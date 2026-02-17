Nano One Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Highlights:
Leadership is well positioned for the next phase of company growth and objectives.
Alex Holmes named President and Chief Strategy Officer, leveraging extensive capital markets and corporate leadership experience.
Denis Geoffroy becomes Chief Operating Officer and will focus on streamlining the path to commercialization, building on decades of leadership in the battery materials sector.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / (TSX:NANO,OTC:NNOMF)(OTCQB:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one materials corp. ("nano one" or the "Company"), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, announces executive leadership appointments effective February 17, 2026, intended to support the Company's strategic, financial, operational and commercial objectives as it advances towards commercialization.
"On behalf of the Board, we have observed the leadership and execution capabilities that Alex and Denis bring to nano one," said Anthony Tse, Chair of nano one. "Alex has been instrumental in leading and advancing the Company's strategic initiatives, as well as developing partnerships that support the validation and commercialization of nano one's technology. Denis has demonstrated consistent operational leadership and technical expertise in driving nano one towards manufacturing and engineering readiness. The Board sees this leadership structure helping the Company position itself well for the next phase of growth and development."
"As nano one progresses toward commercialization, disciplined execution and alignment across strategy and operations remain important," said Dan Blondal, Chief Executive Officer of nano one. "Alex has been a driving force in the development of strategic partnerships, operational capabilities and commercial engagement. Denis' knowledge of the sector and his leadership in operations, engineering, manufacturing and health & safety has been central to advancing the Company's production capabilities, customer qualification activities and commercial readiness. Together, we believe these appointments will further leverage their expertise and experience to support nano one's near- and medium-term objectives."
Alex has been appointed President and Chief Strategy Officer, recognizing his leadership as Chief Operating Officer since 2021, during which time he supported the development of the operational and commercial foundations required to advance nano one's technology. During this period, Alex led efforts related to strategic partnerships, including those with Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Metal Mining, Business Development and Capital Projects functions. Alex also played a pivotal role supporting government program funding initiatives led by Adam Johnson, Senior Vice President, External Affairs, which resulted in awards that exceed $45 million.
In his role as President and Chief Strategy Officer, Alex will be responsible for strategic partnerships, capital markets activities, corporate development and advancing customer engagements toward commercial outcomes.
Alex draws on nearly 25 years of experience in capital markets and corporate leadership. He spent approximately ten years in investment banking, during which time he raised over $4 billion for critical minerals projects and completed more than $1 billion in merger and acquisition transactions. He subsequently held senior executive roles at several public companies where he focused on team development, corporate financing and the advancement of critical minerals projects. During this period, Alex led and exited three critical minerals companies and cofounded and led a technology company-an emerging high-growth SaaS enterprise generating more than $20 million in annual revenue-where he also currently serves on the Board of Directors.
Denis has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, recognizing his leadership as Chief Commercialization Officer since 2022, where he had a key role in the acquisition of the Candiac facility. He subsequently oversaw the conversion of the Candiac facility to the One-PotTM process while also managing team integration and the scale-up of cathode materials from lab to commercial reality. Denis will continue to support customer acquisition, engineering scale-up, strategy and technology solutions, as well as commercialization, production and licensing activities.
Denis has more than 30 years of experience in lithium battery materials and manufacturing. He is a chemical engineer by training and an experienced plant operator. Under his leadership, the Candiac plant-at the time North America's only commercial lithium iron phosphate (LFP) facility-was constructed and operated for nearly a decade. Denis was previously a key member of Phostech Lithium, which in 2002 became the first licensee of LiFePO₄ cathode material technology. In 2006, it was the first company globally to commercialize LFP as a cathode active material. Phostech Lithium and its successor companies have supplied tier-1 lithium-ion battery cell manufacturers for more than 15 years.
####
About nano one
nano one® Materials Corp. (nano one) is a process technology company changing how cathode active materials (CAMs) are produced for lithium-ion batteries. nano one's platform is built on a portfolio of patented processes, decades of manufacturing know-how and modular plant designs that enable scalable, cost-competitive and easier-to-permit CAM production with resilient supply chains. The technology eliminates wastewater and by-products while enabling regionally sourced raw materials and reducing exposure to foreign supply chain volatility. Modular plants are designed with fewer steps to reduce capex, energy and environmental intensity and to accelerate deployment, manufacturing and licensing. Product development and process optimization are based at nano one's Innovation Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia while piloting, demonstration and commercial production are based in Candiac, Québec, supported by a team with more than 15 years of commercial cathode manufacturing experience supplying global cell manufacturers. Strategic collaborations with global partners including Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto and Worley support nano one's Design-One-Build-Many growth strategy. nano one has received funding support from the Governments of Canada, the United States, Québec and British Columbia.
For more information, please visit nanoOne.ca.
Company Contact:
info@nanoone.ca
+1 (604) 420-2041
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information, including, but not limited to statements regarding: changes within the executive leadership team; the Company's validation and commercialization plans; the value, functions and intended benefits of the Company's technology and products; strategic partnerships; manufacturing readiness; customer engagement; capital markets activities; and the execution of the Company's current and future plans - which are contingent on capital support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘potential', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'proposed', 'is expected', 'budget', "scheduled", 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', ‘anticipates' or ‘does not anticipate', or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects nano one's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to nano one and on assumptions we believe are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to assumptions regarding: contracted projects; revenue generation; operational growth; licensing and offtakes; government funding; incurrence of costs; competitive conditions; receipt of the total amount of announced anticipated funding from collective government programs; use of proceeds; general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; risks associated with scale-up, commissioning, process performance and industrial implementation of new manufacturing technologies; the timing, completeness and commercial readiness of the Company's technology packages; the continuation, implementation or effectiveness of government policies, incentives, tax credits or procurement frameworks supporting localized battery supply chains; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEMs, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on capital sources; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; the Company's efforts to build resilient and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals and battery materials; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and such other risk factors and risks as disclosed in the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, the Company's most recent annual information form, management's discussion and analysis and other documents filed from time to time under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not limited to prevailing capital markets conditions, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, changes in legislation, and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Forward‑looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's commercialization plans, strategic partnerships, manufacturing readiness, customer engagement, capital markets activities, forward‑looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE: nano one materials corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire