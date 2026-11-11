Nevada Organic Phosphate Confirms 4.5 Kilometres of Upper Phosphate Zone Continuity at Murdock Mountain; MM26-14 and MM26-15 Intersect 39 and 38 Metres of Meade Peak

Nevada Organic Phosphate Confirms 4.5 Kilometres of Upper Phosphate Zone Continuity at Murdock Mountain; MM26-14 and MM26-15 Intersect 39 and 38 Metres of Meade Peak

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report that Holes MM26-14 and MM26-15 both delivered strong results, intersecting 39 metres (128 feet) and 38 metres (124.67 feet) of the target Meade Peak Member, respectively. Oolitic zones typical of the Upper Phosphate Zone were noted during core logging in both holes. True thickness and the phosphate content of the Upper Phosphatic Zone will be confirmed by assay.

MM26-14 is the farthest west hole drilled to date and confirms the continuation of the trend to over 4.5 kilometres. MM26-15 was drilled approximately mid-way between MM26-14 and the previously noted MM26-12. The drill is currently moving to MM26-16 to fill in a gap in data coverage.

Drill Collar Locations

DDH

UTME

UTMN

Elev m

TD m

Dip

Az

MM25-1

724411.456

4568960.496

1947.741

82.60

-90

0

MM25-2

724776.054

4569269.661

1897.114

125.73

-90

0

MM25-3

724352.512

4568765.272

1988.846

71.32

-90

0

MM25-4

724108.669

4568691.205

2013.431

99.67

-90

0

MM25-5

724108.669

4568691.205

2013.431

92.96

-65

120

MM25-6

723833.008

4568432.708

2020.394

78.30

-90

0

MM26-7

724386.373

4569078.232

1963.230

152.00

-90

0

MM26-8

724052.022

4568778.258

2038.504

128.00

-90

0

MM26-9

723802.259

4568547.017

2025.827

146.93

-90

0

MM26-10

722867.805

4567500.233

2184.325

215.00

-90

0

MM26-11

722734.8701

4567216.578

2210.475

156.67

-90

0

MM26-12

72262900241

4567064.215

2204.216

139.45

-90

0

MM26-13

722824.5565

4567140.041

2188.081

68.10

-90

0

MM26-14

721836.9068

4566390.542

2290.487

128.78

-90

0

MM26-15

722266.9032

4566563.804

2189.870

70.40

-90

0

MM26-16

723360.0355

4567735.386

2154.104


(all values are UTM NAD83, and in metres, "decimals" denote surveyed)

Robin Dow, CEO, commented: "The successful intersection of the targeted Meade Peak Member in both MM26-14 and MM26-15 continues to demonstrate the consistency and scale of the phosphate-bearing horizon across the project area. With apparent mineralized intervals of 39 and 38 metres respectively and encouraging visual indications of oolitic phosphate in both holes, we are increasingly confident in the continuity of the system as we advance our drilling program. We look forward to receiving the analytical results and updating our evolving geological model."

Drill Hole Location Plan

Coordinates are in NAD83 UTM

Garry Smith, P.Geo., Director, added: "Both MM26-14 and MM26-15 successfully intersected the targeted Meade Peak Member at apparent thicknesses of 39 and 38 metres, respectively. Geological logging identified visual oolitic textures throughout portions of the phosphate-bearing interval in each hole, consistent with observations from earlier drilling. These intersections further improve our understanding of the continuity and geometry of the mineralized horizon, although laboratory analyses remain necessary to determine phosphate grade and associated chemical characteristics."

Qualified Person

The interpretive technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic certifiable sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic certifiable sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and the rail head to California or the East Coast.

For More Information: 

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws.  FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts.  All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI.  All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI.  Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct.  Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.  Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

NOP Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevada-organic-phosphate-confirms-4-5-kilometres-of-upper-phosphate-zone-continuity-at-murdock-mountain-mm26-14-and-mm26-15-intersect-39-and-38-metres-of-meade-peak-302935900.html

SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/11/c3251.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

nop:cccse:nopagriculture investing
NOP:CC
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP)

Nevada Organic Phosphate

Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada

Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada Keep Reading...
Turnstone Resources

A$1.1Million Placement to Fund Critical Minerals Strategyand Unlock Value from Potash

Turnstone Resources Ltd (ASX: TSR) (“Turnstone” or “the Company”) advises that it has received firm commitments to raise A$1.1 million (before costs) through the issue of 55 million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.020 per new share (“Placement”). Highlights Oversubscription and strong... Keep Reading...
Turnstone Resources (ASX:TSR)

Magnetic Surveys Completed across Swedish Cu-Au Portfolio

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Magnetic Surveys Completed across Swedish Cu-Au PortfolioDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Board Changes Richard Pearce appointed Non-Executive Chair

Board Changes Richard Pearce appointed Non-Executive Chair

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Board Changes Richard Pearce appointed Non-Executive ChairDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby WestDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Option Exercise Consolidates Critical Minerals Transition

Option Exercise Consolidates Critical Minerals Transition

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Option Exercise Consolidates Critical Minerals TransitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Exploration, Development, Production Success

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A and Provides Market Commentary

Wide Gold Zone Intersected in Clifton East Scissor Hole

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

Related News

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Exploration, Development, Production Success

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A and Provides Market Commentary

base metals investing

Wide Gold Zone Intersected in Clifton East Scissor Hole

Canada Expands Mineral Exploration Incentives Amid Calls for More Support

Which Inning Are We In? The Mining Share Panel Weighs the Cycle

silver investing

Silver Miners Post Q3 Profits Despite Slide From January Peak

precious metals investing

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities