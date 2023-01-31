Nanotech Investing News

NanoXplore Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2023 Results Webcast on February 15, 2023

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its second quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). The financial results will be released on Tuesday February 14, 2023, after market close.

Details of the Q2 Webcast

When : February 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Webcast : To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nke9vt6o

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at https://nanoxplore.ca/events-presentations/

A replay of the webcast will be available through the link above or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company's website at www.nanoxplore.ca .

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca .

For further information, please contact:

Martin Gagné
Director, Investor Relations
martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 1 438.476.1927


Nuvation Bio Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Combination Study of NUV-868

Phase 1b study designed to determine the safety and dose of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide for the treatment of advanced solid tumors

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1b study of its BD2-selective BET inhibitor, NUV-868, in combination with olaparib.

Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Anixa Biosciences Inc, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is engaged in harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. The company is developing both diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer early, which is curable, and to treat those afflicted once diagnosed. It is developing the CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for early detection of solid tumours which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. The company is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immuno-therapy drugs that genetically engineer patient's own immune cells to fight cancer.

NanoXplore Announces Appointment of New Board Member

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company, announces the nomination of Ms. Catherine Loubier to its Board of Directors.

The nomination of Ms. Loubier followed an extensive search process by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board. The Board will continue to ensure its composition is well aligned to support senior management with the execution of its new five-year strategic growth plan and with the next phase of the Company's growth.

NanoXplore Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Unveils Its 5-year Strategic Plan

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022, and unveiled its 5-year strategic plan.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

NanoXplore Inc. to Release First Quarter Results and 5-Year Strategic Plan on November 14, 2022, After Market Close

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its first quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results and the 5-year strategic plan will be released on Monday November 14, 2022, after the market close.

Details of the Q1 Webcast

Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Dosing underway for Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 in advanced solid tumors

Expect to initiate Phase 1b combination study of NUV-868 by the end of 2022

