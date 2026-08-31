NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results on September 15th, 2026

NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results on September 15th, 2026

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore") (TSX: GRA,OTC:NNXPF and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, after the market close.

Details of the Q4 Webcast

When: September 15, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2id33ypn

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at www.nanoxplore.ca

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company's website at www.nanoxplore.ca.

About NanoXplore Inc.   

NanoXplore is the world's largest manufacturer of high-quality, cost-effective graphene, with 4,000 metric tons of annual production capacity in Montreal, Canada. The Company manufactures and supplies high volume graphene powders and provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, defense, and industrial markets. The company holds global regulatory approval for unlimited sales volumes of graphene in North America and serves as the lead REACH registrant for graphene in both the EU and the United Kingdom — providing customers with an unmatched combination of scale, quality assurance, and regulatory certainty. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca

For further information, please contact:

Pedro Azevedo
Chief Financial Officer 
pedro.azevedo@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: +1 438 476 1973 


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