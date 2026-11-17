Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report that Hole MM26-16 intersected 37 metres (121.4 feet) of the target Meade Peak Member. Oolitic zones typical of the Upper Phosphate Zone were noted during core logging. True thickness and the phosphate content of the Upper Phosphatic Zone will be confirmed by assay.
Robin Dow, CEO clarifies: "Some shareholders have asked whether the withdrawal of the share consolidation proposal leaves open the possibility of a future consolidation. The Board wishes to clarify that the reference in the Company's previous news release was included only for transparency and standard governance purposes. No share consolidation is currently being, nor will be considered. The Board and management are focused on advancing the Murdock Mountain project and generating shareholder value through exploration progress and technical results."
Robin Dow, CEO, further reports: "We are pleased to support the US Government's Permitting Reform for Mining Projects Bill. Called the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA), this Bill was introduced by the leadership of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee as a comprehensive federal permitting reform package.
The Senate voted 73-25 to advance the Bill to floor consideration, which is a very large bipartisan margin that demonstrates broad support. The bill is being described by policy analysts as one of the most comprehensive federal permitting reform efforts in decades, covering nearly all major federal review processes that can affect large resource-development projects.
The Bill appears designed to address the most important of NOP's tasking:
- NEPA Environmental Assessment (EA) or Environmental Impact Statement (EIS)
- BLM coordination
- Endangered Species Act consultation
- Cultural resource reviews
- Water-related permits
- Litigation after permit issuance
NOP's current exploration program would be a secondary beneficiary, while a future mine plan would be the type of project this legislation is primarily intended to accelerate. The greatest value is potentially shortening the path from a defined resource to an approved mine. This Bill could remove years of schedule uncertainty from a development timeline."
Garry Smith, P.Geo., Director, added: "Drill hole MM26-16 successfully intersected the targeted Meade Peak Member at apparent thicknesses of 37 metres. Geological logging identified visual oolitic textures throughout portions of the phosphate-bearing interval, consistent with observations from earlier drilling. These intersections further improve our understanding of the remarkable predictability of the continuity and geometry of the mineralized horizon. We are excited to soon be receiving the laboratory analyses necessary to confirm phosphate grade and associated clean chemical characteristics."
MM26-16 was collared to fill in a sizeable gap in data coverage.
Drill Collar Locations
|
DDH
|
UTME
|
UTMN
|
Elev m
|
TD m
|
Dip
|
Az
|
MM25-1
|
724411.456
|
4568960.496
|
1947.741
|
82.60
|
-90
|
0
|
MM25-2
|
724776.054
|
4569269.661
|
1897.114
|
125.73
|
-90
|
0
|
MM25-3
|
724352.512
|
4568765.272
|
1988.846
|
71.32
|
-90
|
0
|
MM25-4
|
724108.669
|
4568691.205
|
2013.431
|
99.67
|
-90
|
0
|
MM25-5
|
724108.669
|
4568691.205
|
2013.431
|
92.96
|
-65
|
120
|
MM25-6
|
723833.008
|
4568432.708
|
2020.394
|
78.30
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-7
|
724386.373
|
4569078.232
|
1963.230
|
152.00
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-8
|
724052.022
|
4568778.258
|
2038.504
|
128.00
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-9
|
723802.259
|
4568547.017
|
2025.827
|
146.93
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-10
|
722867.805
|
4567500.233
|
2184.325
|
215.00
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-11
|
722734.8701
|
4567216.578
|
2210.475
|
156.67
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-12
|
72262900241
|
4567064.215
|
2204.216
|
139.45
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-13
|
722824.5565
|
4567140.041
|
2188.081
|
68.10
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-14
|
721836.9068
|
4566390.542
|
2290.487
|
128.78
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-15
|
722266.9032
|
4566563.804
|
2189.870
|
70.40
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-16
|
723360.0355
|
4567735.386
|
2154.104
|
84.12
|
-90
|
0
(all values are UTM NAD83, and in metres, "decimals" denote surveyed)
Drill Hole Location Plan
Qualified Person
The interpretive technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Compensation Share Issuance
The Company also reports that effective November 5, 2026, it has entered into a renewed term letter (the "Renewal") in connection with an original agreement between the Company and Strategic Media and Public Relations, LLC ("SMPR"), dated March 19, 2026. As an inducement to enter into the Renewal, the Company has agreed to issue SMPR 570,280 common shares (each a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.075 per Share and has agreed to pay a monthly fee of US$5,000 over a sixth-month term for services in connection with Renewal.
Accordingly, all the Shares will be issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption provided under Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.
Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8)
NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic certifiable sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic certifiable sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and the rail head to California or the East Coast.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
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SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.