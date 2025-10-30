Nektar Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that company management will be webcasting its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held November 17-20, 2025 in London.

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Thursday, November 20, 2025 – webcast to be available at 11:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time / 3:00 a.m. Pacific Time – link here

The fireside chat will be accessible via the webcast link above as well as on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conference, please reach out to your Jefferies representative.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis, one in alopecia areata, and in one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit http://www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

For Media:

Jonathan Pappas
LifeSci Communications
857-205-4403
jpappas@lifescicomms.com 

