GamingInvesting News

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person at Local Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the San Diego Area

In 2020, Nathan's Famous launched its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, to match gamers to play side-by-side and create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program transformed from online livestreams to a three-part series of in-person events to give back locally this fall.

The series concluded earlier today in San Diego , where Nathan's Famous and JoshOG met with fellow streamer n0thing to recognize the largest hunger-relief organization in the county, The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, with a $5,000 donation and a contribution of over 500 Nathan's hot dogs. San Diego County currently has more than 1 million people who are facing nutrition insecurity and are unable to provide three nutritious meals a day for themselves or their household.

Today's contributions will supply more than 10,000 meals to the food bank and help support the organization in its mission to provide nutritious food to people in need, advocate for the hungry, and educate the public about hunger-related issues.

"Due to the current economic climate, many San Diego families are working overtime to make ends meet and rely on the San Diego Food Bank to help provide food assistance," said Bethany Gurecki , senior brand manager for Nathan's Famous at Smithfield Foods. "We're honored to be able to assist the food bank with its incredible work of providing nutritious food to those in need."

In addition to the donation event, JoshOG and n0thing will also participate in a Nathan's Duos livestream, where they will use the platform to speak to their audiences about the importance of spending time in the community and supporting local organizations like the San Diego Food Bank.

"We are immensely grateful to Nathan's Famous for supporting our vital mission in the community. Donations are critical during this holiday season since we are continuing to feed record numbers of families facing food insecurity who are still recovering from the financial impacts of the pandemic and facing the skyrocketing prices of gas, food, and rent due to record-high inflation," said Casey Castillo , CEO for The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. "On behalf of the food bank's staff and family of volunteers, we thank Nathan's Famous for raising awareness about the issue of food insecurity and galvanizing the community to help San Diegans in need."

"I appreciate the San Diego Food Bank and the organizations we visited throughout this program for taking the time to bring us through their facilities and teach us about the awesome work they do in the community every day," said Josh Beaver , known as JoshOG on Twitch. "When I started streaming, I never imagined I'd be able to use my platform to support local communities in a such a meaningful way. These events with Nathan's Famous energize me to continue these important conversations in the future."

"I'm honored to be in a position to support the San Diego Food Bank and help spread the word," said Jordan Gilbert , known as n0thing on Twitch. "Many families in San Diego are struggling right now, so I hope that we can bring some attention to this important issue and inspire more people to get involved, especially during this holiday season."

The three-part event series kicked off earlier this fall with events in Denver and Las Vegas where Nathan's Famous, JoshOG and local streamers presented food banks with donations. The contributions are helping the organizations provide more than 40,000 meals to community members.

To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit www.nathansfranks.com .

About Nathan's Famous
Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and sixteen foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan's please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly. ® " and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield ® , Eckrich ® and Nathan's Famous ® , among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank
Established in 1977, The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank is a critical component to the welfare of San Diego County , providing food to people in need, advocating for the hungry and educating the public about hunger-related issues. Through a combination of programs and partnerships with nearly 500 San Diego County nonprofits, the Food Bank acts as a central repository and distribution point for donated food. The Food Bank distributed 44 million pounds of food in the Financial Year 2021 – 2022 to individuals, families and a network of nonprofit organizations that work to alleviate hunger throughout the county. Visit the Food Bank at sandiegofoodbank.org and northcountyfoodbank.org.

About JoshOG
Denver -based Josh "JoshOG" Beaver originally started streaming on Twitch in June of 2014. His original goal was to get 250 followers on his channel; however, his profile quickly grew well beyond what he had expected. He soon accumulated enough subscribers to focus on his Twitch streaming career full time. Josh plays a wide variety of games during his streams and his high levels of both game play and entertaining chat with his fans have produced a loyal group of followers that endearingly call themselves the "ducks." Josh is a loyal brand fan of Nathan's Famous hot dogs and has participated in Nathan's Duos streaming events since the platform's inception in 2019.

About n0thing
Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert is a former professional Counter-Strike player. He began competing internationally in Counter-Strike when he was just a teenager. During his professional career Jordan played for legendary Counter-Strike teams Evil Geniuses, compLexity Gaming, and Cloud 9 before moving to a full-time streaming career. He now focuses on entertaining and teaching techniques to audiences during his Twitch streams, still flexing his competitive edge.

(PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)

Nathan's Famous teamed up with Twitch personalities JoshOG and n0thing to present a $5,000 donation to San Diego Food Bank in support of its hunger relief efforts across the region.

San Diego Food Bank

JoshOG

n0thing

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nathans-famous-provides-5-000-donation-to-san-diego-food-bank-with-help-from-professional-twitch-streamers-301696427.html

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gods Unchained Reveals First Unique Seasonal-Themed Card Set

Dubbed Winter Wanderlands, the new set will be the first of its kind and will feature something special for everyone — from dedicated collectors and lore hounds to hardcore PvP enthusiasts

Today, Gods Unchained the leading web3 competitive trading card game, has announced its plans to launch the first seasonal-themed card set in the game's history, comprising new unique assets and cosmetics in the spirit of upcoming holiday season.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ubisoft Announces the Projects Funded by Its New RADAR Investment Fund for Indie Studios

Ubisoft has selected the first five projects to receive funding from Ubisoft RADAR. Announced last June, this investment fund is dedicated to finding, financing, and promoting games created by indie studios in Quebec . A total of $1.45 million in funding, in addition to mentoring from internal experts and external partners, will be awarded to five studios for the selected projects. The funds are intended to assist with the start-up, development, and marketing of their video games.

Ubisoft Announces the Projects Funded by Its New RADAR Investment Fund for Indie Studios (CNW Group/Ubisoft Montréal)

The following projects were selected for the first round:

  1. TimeMelters by AutoExec Games
  2. King of the Hat by Hat Games
  3. Projet Revolution by Studio Imugi
  4. This Bed We Made by Lowbirth Games
  5. Two Falls by Unreliable Narrators Games

"Ubisoft RADAR allows independent video game studios in Quebec to obtain venture capital while reserving full intellectual property rights over their work. We are very proud to encourage creativity in the industry and help our ecosystem thrive," said Olivier Delisle , Entrepreneur Accelerator Director at Ubisoft.

All revenues generated by the fund will be reinvested in the program until 2030 so that other indie studios can also benefit from financial assistance. A second round of funding will be announced in the spring of 2023. More information on the fund can be found on the Ubisoft RADAR website.

This initiative rounds out the partnerships, mentorships, and financial assistance offered by Ubisoft Entrepreneurs in Quebec . Learn more here .

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft—creator of worlds—is committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams have created and developed a diverse portfolio of games, including brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. With Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, earn rewards, and connect with friends on other platforms. The Ubisoft+ subscription service boasts a growing catalogue of over a hundred games and downloadable content (DLC). In the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft achieved a net book value of €2.129 million. For more information, visit: http://www.ubisoftgroup.com

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All rights reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

SOURCE Ubisoft Montréal

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/06/c4089.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GAMER ADVANTAGE NOW AVAILABLE AT BEST BUY

Engineered By Gamers For Gamers, Premium Blue-Light Blocking Glasses Debut In Select Best Buy Stores

Gamer Advantage announces today its availability at select Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com. As the first and only gaming eyewear brand with clinical proof of positive impacts on quality of sleep and cognition, the high tech, literally game-changing glasses are now available at more than 850 stores giving customers an easy, in-person buying experience right in time for the holiday season.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Video game handset.

Web3 Card Game The Lost Glitches Launches Exclusively on ImmutableX

Following backing from the German Government's $72 million German Bundestag Gaming Fund

Immutable the leading web3 gaming company and Honig Studios a game developer known for highly acclaimed titles such as El Hijo - A Wild West Tale, have today announced that upcoming web3-native trading card game (TCG) The Lost Glitches is launching exclusively on ImmutableX.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Air Force Veteran Game Inventor Hopes "Synco" Will Bring People Together

In a world of divisiveness, Dayton, Ohio Air Force Veteran Wayne Mathieu has created a card game that he hopes will bring people together. Evolving from a family card game experiment more than a decade ago, his game, called "Synco," is what Mathieu calls, "a game of common ground."

Unlike trivia or board games, Synco does not exploit the differences among players, such as, who is smarter or a better strategist. Instead, it focuses on the commonality between people.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ZEBEDEE and MoonPay Bring Credit Card Top Ups to Bitcoin Gaming in Over 100 Countries

Gaming-focused FinTech and leading web3 infrastructure provider partner to expand payments methods in the ZEBEDEE app

ZEBEDEE the leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, and MoonPay the leading web3 infrastructure provider, today announced an expanded integration of MoonPay's services in the ZEBEDEE app, allowing gamers in over 100 countries to easily top up their Bitcoin balances with a debit or credit card from within the ZEBEDEE app, eliminating the need to leave the app and connect with an exchange.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×