GamingInvesting News

Enter giveaways, win swag and purchase Neopets jewelry, plush, and MORE!

Neopets is bringing San Diego Comic-Con attendees some serious "Neostalgia" with an exciting assortment of contests, exclusive Comic-Con swag, and a variety of items available for purchase, directly onsite at booth #929!

With the return of the in-person San Diego Comic-Con, attendees will be having major flashbacks at the What's Your Passion Jewelry / Neopets booth as they rediscover the Neopets fandom with plush, jewelry, and exclusive pins from What's Your Passion Jewelry as well as a sneak peek at the newest Upper Deck Neopets trading cards!

"Jumping back into in-person events and connecting with the fans is always a huge deal for us, but never more so than this year," says Jim Czulewicz , CEO, JumpStart Games. "Outside of the website that fans have explored and adored for over 20 years, we wanted to bring attendees a classic Neopets experience where they can physically interact with the brand through a display of collectible jewelry, adorable plush, and our newest Neopets trading cards."

"We are super excited to attend San Diego Comic-Con this year," says Carlin West , CEO and Founder of Carlin West Agency. "One of the best parts of working with the Neopets brand is seeing the fans and their reactions to Neopets and its newest products. This brand has resonated with millions of users for more than 20 years and we're eager to share some exciting merchandise with a fandom that grew up on Neopets!"

Booth #929 Activities:
  • Purchase: What's Your Passion Jewelry has created 4 limited edition hard enamel pins (Shoyru, Kacheek, Kougra and JubJub) for purchase in silver and gold glittering detail. WYP will also be showcasing their newest Pride additions as well as their first piece of costume jewelry. The Neopets plush line (Snowbunny, Rainbow Slorg, Island Kadoatie, Faerie Draik, and Royal Meepit) will also be on sale for lucky Comic-Con attendees!

  • Giveaways: Take your photo in front of the Neopets Banner Wall and show us your tagged photos with #NeopetsSDCC2022 for free Neopets swag such as collectible and holographic stickers, paint brush pins, Upper Deck trading cards and commemorative SDCC2022 rainbow lanyards!

  • Interactions: Meet members of The Neopets Team and What's Your Passion Jewelry!

  • Contests: On Sunday, 5 lucky winners will be selected from all those who took photos and used our hashtag: 4 will receive an exclusive "life-sized" Faerie Draik, and 1 will receive the complete plush collection! There will also be impromptu giveaways and raffles throughout the event – check in at the booth for more information!

The Neopets community can expect increasingly innovative ways to rediscover and enjoy the game that they have loved for decades. Continue the Neopets journey and keep up to date on the latest news by following our social channels:

About Neopets

JumpStart® Games is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart Games has produced high quality products that are engaging, social, creative, and most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets® and Math Blaster®. JumpStarts' dedication to providing positive, safe and enriching experiences, has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents, and respected organizations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center.

JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California . For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com .

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China . Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

About Carlin West Agency

CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as Neopets, global pop star Hatsune Miku , Space Racers, Pet Rock, Spooky Speedway, Winx Club and others. CWA is based in New York City . For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com .

About What's Your Passion Jewelry

What's Your Passion Jewelry started as a custom, fine jewelry company that focused exclusively on pop culture and comic fandoms. They've since expanded to offer collectible pins, ornaments, and limited edition challenge coins. They only sell licensed products for brands such as Neopets, Crunchyroll, and Care Bears among many others. You can find them online and at a local comic con near you. For more information, please visit www.wypjewelry.com .

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif. , is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neopets-is-bringing-neostalgia-to-san-diego-comic-con-2022-in-a-big-way-301587815.html

SOURCE Neopets

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Negan is Coming to Mobile!

AMC and 37 GAMES Announce New Collaboration Between Puzzles & Survival and The Walking Dead!

- Today 37 GAMES, the publisher of the popular match-3 zombie mobile game Puzzles & Survival, announced an official collaboration with AMC's smash hit television series The Walking Dead to celebrate the game's two-year anniversary.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Esports Enters into Agreement to Acquire Tyrus Talent Services to Enter Creator Economy Market

X1 Esports Enters into Agreement to Acquire Tyrus Talent Services to Enter Creator Economy Market

  • Acquisition is intended to expand X1 Esports' reach into Gen Z demographic and add additional revenue streams
  • Tyrus Talent Services is a digital influencer management firm specializing in working with YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch content creators, brand ambassadors and brands across all social media channels

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), an esports portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, is pleased to announce entry into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which X1 intends to acquire Tyrus, LLC, ("Tyrus"), an influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers.

"The Tyrus platform expertly bridges the gap between international brands and the gaming ecosystem," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. " The addition of the Company to our portfolio, will help to establish X1 as an advertising sales organization with access to some of the most sought-after content creators in the video games category."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Game On! MIKE AND IKE® Announces Three New Esports Partnerships

MIKE AND IKE® esports expansion helps support amateur players

It's a summer of fun for gaming enthusiasts, as MIKE AND IKE® announces three new esports collaborations! The go-to candy brand for gamers is teaming up with Team Liquid Esports Arena and Team Dignitas to give amateur gamers an opportunity to compete amongst some of the best players in North America and turn their passion into a profession in the esports world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Evolution launches fourth US live casino studio, serving new Connecticut market

Evolution today announced the launch of its new Connecticut live casino studio, the company's fourth studio serving the growing regulated US iGaming market.

Like Evolution's other US studios, the new Connecticut studio provides a state-of-the-art B2B live casino solution for any operator looking to offer world-class live casino gaming to online players in this jurisdiction. Evolution has been in the market with its slots portfolio since October 2021 , and the live casino launch is the next step in its progression in Connecticut .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with FaZe Clan Inc.

Business Combination Expected to Close July 19, 2022

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: BRPM, BRPMW, BRPMU) ("BRPM" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley Financial"), today announced that its stockholders have approved the Company's proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MetaTope Partners with Moxy.io to Extend the Capabilities of Web3-based Digital Interactions

MetaTope has partnered with Moxy.io, the marketplace for Play & Earn video games, to build a gaming infrastructure for content creators to take the next step in the evolution of one's digital identity.

MetaTope, the Web3 infrastructure company building the connection between all isolated metaverses, today announced the company's partnership with Moxy.io, the middleware layer powering the next generation of video games, to build the infrastructure for games and content creators to take the next step in the evolution of one's digital identity.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×