nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to remind shareholders about the upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM") to be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 1:30pm Pacific Time. nano one's management will hold a live presentation webcast following the AGM with an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation

The live presentation will include a Q&A session with members of nano one's management team. Interested attendees will be able to participate in the webcast using the login details below and to submit questions during the live audiocast.

Corporate update commencing at 2:00pm Pacific time (please log in a few minutes before the presentation is due to start):

Webcast: https://nanoone.ca/annual-meeting-presentation-2022/

Questions for post-AGM webcast:

Questions may also be submitted in advance by email to: info@nanoone.ca.

Materials for the AGM were mailed to shareholders of record the week of June 20, 2022, and may also be found on the website at https://nanoone.ca/investors/agm/ and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholder votes must be received by 1:30pm Pacific time on July 22, 2022. Your feedback and your vote are important, regardless of the number of shares you own. You can vote by proxy at the AGM, and by proxy on the internet, by phone or by fax as per the instructions included in the meeting materials.

About nano one

nano one® Materials Corp (nano one) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. nano one's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. nano one has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Changing how the world makes battery materials

