Nevada Organic Phosphate Confirms 4.5 Kilometres of Upper Phosphate Zone Continuity at Murdock Mountain; MM26-14 and MM26-15 Intersect 39 and 38 Metres of Meade Peak

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report that Holes MM26-14 and MM26-15 both delivered strong results, intersecting 39 metres (128 feet) and 38 metres (124.67 feet) of the target Meade Peak Member, respectively. Oolitic zones typical of the Upper Phosphate Zone were noted during core logging in both holes. True thickness and the phosphate content of the Upper Phosphatic Zone will be confirmed by assay.
MM26-14 is the farthest west hole drilled to date and confirms the continuation of the trend to over 4.5 kilometres. MM26-15 was drilled approximately mid-way between MM26-14 and the previously noted MM26-12. The drill is currently moving to MM26-16 to fill in a gap in data coverage.
Drill Collar Locations
|
DDH
|
UTME
|
UTMN
|
Elev m
|
TD m
|
Dip
|
Az
|
MM25-1
|
724411.456
|
4568960.496
|
1947.741
|
82.60
|
-90
|
0
|
MM25-2
|
724776.054
|
4569269.661
|
1897.114
|
125.73
|
-90
|
0
|
MM25-3
|
724352.512
|
4568765.272
|
1988.846
|
71.32
|
-90
|
0
|
MM25-4
|
724108.669
|
4568691.205
|
2013.431
|
99.67
|
-90
|
0
|
MM25-5
|
724108.669
|
4568691.205
|
2013.431
|
92.96
|
-65
|
120
|
MM25-6
|
723833.008
|
4568432.708
|
2020.394
|
78.30
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-7
|
724386.373
|
4569078.232
|
1963.230
|
152.00
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-8
|
724052.022
|
4568778.258
|
2038.504
|
128.00
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-9
|
723802.259
|
4568547.017
|
2025.827
|
146.93
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-10
|
722867.805
|
4567500.233
|
2184.325
|
215.00
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-11
|
722734.8701
|
4567216.578
|
2210.475
|
156.67
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-12
|
72262900241
|
4567064.215
|
2204.216
|
139.45
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-13
|
722824.5565
|
4567140.041
|
2188.081
|
68.10
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-14
|
721836.9068
|
4566390.542
|
2290.487
|
128.78
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-15
|
722266.9032
|
4566563.804
|
2189.870
|
70.40
|
-90
|
0
|
MM26-16
|
723360.0355
|
4567735.386
|
2154.104
(all values are UTM NAD83, and in metres, "decimals" denote surveyed)
Robin Dow, CEO, commented: "The successful intersection of the targeted Meade Peak Member in both MM26-14 and MM26-15 continues to demonstrate the consistency and scale of the phosphate-bearing horizon across the project area. With apparent mineralized intervals of 39 and 38 metres respectively and encouraging visual indications of oolitic phosphate in both holes, we are increasingly confident in the continuity of the system as we advance our drilling program. We look forward to receiving the analytical results and updating our evolving geological model."
Drill Hole Location Plan
Garry Smith, P.Geo., Director, added: "Both MM26-14 and MM26-15 successfully intersected the targeted Meade Peak Member at apparent thicknesses of 39 and 38 metres, respectively. Geological logging identified visual oolitic textures throughout portions of the phosphate-bearing interval in each hole, consistent with observations from earlier drilling. These intersections further improve our understanding of the continuity and geometry of the mineralized horizon, although laboratory analyses remain necessary to determine phosphate grade and associated chemical characteristics."
Qualified Person
The interpretive technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8)
NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic certifiable sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic certifiable sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and the rail head to California or the East Coast.
For More Information:
Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
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SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.
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