Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter on Thursday, November 6, 2025, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

This press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through December 6, 2025.

To access the conference call, please pre-register at Nektar Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. 

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis, one in alopecia areata, and in one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu
VWu@nektar.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 
212-915-2577

Ahu Demir, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ademir@lifesciadvisors.com 
212-915-3820

For Media:

Jonathan Pappas
LifeSci Communications
857-205-4403
jpappas@lifescicomms.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-on-thursday-november-6-2025-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-302597142.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nektar TherapeuticsNKTR:USNASDAQ:NKTRLife Science Investing
NKTR:US
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Patrick Tuohy: Gold's Status Has Changed, Higher Price is Inevitable

oil and gas investing

5 Biggest ASX Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

tungsten investing

Tungsten Surge: Fresh Investment Horizons

rare earth investing

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

rare earth investing

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Rare Earth Investing

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

Gold Investing

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement