Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces 2025 Schedule K-3 Now Available

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces 2025 Schedule K-3 Now Available

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that its 2025 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders may access the information at www.taxpackagesupport.comnaturalresource.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of your Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at 888-334-7102.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Further information about NRP is available on the partnership's website at http://www.nrplp.com.

NRP Contact

Tiffany Sammis, Investor Relations, 713.751.7515, tsammis@nrplp.com


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