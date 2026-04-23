Nano Dimension to Host Q1 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Call to Be Held Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET
Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leader in digital manufacturing solutions, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q1 2026 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026.
Conference Call Information
Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Pre-Registration Link for Dial-In Access
Participants can pre-register for the conference call here in order to receive dial in information.
Dial-In Access
Those unable to pre-register may join the call by dialing:
U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-695-5517
International Dial-in: 1-412-902-6751
Israel Toll Free: 1-80-9212373
Access via Webcast
The conference call will be broadcast live (listen only) and can be replayed shortly after the conclusion of the call via the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZaodVpNh
Participants are advised to log in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.
About Nano Dimension Ltd.
Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.
For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/.
Contacts:
Investors: Purva Sanariya
Director, Investor Relations
ir@nano-di.com
Media: Samuel Manning
Principal Manager, External Communications
press@nano-di.com