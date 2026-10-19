Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Meade Peak Target Intersected in Hole MM26?11 at Murdock Mountain

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Meade Peak Target Intersected in Hole MM26?11 at Murdock Mountain

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report that Hole MM26-11 intersected a strong 28.7 metres (94.2 feet) of the target Meade Peak Member. Oolitic zones typical of the Upper Phosphate Zone were noted during core logging. True thickness and the phosphate content of the Upper Phosphatic Zone will be confirmed by assay.

MM26-11 is approximately 315 metres (1,037 feet) further along trend to the southwest from MM2610, which adds to the 1.5‑kilometre (4,921 feet) step‑out along strike from MM26-9. As reported previously, MM26-10 intersected 27 metres (88.6 feet) of Meade Peak including an excellent intersection of 10.89% P2O5 over 3.60 metres.

Drill Collars and Proposed Drill Pad Locations Map

Robin Dow, CEO, commented: "MM2611 intersecting the Meade Peak, with visual indications of the Upper Phosphate Zone, extends our confirmed strike length of phosphate mineralization to over 3.3 kilometres, marking continued and meaningful progress derisking our geological model."

Garry Smith, P.Geo., Director, added: "we have been asked why our 2026 drilling has not reported assay results in as timely a manner as our 2025 program did. There are several reasons, but the main one is that we are drilling through greater intervals of the Murdock Mountain Formation (MM) before we get to the target Meade Peak Member (MP). The MM is a heterogeneous, silica-cemented, dolomitic mudstone containing numerous thin chert horizons and nodules. The driller often experiences blocked core barrel, reduced recovery, short runs, and excessive reaming and trip time. A driller with experience in this terrain can adapt to these changing conditions and still complete the hole, it just takes longer sometimes."

Drill Collars and Proposed Drill Pad Locations

DDH

UTME

UTMN

Elev m

TD m

Dip

Az

P2O5%/m

MM25-1

724411.456

4568960.496

1947.741

82.60

-90

0

10.23/5.12

MM25-2

724776.054

4569269.661

1897.114

125.73

-90

0

10.70/4.79

MM25-3

724352.512

4568765.272

1988.846

71.32

-90

0

11.12/4.70

MM25-4

724108.669

4568691.205

2013.431

99.67

-90

0

10.64/3.71

MM25-5

724108.669

4568691.205

2013.431

92.96

-65

120

11.01/3.96

MM25-6

723833.008

4568432.708

2020.394

78.30

-90

0

11.89/4.58

MM26-7

724386.373

4569078.232

1963.230

152.00

-90

0

11.82/6.00

MM26-8

724052.022

4568778.258

2038.504

128.00

-90

0

4.60/5.00

MM26-9

723802.259

4568547.017

2025.827

146.93

-90

0

10.73/4.50

MM26-10

722867.805

4567500.233

2184.325

215.00

-90

0

10.89/3.60

MM26-11

722733

4567220

2209

156.67

-90

0

P14

722626

4567064

2201

-90

0

P15

721836

4566386

2284

-90

0

P27

720589

4565788

2292

-90

0

(all values are UTM NAD83, and in metres, "decimals" denote surveyed)

Qualified Person

The interpretive technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K Smith, P.Geo., a Director and Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: ZV8)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic certifiable sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic certifiable sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

NOP Logo

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SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

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