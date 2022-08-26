GamingInvesting News

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Ms. Tang Yu, an AI-powered virtual humanoid robot, has been appointed as the Rotating CEO of its flagship subsidiary, Fujian NetDragon Websoft Co., Ltd. The appointment is a move to pioneer the use of AI to transform corporate management and leapfrog operational efficiency to a new level.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

Tang Yu's appointment highlights the Company's "AI + management" strategy and represents a major milestone of the Company towards being a "Metaverse organization". Tang Yu will streamline process flow, enhance quality of work tasks, and improve speed of execution. Tang Yu will also serve as a real-time data hub and analytical tool to support rational decision-making in daily operations, as well as to enable a more effective risk management system. In addition, Tang Yu is expected to play a critical role in the development of talents and ensuring a fair and efficient workplace for all employees.

Dr. Dejian Liu , Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "We believe AI is the future of corporate management, and our appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we operate our business, and ultimately drive our future strategic growth. Looking forward, we will continue to expand on our algorithms behind Tang Yu to build an open, interactive and highly transparent management model as we gradually transform to a metaverse-based working community, which will enable us to attract a much broader base of talents worldwide and put us in a position to achieve bigger goals."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netdragon-appoints-its-first-virtual-ceo-301613062.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dell Technologies Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

News summary

  • Record second quarter revenue of $26.4 billion , up 9%, driven by continued growth across client and infrastructure business units
  • Operating income up 25% at $1.3 billion , and non-GAAP operating income up 4% at $2 billion
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.68 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.68

-

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

History Is Made As Sarah Nurse Becomes First Woman Ever On The Cover of EA SPORTS NHL® Video Game

After winning a gold medal in women ' s hockey and breaking the points record at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the Dulcedo talent graces the cover along with Anaheim Ducks player Trevor Zegras

For the first time ever, a woman will grace the cover of EA SPORTS NHL video game with NHL 23. Olympian Sarah Nurse who broke the record for most points in a single Olympic tournament (five goals and 13 assists) helping Team Canada to secure Olympic Gold at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing now adds video game cover star to her extensive resume.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GIGABYTE AORUS Returns to PAX West in Full Force

Join Team AORUS for the ultimate 4K gaming experience and more in AORUSVERSE

The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE is back in Seattle, Washington with Team AORUS for another installment of the highly anticipated PAX West starting Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5, 2022 . This year's theme is AORUSVERSE, as attendees are invited to explore the vast gaming universe packed with the latest GIGABYTE AORUS gaming hardware and gears. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience these products hands-on and compete for prizes in esports challenges set up at the booth.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

A quest on SKYPlay, the easiest P2E and NFT platform - Part 1

- The global game market expanded 10.41% in 2021, according to Technavio's "Gaming Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" research. It also predicted that the global game market will grow by 12 % yearly between 2021 and 2025, and that this growth is being fueled by its integration with blockchain technology. As the number of mobile game users expands, casual games - that can be played easily anytime and anywhere - will become one of the main pillars for growth.

During an episode of the podcast "Where It Happens" last December, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian claimed that P2E games would account for 90% of the market in five years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

A Reimagined Neopian World To Explore: Announcing the Neopets Metaverse Alpha Release

( link to download )

 The classic virtual pet game, Neopets, arrives in an exciting new web3 format as Neopets Metaverse ( www.neopetsmeta.io ) with the launch of its Alpha version on August 26th . Neopets Metaverse combines classic elements of the original Neopets with a robust variety of new features and activities to create a nostalgia-invoking experience designed to appeal to both seasoned Neopians and new players all over the world.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Americas Cardroom Sending 21 Players to Uruguay as Part of 21st Anniversary Celebration

A 21st Anniversary Celebration unlike no other is arguably saving its best for last. US-facing online poker site, Americas Cardroom just announced that they're sending at least 21 players to Uruguay to play in a big Main Event.

"Our 21 st Anniversary has so far been about huge online events like the $10 Million Venom and $25 Million OSS Cub3d," said Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro at Americas Cardroom. "Now, we're taking things offline with these dream poker trips, which include a VIP Party with the ACR Pros."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

