 300 feet (91.46 metres) from 480 to 780 feet (146.34 to 237.8 metres);
  • Borehole GEM22-02 : weighted-average of 775.9 ppm lithium over 130 feet (39.63 metres) from 390 to 520 feet (118.90 to 158.54 metres), including 1,133.1 ppm lithium over 40 feet (12.20 metres) from 480 to 520 feet (146.34 to 158.54 metres). The analytical results for an additional 131 samples from GEM22-02 are still pending.
2022 Geophysical Program

The 2022 surveys are designed to outline the possible lateral extent of the conductive, lithium-bearing clay layers within a historical gravity low that were intersected in drillholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02. A total of 13.0 line kilometres are planned in three new survey lines as shown in Figure 1.

The TDEM moving loop survey will employ 400 metre by 400 metre loops to collect data along new survey lines parallel to the 2016 survey lines, which had detected a highly-conductive layer (see Figure 2 below). At present, the northern and western limits of the conductive clay layer at Gemini are not well-defined and the 2022 survey results are anticipated to add to the Company's geological knowledge of the conductive zones. Results from the TDEM survey are expected during May 2022 and based on those results, Nevada Sunrise plans to submit an amended drilling plan to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for the permitting of new drill targets at Gemini.

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 407 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . Nevada Sunrise expanded the size of the Project by staking 80 additional unpatented placer claims and 288 new unpatented lode claims in the spring of 2022. Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Drill pads and access roads are in place at Gemini with an active drilling permit.

The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 . The initial results represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization. The initial analytical results from boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02 suggest that the lithium-bearing clay layers at Gemini may be widespread. Additional drilling is planned following receipt of an amendment to the current BLM drilling permit, which will be required to cover the Company's newly-expanded land position.

For further information on Gemini, including location maps and photos click here

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

The results of geochemical analysis on sediment samples described in this news release were shipped in March and April 2022 to American Assay Laboratories and ALS Group USA ("ALS") and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-MS method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and spectrometry to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur", TSXV:CPAU), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's 2022 exploration plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended December 31 , 2021,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM22-01 Mineralized Intersection Improves to 1,203 ppm Lithium over 580 Feet in New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM22-01 Mineralized Intersection Improves to 1,203 ppm Lithium over 580 Feet in New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp . ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that a wider and higher-grade intersection of lithium mineralization has been determined in the inaugural drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Additional analyses from borehole GEM22-01 received this week have extended the length of the previously-reported mineralized intersection and improved the lithium grade to 1,203.41 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 580 feet (176.83 metres), including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 300 feet (91.46 metres).

2022 Drilling Program

Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 . The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic ("EM") surveys. The initial results represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization.

