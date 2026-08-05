Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Second Quarter 2026 Distribution of $0.75 per Common Unit

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Second Quarter 2026 Distribution of $0.75 per Common Unit

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported second quarter 2026 results as follows:

  For the Three Months
Ended		     Last Twelve Months
Ended		  
(In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2026  
Net income $ 25,176     $ 106,698  
Operating cash flow   40,950       159,824  
               
Free cash flow before investment in soda ash business $ 41,723     $ 162,826  
Investment in soda ash business         (39,200 )
Free cash flow (1) $ 41,723     $ 123,626  

_______________________________
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


Highlights:

  • Generated $41.7 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2026
  • Paid first quarter 2026 distribution of $0.75 per common unit
  • Declares second quarter 2026 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit

"NRP generated $42 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2026 and $163 million of free cash flow over the last twelve months before accounting for the $39 million investment we made in our soda ash business in the first quarter of 2026," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "We are on track to pay off all debt and significantly raise distributions before year-end."

NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a second quarter 2026 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on August 25, 2026, to unitholders of record on August 18, 2026. Future distributions on NRP's common units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Mineral Rights Segment

Mineral Rights revenues for the second quarter of 2026 increased $6.1 million as compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by higher metallurgical and thermal coal sales volumes and higher prices at certain properties. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the second quarter of 2026.

Operating cash flow and free cash flow decreased $1.0 million and $0.9 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher recoupments during the second quarter of 2026, partially offset by increased cash received from minimum payments. 

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $3.5 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to revised engineering and increased depletion rate at a thermal property. This property continues to hold significant economic tons and long-term mine life, and there has been no material change to NRP's estimate of the segment's long-term earning power.

Mineral Rights segment results continue to be impacted by low natural gas prices, ample coal stockpiles at power plants, and soft global steel demand.

NRP has no meaningful developments to report on its carbon neutral initiatives but continues to explore opportunities to create value through carbon sequestration and renewable energy production across its vast portfolio of mineral and surface assets. 

Soda Ash Segment

Soda Ash net income in the second quarter of 2026 decreased $7.5 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower sales prices in 2026. Operating and free cash flow each decreased $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period due to the $4.9 million distribution received in the second quarter of 2025 and no distribution in the second quarter of 2026. 

The global soda ash market remains weak with international soda ash prices below the cost of production for many producers due to the increased natural soda ash supply from China, along with sluggish demand for flat glass due to slowing commercial and residential construction globally. NRP does not expect to receive distributions from Sisecam Wyoming for several years until the soda ash market returns to equilibrium through increased demand and/or capacity rationalization. 

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing net income increased $1.9 million, while operating cash flow and free cash flow each increased $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period. These increases were primarily due to lower interest expense and cash paid for interest in the second quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period due to less debt outstanding. 

In May 2026, NRP paid a first quarter 2026 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and today, NRP declared a second quarter 2026 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit.

NRP had $217.0 million of available liquidity at June 30, 2026, consisting of $30.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $186.9 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility. 

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.2 x at June 30, 2026. 

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/548891416?pwd=t0aSXC6s. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering at minimum 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP's website.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership's website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: future distributions on the Partnership's common units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLC's trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash business; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

"Free cash flow" or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less capital expenditures, cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and capital to unconsolidated investment. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP's overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for NRP as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios. 

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 
           
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
(In thousands, except per unit data) 2026     2025     2026     2026     2025  
Revenues and other income                                      
Royalty and other mineral rights $ 49,119     $ 44,295     $ 43,297     $ 92,416     $ 95,555  
Transportation and processing services   3,851       2,551       3,885       7,736       6,972  
Equity in earnings (loss) of Sisecam Wyoming   (4,905 )     2,526       (7,828 )     (12,733 )     7,136  
Gain (loss) on asset sales and disposals   45       729       (1 )     44       976  
Total revenues and other income $ 48,110     $ 50,101     $ 39,353     $ 87,463     $ 110,639  
                                       
Operating expenses                                      
Operating and maintenance expenses $ 5,731     $ 4,159     $ 6,113     $ 11,844     $ 10,935  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   11,131       3,754       7,614       18,745       7,743  
General and administrative expenses   5,020       5,597       5,034       10,054       12,429  
Asset impairments                           20  
Total operating expenses $ 21,882     $ 13,510     $ 18,761     $ 40,643     $ 31,127  
                                       
Income from operations $ 26,228     $ 36,591     $ 20,592     $ 46,820     $ 79,512  
                                       
Interest expense, net $ (1,052 )   $ (2,380 )   $ (973 )   $ (2,025 )   $ (5,048 )
                                       
Net income $ 25,176     $ 34,211     $ 19,619     $ 44,795     $ 74,464  
                                       
Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 24,672     $ 33,527     $ 19,227     $ 43,899     $ 72,975  
Net income attributable to the general partner   504       684       392       896       1,489  
                                       
Net income per common unit                                      
Basic $ 1.86     $ 2.55     $ 1.46     $ 3.32     $ 5.56  
Diluted   1.85       2.52       1.44       3.29       5.49  
                                       
Net income $ 25,176     $ 34,211     $ 19,619     $ 44,795     $ 74,464  
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other   904       (414 )     (140 )     764       1,846  
Comprehensive income $ 26,080     $ 33,797     $ 19,479     $ 45,559     $ 76,310  



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
           
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
(In thousands) 2026     2025     2026     2026     2025  
Cash flows from operating activities                                      
Net income $ 25,176     $ 34,211     $ 19,619     $ 44,795     $ 74,464  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                                      
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   11,131       3,754       7,614       18,745       7,743  
Distributions from unconsolidated investment         4,900                   7,840  
Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment   4,905       (2,526 )     7,828       12,733       (7,136 )
Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals   (45 )     (729 )     1       (44 )     (976 )
Asset impairments                           20  
Bad debt expense   33       (1,320 )     (776 )     (743 )     (869 )
Unit-based compensation expense   1,671       2,662       1,164       2,835       5,379  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other   442       (281 )     447       889       (449 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                                    
Accounts receivable   (3,826 )     3,610       615       (3,211 )     3,461  
Accounts payable   (1,460 )     (526 )     1,290       (170 )     20  
Accrued liabilities   2,361       2,296       (7,156 )     (4,795 )     (5,694 )
Accrued interest   (216 )     (388 )     210       (6 )     (134 )
Deferred revenue   285       (986 )     1,434       1,719       (4,213 )
Other items, net   493       902       724       1,217       547  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 40,950     $ 45,579     $ 33,014     $ 73,964     $ 80,003  
                                       
Cash flows from investing activities                                      
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $ 46     $ 730     $     $ 46     $ 977  
Capital to unconsolidated investment               (39,200 )     (39,200 )      
Return of long-term contract receivable   773       714       758       1,531       1,414  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 819     $ 1,444     $ (38,442 )   $ (37,623 )   $ 2,391  
                                       
Cash flows from financing activities                                      
Debt borrowings $ 6,000     $     $ 61,200     $ 67,200     $ 33,700  
Debt repayments   (39,000 )     (37,500 )     (34,000 )     (73,000 )     (74,500 )
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner   (10,141 )     (10,055 )     (11,763 )     (21,904 )     (36,331 )
Other items, net               (8,646 )     (8,646 )     (5,363 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (43,141 )   $ (47,555 )   $ 6,791     $ (36,350 )   $ (82,494 )
                                       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (1,372 )   $ (532 )   $ 1,363     $ (9 )   $ (100 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   31,504       30,876       30,141       30,141       30,444  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,132     $ 30,344     $ 31,504     $ 30,132     $ 30,344  
                                       
Supplemental cash flow information:                                      
Cash paid for interest $ 1,204     $ 2,725     $ 684     $ 1,888     $ 5,096  



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
  June 30,     December 31,  
  2026     2025  
(In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited)        
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,132     $ 30,141  
Accounts receivable, net   30,640       28,666  
Other current assets, net   934       2,105  
Total current assets $ 61,706     $ 60,912  
Land   24,007       24,008  
Mineral rights, net   351,503       366,987  
Intangible assets, net   8,655       11,908  
Equity in unconsolidated investment   277,475       250,244  
Long-term contract receivable, net   18,775       20,406  
Other long-term assets, net   15,414       13,900  
Total assets $ 757,535     $ 748,365  
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable $ 989     $ 1,159  
Accrued liabilities   7,127       10,897  
Accrued interest   63       69  
Current portion of deferred revenue   6,705       6,663  
Current portion of long-term debt, net   14,271       14,198  
Total current liabilities $ 29,155     $ 32,986  
Deferred revenue   59,744       58,067  
Long-term debt, net   13,084       18,884  
Other non-current liabilities   5,496       5,909  
Total liabilities $ 107,479     $ 115,846  
Commitments and contingencies              
Partners' capital              
Common unitholders' interest (13,250,412 and 13,138,097 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) $ 641,221     $ 625,188  
General partner's interest   12,072       11,332  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (3,237 )     (4,001 )
Total partners' capital $ 650,056     $ 632,519  
Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 757,535     $ 748,365  



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
                                     
                          Accumulated          
                          Other     Total  
  Common Unitholders     General     Comprehensive     Partners'  
(In thousands) Units     Amounts     Partner     Loss     Capital  
Balance at December 31, 2025   13,138     $ 625,188     $ 11,332     $ (4,001 )   $ 632,519  
Net income         19,227       392             19,619  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner         (11,528 )     (235 )           (11,763 )
Issuance of unit-based awards   112                          
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net         (7,985 )                 (7,985 )
Capital contribution               282             282  
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other                     (140 )     (140 )
Balance at March 31, 2026   13,250     $ 624,902     $ 11,771     $ (4,141 )   $ 632,532  
Net income         24,672       504             25,176  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner         (9,938 )     (203 )           (10,141 )
Unit-based awards amortization         1,585                   1,585  
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other                     904       904  
Balance at June 30, 2026   13,250     $ 641,221     $ 12,072     $ (3,237 )   $ 650,056  


                          Accumulated          
                          Other     Total  
  Common Unitholders     General     Comprehensive     Partners'  
(In thousands) Units     Amounts     Partner     Income (Loss)     Capital  
Balance at December 31, 2024   13,049     $ 543,231     $ 9,547     $ (1,670 )   $ 551,108  
Net income         39,448       805             40,253  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner         (25,750 )     (526 )           (26,276 )
Issuance of unit-based awards   89                          
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net         (3,175 )                 (3,175 )
Capital contribution               187             187  
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other                     2,260       2,260  
Balance at March 31, 2025   13,138     $ 553,754     $ 10,013     $ 590     $ 564,357  
Net income         33,527       684             34,211  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner         (9,854 )     (201 )           (10,055 )
Unit-based awards amortization         2,346                   2,346  
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other                     (414 )     (414 )
Balance at June 30, 2025   13,138     $ 579,773     $ 10,496     $ 176     $ 590,445  



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 and March 31, 2026:

  Reportable Segments                  
(In thousands) Mineral
Rights		     Soda Ash     Corporate
and
Financing		     Total  
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026                              
Revenues $ 52,970     $     $     $ 52,970  
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming         (4,905 )           (4,905 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals   45                   45  
Total revenues and other income $ 53,015     $ (4,905 )   $     $ 48,110  
Asset impairments $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss) $ 36,237     $ (4,984 )   $ (6,077 )   $ 25,176  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 47,363     $ (79 )   $ (5,020 )   $ 42,264  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                              
Operating activities $ 44,579     $ (79 )   $ (3,550 )   $ 40,950  
Investing activities $ 819     $     $     $ 819  
Financing activities $     $     $ (43,141 )   $ (43,141 )
Free cash flow(1) $ 45,352     $ (79 )   $ (3,550 )   $ 41,723  
                               
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025                              
Revenues $ 46,846     $     $     $ 46,846  
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming         2,526             2,526  
Gain on asset sales and disposals   729                   729  
Total revenues and other income $ 47,575     $ 2,526     $     $ 50,101  
Asset impairments $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss) $ 39,691     $ 2,502     $ (7,982 )   $ 34,211  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 43,439     $ 4,876     $ (5,596 )   $ 42,719  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                              
Operating activities $ 45,576     $ 4,875     $ (4,872 )   $ 45,579  
Investing activities $ 1,444     $     $     $ 1,444  
Financing activities $     $     $ (47,555 )   $ (47,555 )
Free cash flow(1) $ 46,290     $ 4,875     $ (4,872 )   $ 46,293  
                               
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026                              
Revenues $ 47,182     $     $     $ 47,182  
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming         (7,828 )           (7,828 )
Loss on asset sales and disposals   (1 )                 (1 )
Total revenues and other income $ 47,181     $ (7,828 )   $     $ 39,353  
Asset impairments $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss) $ 33,530     $ (7,900 )   $ (6,011 )   $ 19,619  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 41,140     $ (72 )   $ (5,034 )   $ 36,034  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                              
Operating activities $ 41,827     $ (72 )   $ (8,741 )   $ 33,014  
Investing activities $ 758     $ (39,200 )   $     $ (38,442 )
Financing activities $ (1,256 )   $     $ 8,047     $ 6,791  
Free cash flow(1) $ 42,585     $ (39,272 )   $ (8,741 )   $ (5,428 )

_______________________________
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

  Reportable Segments                  
(In thousands) Mineral
Rights		     Soda Ash     Corporate
and
Financing		     Total  
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026                              
Revenues $ 100,152     $     $     $ 100,152  
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming         (12,733 )           (12,733 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals   44                   44  
Total revenues and other income $ 100,196     $ (12,733 )   $     $ 87,463  
Asset impairments $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss) $ 69,767     $ (12,884 )   $ (12,088 )   $ 44,795  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 88,503     $ (151 )   $ (10,054 )   $ 78,298  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                              
Operating activities $ 86,406     $ (151 )   $ (12,291 )   $ 73,964  
Investing activities $ 1,577     $ (39,200 )   $     $ (37,623 )
Financing activities $ (1,256 )   $     $ (35,094 )   $ (36,350 )
Free cash flow(1) $ 87,937     $ (39,351 )   $ (12,291 )   $ 36,295  
                               
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025                              
Revenues $ 102,527     $     $     $ 102,527  
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming         7,136             7,136  
Gain on asset sales and disposals   976                   976  
Total revenues and other income $ 103,503     $ 7,136     $     $ 110,639  
Asset impairments $ 20     $     $     $ 20  
Net income (loss) $ 84,899     $ 7,052     $ (17,487 )   $ 74,464  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 92,652     $ 7,756     $ (12,429 )   $ 87,979  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                              
Operating activities $ 88,799     $ 7,755     $ (16,551 )   $ 80,003  
Investing activities $ 2,391     $     $     $ 2,391  
Financing activities $ (841 )   $     $ (81,653 )   $ (82,494 )
Free cash flow(1) $ 90,213     $ 7,755     $ (16,551 )   $ 81,417  

_______________________________
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights
           
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
(In thousands, except per ton data) 2026     2025     2026     2026     2025  
Coal sales volumes (tons)                                      
Appalachia                                      
Northern   1,492       132       472       1,964       256  
Central   3,371       3,195       2,967       6,338       6,501  
Southern   453       548       329       782       844  
Total Appalachia   5,316       3,875       3,768       9,084       7,601  
Illinois Basin   2,416       1,637       2,420       4,836       4,979  
Northern Powder River Basin   309       426       175       484       1,342  
Gulf Coast   198       176       162       360       413  
Total coal sales volumes   8,239       6,114       6,525       14,764       14,335  
                                       
Coal royalty revenue per ton                                      
Appalachia                                      
Northern $ 1.18     $ 1.91     $ 1.42     $ 1.24     $ 1.70  
Central   6.06       6.41       6.18       6.11       6.29  
Southern   11.52       8.53       11.40       11.47       8.76  
Illinois Basin   2.45       2.21       2.32       2.38       2.36  
Northern Powder River Basin   4.86       5.73       6.19       5.35       4.93  
Gulf Coast   0.82       0.80       0.83       0.83       0.78  
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton   4.25       5.17       4.53       4.37       4.70  
                                       
Coal royalty revenues                                      
Appalachia                                      
Northern $ 1,759     $ 252     $ 671     $ 2,430     $ 435  
Central   20,414       20,494       18,328       38,742       40,920  
Southern   5,218       4,676       3,750       8,968       7,394  
Total Appalachia   27,391       25,422       22,749       50,140       48,749  
Illinois Basin   5,925       3,610       5,606       11,531       11,751  
Northern Powder River Basin   1,503       2,443       1,084       2,587       6,612  
Gulf Coast   163       140       135       298       324  
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues   34,982       31,615       29,574       64,556       67,436  
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases   (189 )     (72 )           (189 )     (395 )
Total coal royalty revenues $ 34,793     $ 31,543     $ 29,574     $ 64,367     $ 67,041  
                                       
Other revenues                                      
Production lease minimum revenues $ 251     $ 123     $ 558     $ 809     $ 2,848  
Minimum lease straight-line revenues   4,019       4,050       4,019       8,038       8,100  
Oil and gas royalty revenues   2,447       1,981       1,386       3,833       4,425  
Carbon neutral revenues   94       290       185       279       885  
Property tax revenues   1,710       1,519       1,711       3,421       3,156  
Wheelage revenues   1,959       2,543       1,990       3,949       4,281  
Coal overriding royalty revenues   1,040       456       1,386       2,426       1,336  
Lease amendment revenues   1,242       656       1,200       2,442       1,311  
Aggregates royalty revenues   1,246       906       1,118       2,364       1,759  
Other revenues   318       228       170       488       413  
Total other revenues $ 14,326     $ 12,752     $ 13,723     $ 28,049     $ 28,514  
Royalty and other mineral rights $ 49,119     $ 44,295     $ 43,297     $ 92,416     $ 95,555  
Transportation and processing services revenues   3,851       2,551       3,885       7,736       6,972  
Gain (loss) on asset sales and disposals   45       729       (1 )     44       976  
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income $ 53,015     $ 47,575     $ 47,181     $ 100,196     $ 103,503  



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA
                   
  Reportable Segments                
(In thousands) Mineral
Rights		     Soda Ash     Corporate
and
Financing		     Total  
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026                              
Net income (loss) $ 36,237     $ (4,984 )   $ (6,077 )   $ 25,176  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment         4,905             4,905  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                      
Add: interest expense, net               1,052       1,052  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   11,126             5       11,131  
Add: asset impairments                      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,363     $ (79 )   $ (5,020 )   $ 42,264  
                               
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025                              
Net income (loss) $ 39,691     $ 2,502     $ (7,982 )   $ 34,211  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment         (2,526 )           (2,526 )
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment         4,900             4,900  
Add: interest expense, net               2,380       2,380  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   3,748             6       3,754  
Add: asset impairments                      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,439     $ 4,876     $ (5,596 )   $ 42,719  
                               
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026                              
Net income (loss) $ 33,530     $ (7,900 )   $ (6,011 )   $ 19,619  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment         7,828             7,828  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                      
Add: interest expense, net               973       973  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   7,610             4       7,614  
Add: asset impairments                      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,140     $ (72 )   $ (5,034 )   $ 36,034  



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA
                   
  Reportable Segments                
(In thousands) Mineral
Rights		     Soda Ash     Corporate
and
Financing		     Total  
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026                              
Net income (loss) $ 69,767     $ (12,884 )   $ (12,088 )   $ 44,795  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment         12,733             12,733  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                      
Add: interest expense, net               2,025       2,025  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   18,736             9       18,745  
Add: asset impairments                      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,503     $ (151 )   $ (10,054 )   $ 78,298  
                               
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025                              
Net income (loss) $ 84,899     $ 7,052     $ (17,487 )   $ 74,464  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment         (7,136 )           (7,136 )
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment         7,840             7,840  
Add: interest expense, net               5,048       5,048  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   7,733             10       7,743  
Add: asset impairments   20                   20  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,652     $ 7,756     $ (12,429 )   $ 87,979  



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow
                   
  Reportable Segments                
(In thousands) Mineral
Rights		     Soda Ash     Corporate
and
Financing		     Total  
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026                              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 44,579     $ (79 )   $ (3,550 )   $ 40,950  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   773                   773  
Free cash flow $ 45,352     $ (79 )   $ (3,550 )   $ 41,723  
                               
Net cash provided by investing activities $ 819     $     $     $ 819  
Net cash used in financing activities $     $     $ (43,141 )   $ (43,141 )
                               
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025                              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 45,576     $ 4,875     $ (4,872 )   $ 45,579  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   714                   714  
Free cash flow $ 46,290     $ 4,875     $ (4,872 )   $ 46,293  
                               
Net cash provided by investing activities $ 1,444     $     $     $ 1,444  
Net cash used in financing activities $     $     $ (47,555 )   $ (47,555 )
                               
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026                              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 41,827     $ (72 )   $ (8,741 )   $ 33,014  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   758                   758  
Less: capital to unconsolidated investment         (39,200 )           (39,200 )
Free cash flow $ 42,585     $ (39,272 )   $ (8,741 )   $ (5,428 )
                               
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 758     $ (39,200 )   $     $ (38,442 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (1,256 )   $     $ 8,047     $ 6,791  



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow
                   
  Reportable Segments                
(In thousands) Mineral
Rights		     Soda Ash     Corporate
and
Financing		     Total  
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026                              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 86,406     $ (151 )   $ (12,291 )   $ 73,964  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   1,531                   1,531  
Less: capital to unconsolidated investment         (39,200 )           (39,200 )
Free cash flow $ 87,937     $ (39,351 )   $ (12,291 )   $ 36,295  
                               
Net cash provided by investing activities $ 1,577     $ (39,200 )   $     $ (37,623 )
Net cash prided by (used in) financing activities $ (1,256 )   $     $ (35,094 )   $ (36,350 )
                               
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025                              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 88,799     $ 7,755     $ (16,551 )   $ 80,003  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   1,414                   1,414  
Free cash flow $ 90,213     $ 7,755     $ (16,551 )   $ 81,417  
                               
Net cash provided by investing activities $ 2,391     $     $     $ 2,391  
Net cash used in financing activities $ (841 )   $     $ (81,653 )   $ (82,494 )



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow
             
  For the Three Months Ended          
(In thousands) September 30,
2025		     December 31,
2025		     March 31,
2026		     June 30,
2026		     Last 12 Months  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 41,095     $ 44,765     $ 33,014     $ 40,950     $ 159,824  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   728       743       758       773       3,002  
Less: capital to unconsolidated investment               (39,200 )           (39,200 )
Free cash flow $ 41,823     $ 45,508     $ (5,428 )   $ 41,723     $ 123,626  
Add: investment in soda ash business               39,200             39,200  
Free cash flow before investment in soda ash business $ 41,823     $ 45,508     $ 33,772     $ 41,723     $ 162,826  


Leverage Ratio
             
  For the Three Months Ended          
(In thousands) September 30,
2025		     December 31,
2025		     March 31,
2026		     June 30,
2026		     Last 12
Months		  
Net income $ 30,905     $ 30,998     $ 19,619     $ 25,176     $ 106,698  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment   2,390       1,686       7,828       4,905       16,809  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                            
Add: interest expense, net   1,779       1,157       973       1,052       4,961  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   3,868       3,344       7,614       11,131       25,957  
Add: asset impairments                            
Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,942     $ 37,185     $ 36,034     $ 42,264     $ 154,425  
                                       
Debt—at June 30, 2026                                 $ 27,415  
                                       
Leverage Ratio                                 0.2 x  


  For the Three Months Ended          
(In thousands) September 30,
2024		     December 31,
2024		     March 31,
2025		     June 30,
2025		     Last 12 Months  
Net income $ 38,595     $ 42,772     $ 40,253     $ 34,211     $ 155,831  
Less: equity in earnings from unconsolidated investment   (8,109 )     (931 )     (4,610 )     (2,526 )     (16,176 )
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment   6,320       10,667       2,940       4,900       24,827  
Add: interest expense, net   4,194       3,524       2,668       2,380       12,766  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   4,730       2,827       3,989       3,754       15,300  
Add: asset impairments   87             20             107  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,817     $ 58,859     $ 45,260     $ 42,719     $ 192,655  
                                       
Debt—at June 30, 2025                                 $ 101,547  
                                       
Leverage Ratio                                 0.5 x  

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