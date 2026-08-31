Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Continued Excellent Low Heavy Metal Assays for Drill Hole MM26-10 at Murdock Mountain and Promotional Activity Engagement

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP,OTC:NOPFF) (OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that the heavy metal contaminant assays from the Upper Phosphatic Zone in drill hole MM26-10 at Murdock Mountain, continue to demonstrate results well below the maximum allowed limits for Organic Fertilizer Certification. MM26‑10, a 1.5‑kilometre step‑out along strike at the Murdock Mountain project, returned another excellent intersection of 10.89% P2O5 over 3.60 metres. (See previous News Release dated August 26, 2026)
In the chart below, please note the SUIP #25 and the California values. NOP's Upper Phosphate Zone values are significantly lower than the maximum heavy metal values allowed.
|
California Heavy Metal Thresholds
|
41
|
39
|
1500
|
17
|
75
|
420
|
300
|
100
|
2800
|
SUIP #25 for 10% P2O5
|
130
|
100
|
1360
|
10
|
420
|
2500
|
610
|
260
|
4200
|
DDH
|
Sample
|
From m
|
To m
|
P2O5%
|
As
|
Cd
|
Co
|
Cu
|
Hg
|
Mo
|
Ni
|
Pb
|
Se
|
Zn
|
MM26-10
|
1121787
|
194.00
|
195.00
|
8.45
|
9.9
|
3.25
|
2.6
|
24.3
|
0.185
|
4.32
|
66.6
|
4.4
|
2
|
238
|
MM26-10
|
1121789
|
195.00
|
196.00
|
9.21
|
10.6
|
3.04
|
3.1
|
29.5
|
0.220
|
4.75
|
74.4
|
5.2
|
4
|
245
|
MM26-10
|
1121790
|
196.00
|
197.00
|
16.20
|
9.0
|
2.61
|
2.5
|
25.9
|
0.202
|
5.60
|
62.5
|
5.3
|
5
|
221
|
MM26-10
|
1121791
|
197.00
|
197.60
|
8.93
|
5.1
|
1.19
|
1.7
|
12.9
|
0.123
|
4.43
|
28.3
|
2.5
|
4
|
107
Note: the assays displayed above are the actual assays for each sample interval. Values are in ppm unless otherwise noted.
|
DDH
|
UTME
|
UTMN
|
Elev m
|
TD m
|
Dip
|
Az
|
MM26-10
|
722868
|
4567500
|
2181
|
215.04
|
-90
|
0
|
coordinates are NAD83 UTM
Robin Dow, CEO, stated: "This is another solid intersection from MM26‑10 demonstrating that the Upper Phosphatic Zone continues to deliver predictable, clean, very low heavy metals content criteria suitable for Organic Certification. We continue to meet our objectives, positioning NOP as a genuinely differentiated entrant in the fertilizer market."
In the United States, organic certification is governed by the USDA National Organic Program (USDA-NOP). The USDA-NOP does not publish its own numeric heavy-metal limits for mineral fertilizers like rock phosphate. Instead, certifiers rely on two things:
- USDA-NOP 205.203(c) soil and plant amendments must not contaminate soil or crops with heavy metals.
- State fertilizer laws can vary, but almost universally adopt AAPFCO's SUIP #25 Heavy Metal Rule for determining whether a fertilizer is adulterated (AAPFCO, Association of American Plant Food Control Officials, created SUIP #25 to give states a consistent, science-based method for regulating heavy metals in fertilizers. It is not a law, but most states adopt it into their fertilizer programs).
USDA Organic Certification: For organic production, a rock phosphate fertilizer must:
- Be mined, not chemically processed
- Not contain synthetic additives
- Not exceed heavy-metal levels that would contaminate soil or crops
- Typically meet SUIP #25 limits (this is what certifiers check)
If a product meets these limits, it is generally acceptable for organic certification.
SUIP #25 sets limits per 1% P₂O₅. For fertilizer with 10% P₂O₅, multiply limit by 10.
|
Metal
|
Limit per 1% P2O5
|
Limit per 10% P2O5
|
Arsenic (As)
|
13
|
130
|
Cadmium (Cd)
|
10
|
100
|
Cobalt (Co)
|
136
|
1,360
|
Lead (Pb)
|
61
|
610
|
Mercury (Hg)
|
1
|
10
|
Molybdenum (Mo)
|
42
|
420
|
Nickel (Ni)
|
250
|
2,500
|
Selenium (Se)
|
26
|
260
|
Zinc (Zn)
|
420
|
4,200
|
Note: all values in ppm
These are the maximum allowable concentrations before a phosphate fertilizer is considered adulterated under U.S. state fertilizer laws.
Lab Assaying Methods & QA/QC
All sample preparation and analytical work was carried out by ALS Laboratories ("ALS"), an independent commercial laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for mineral analysis. Samples were delivered to the ALS Geochemistry in Elko, Nevada preparation facility and then forwarded to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver for analysis. ALS operates under rigorous quality management systems and is regularly audited by recognized accreditation bodies, including the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA).
Heavy metal assaying was by ME-MS61 trace element analysis: Samples were digested using a near-total four-acid procedure (HF; HNO₃; HClO₄; HCl) and analyzed by ICP-MS and ICP-AES. This technique delivers ultra-trace detection of a broad suite of elements, including deleterious or contaminant metals such as arsenic, cadmium, mercury, and lead, supporting environmental and processing assessments.
ALS maintains strict internal QA/QC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates with each batch of samples. These measures ensure that analytical results meet internationally recognized standards of accuracy and reliability, consistent with the requirements of NI 43-101 reporting.
Company Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)
The Company implemented a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with NI 43-101 standards, including the insertion of blanks and certified reference materials into the sample stream.
Blanks: The Company regularly inserted a blank comprised of generically sourced sand every 11 samples (or 9.3%) to monitor potential contamination during sample preparation and analysis.
Certified reference materials ("CRM"): CRMs used in mineral exploration are used to assess analytical accuracy and are usually rock powders comprised of known concentrations of the metal(s) of interest. CRMs are usually obtained from commercial suppliers who provide the average of many analyses of the CRMs by multiple labs, which is referred to as the certified value, and a standard deviation of the analyses from which the certified value is determined. A typical criterion for accepting the analyses of CRMs in the mineral industry is that they should fall within a range determined by the certified (or "target") value ± three standard deviations ("3 STD"). Analytical accuracy was verified against BAM 826-1, a certified reference material for phosphate slags issued by Germany's Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM). The Company inserted BAM 826-1 CRM standards every 22 samples (or 4.5%), or about 2 per drill hole.
The Company is satisfied that the QA/QC results demonstrate the reliability of the assay data and support the integrity of the phosphate grades reported herein.
Qualified Persons
All assays and detailed core logging interpretation has been provided by the Independent Qualified Person for this drill program, Kenneth N. Tullar, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 11142). Mr. Tullar has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.
The interpretation of the technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Garry K. Smith, P.Geo., a director of NOP and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43 101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Promotional Activity Engagement
The Company also announces it has entered into an independent consulting agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 25th, 2026, with Emerging Growth Research LLC. (the "Consultant"), pursuant to which the Consultant will act as an independent research provider. The consultant will prepare a report with the purpose to present an objective summary and analysis of the Company's operations, business model, industry, financial performance, and investment potential based on publicly available information (the "Report"). The Consultant will retain full editorial independence and control over the content of such Report. The Report will be distributed by the Consultant through FactSet, Bloomberg, LSEG Eikon, S&P Capital IQ, and made available on its website, its social media channels, and to conference attendees.
The Company has agreed to compensate the Consultant a fixed fee of USD $25,000 for research, production, and distribution services related to the Report. The initiation research report is expected to be drafted within four to six (4–6) weeks from the date of the Agreement.
Emerging Growth Research LLC. is an arm's length party to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, holds no securities of, and has no other interest, direct or indirect, in, the Company. All materials produced and disseminated under the Agreement will disclose that they are issued by or on behalf of, and paid for by, the Company, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
The Consultant's contact information is as follows: 30 N. Gould Street Ste R, Sheridan, WY, 82801 USA, phone: 305-330-1985, and email: research@emerginggrowth.com.
Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP,OTC:NOPFF) (OTCQB: NOPFF)
NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
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SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.