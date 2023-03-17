Technology NewsInvesting News

Nano One Granted 3 New Patents and Receives Proceeds from Warrants

Highlights:

  • Three new patents, issued and allowed in Taiwan, Korea and US.
  • Patents will extend protection and add value to nano one's One-Pot process technology for making lithium-ion battery cathode materials.
  • Patents will add value to nano one's sulfate free, sustainable technology for the clean energy future.
  • Proceeds from Warrants of ~$3.65M adds to strong treasury and balance sheet.

As the global EV market rapidly expands, Vancouver-based nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO) (OTC PINK:NNOMF) (Frankfurt:LBMB) is pleased to announce that it's patent estate is increasing to include three (3) more issued patents, bringing nano one's issued patents to a total of 27 with more than 55 patent applications also pending and additional patent applications being considered

nano one is a clean technology company focused on cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries and its One-Pot process gives it a unique advantage to build local and resilient supply chains that drive down cost, complexity, energy intensity and environmental footprint. Patent Application TW 202222679 will be for the One-Pot synthesis of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) being commercialized in Candiac QC. Patent KR 10-2443307 is for the One-Pot synthesis process of NMC and LNMO cathode materials. Patent US 11,616,230 will be for fine and ultrafine powders and nanopowders of lithium metal oxides for battery applications.

nano one is also pleased to announce the receipt of $3,651,102 in proceeds from the exercise of 2,281,939 warrants since January 1, 2023. The warrants were issued as part of a private placement completed in February 2020 and were due to expire on February 21, 2023. The Company has 1,000,000 warrants at an exercise price of $4.00 which remain outstanding and are due to expire on June 16, 2023. Given recent banking uncertainty we want to reassure our shareholders that our treasury is diversified amongst several Canadian chartered banks and large financial institutions, and our conservative and diversified approach to treasury management reflects the paramount priority of safety and security.

"The nano one team remains committed to executing on business strategy and achieving our goals," said Mr. Dan Blondal, CEO. "With the exercise of all the 2020 warrants, and on behalf of the board of directors, employees and advisory team, I would like to thank shareholders and the wider battery community for their ongoing trust and confidence in nano one. With three new patents, we will strengthen our position as a leading innovator and we have added meaningful shareholder value to our IP portfolio. We are grateful for the continued support from all stakeholders and look forward to sharing updates on our continued progress."

About nano one®

nano one materials corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. nano one's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. nano one has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction, scale-up and operation of a multi cathode piloting hub (MCPH), successful current and future collaborations that are/may happen with OEM's, miners or others, the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on support and grants and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘encouraged', ‘projected', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, including the receipt of total grant monies from SDTC; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals; general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction, scale-up and operation of a multi cathode piloting hub (MCPH); achievement of industrial scale piloting, demo commercial production and revenues; successful current and future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on support and grants; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents; and other risk factors as identified in nano one's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2022, both for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in recent securities filings for the Companies which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

