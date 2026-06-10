Netcapital to Host Investor Conference Call on July 7, 2026

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) ("Netcapital" or the "Company"), a capital markets technology company leveraging regulatory infrastructure and proprietary market data to deliver AI-powered solutions, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Chief Executive Officer Todd Violette will lead the call and provide an update on Netcapital's strategic initiatives, including its recent acquisitions, integration efforts, and the Company's evolving growth strategy and opportunity pipeline.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on July 7, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 344329

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL) is a capital markets technology company leveraging regulatory infrastructure and proprietary market data to deliver AI-powered solutions for private capital markets. The Company is focused on transforming its business model to provide data-driven tools, liquidity solutions, and comprehensive support for growth-stage companies. Netcapital is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they involve risks and uncertainties that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to its operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815
ir@netcapital.com


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