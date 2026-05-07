Nano Dimension Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2026

Nano Dimension Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2026

Recent Strategic Actions Expected to Reduce Annualized Cash Burn by Approximately $10 million

Company Executing Three Phase Plan to Maximize Shareholder Value in 2026 and Beyond

Full Year 2026 Guidance Suspended as Strategic Alternatives Process Accelerates

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension", "Nano", or the "Company"), a leader in digital manufacturing solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Results:

  • Revenue: $29.7 million, a 106% increase from $14.4 million year-over-year
  • Gross Margin ("GM"): 40.8%, up from 40.6% year-over-year
  • Adjusted Gross Margin ("Adjusted GM"): 45.9%, up from 43.3% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss: $12.5 million, up from a loss of $10.1 million year-over-year
  • Net Loss: $69.7 million, inclusive of $40.4 million of impairment, up from a loss of $25.5 million year-over-year
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, deposits, restricted deposits and marketable equity securities: $441.6 million as of March 31, 2026, down from $459.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. More information, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found below in this press release under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of US GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."

Recent Developments:

Three Phase Strategic Plan Execution: The Company is executing a defined three phase plan to maximize shareholder value in 2026 and beyond, with each phase already underway. Phase One is focused on streamlining operations and reducing cash burn through efficiency initiatives and disciplined cost management. Phase Two is centered on monetization of product lines to simplify the business and strengthen the balance sheet, including the announced sale of its additively manufactured electronics ("AME") and Fabrica product lines. Phase Three is focused on evaluating strategic alternatives to maximize long term shareholder value and selecting the most compelling path forward, which remains under review.

David Stehlin, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The three phases of our strategic plan continue to advance in parallel as we accelerate toward increasing shareholder value. We are streamlining operations, monetizing our product lines, and progressing toward potentially selecting a compelling opportunity in the coming months. We have completed the sale of our AME and Fabrica product lines and expect to announce additional product line monetization in the coming weeks. Together, these actions are expected to reduce complexity, lower annualized cash burn, and further strengthen our financial flexibility. Phase 3 is advancing quickly. After receiving numerous inbound opportunities, we have significantly narrowed our focus and are now reviewing a short list of highly attractive strategic alternatives, which we believe have the potential to deliver significant long term value creation in 2026 and beyond."

Sale of AME and Fabrica Product Lines: On April 6, 2026, Nano Dimension announced the sale of its AME product line and its previously discontinued Fabrica product lines to Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. for total consideration of up to $12.5 million, including a $2.0 million upfront cash payment and up to $10.5 million in performance-based deferred payments over the next twelve months. This transaction supports the Company's efforts to streamline operations and lower its cost structure. The Company expects this transaction to reduce annualized cash burn by approximately $10 million.

2026 Financial Guidance Update

Given the Company's ongoing actions under its defined strategic plan and the potential for additional changes across the business, the Company has suspended its full year 2026 financial guidance at this time.

This decision reflects the range of outcomes currently being implemented and evaluated, including the timing and scope of potential monetization actions that could materially impact future results.

Conference Call Today

Nano Dimension will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call in order to receive dial in information via this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10208731/103e987e1a7

Participants can also dial-in/connect by following the below:

Listen in via U.S. dial-in: 1-844-695-5517
Listen via international dial-in: 1-412-902-6751
Listen via Israel toll free: 1-80-9212373
Listen via webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZaodVpNh

For those unable to participate in the conference call, there will be a replay available from a link on Nano Dimension's website at https://investors.nano-di.com/events-and-presentations.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices. For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as earnings before interest income and expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA should be useful in evaluating the performance of our business and operations. EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively) and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses are non-GAAP measures and are defined as earnings before interest income and expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, exchange rate differences, finance expenses (income) for revaluation of assets and liabilities, Desktop Metal litigation related expenses, Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses, restructuring costs, impact of deconsolidation, impairment losses, litigation settlements and step-up amortization from purchase accounting. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting other financial expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payments, restructuring costs, impairment losses, and step-up amortization from purchase accounting. Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.

Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, and step-up amortization from purchase accounting, is a non-GAAP measure. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and non-GAAP operating expenses can be useful in evaluating our performance by eliminating the effect of financing and non-cash expenses such as share-based payments, however, we may incur such expenses in the future, which could impact future results. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or not at all, which may reduce the usefulness of this measure as a tool for comparison.

Nano Dimension does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain significant items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the relevant period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nano's future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders; the Company's expectation that the phases of the strategic plan will increase shareholder value, streamline operations, monetize product lines and progress toward potentially selecting a compelling opportunity; the Company's expectations that it will announce additional product line monetization in the coming weeks; the Company's expectations in the success of future strategic alternatives in reducing complexity, lowering annualized cash burn, strengthening the Company's financial flexibility and delivering significant long term value creation in 2026 and beyond; and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "endeavor," "seek," "predict," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nano's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

Contacts:

Investors: Purva Sanariya
Director, Investor Relations
ir@nano-di.com

Media: Samuel Manning
Principal Manager, External Communications
press@nano-di.com

Nano Dimension Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2026     2025  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 355,278     $ 204,672  
Bank deposits     8,781       168,997  
Marketable equity securities     75,719       84,154  
Restricted bank deposits     594       123  
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts ($939 and $861, respectively)     22,700       26,047  
Inventory     31,703       32,878  
Other current assets     10,622       8,938  
Total current assets     505,397       525,809  
Restricted bank deposits     1,254       1,610  
Property, plant and equipment, net     23,621       24,840  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     22,487       23,789  
Deferred tax assets     424       424  
Goodwill           40,388  
Intangible assets, net     18,313       19,434  
Other assets     1,711       1,930  
Total assets   $ 573,207     $ 638,224  
Liabilities and Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Trade payables   $ 12,974     $ 11,999  
Accrued liabilities     21,083       19,514  
Deferred revenue     13,250       11,873  
Current portion of lease liability     8,604       8,923  
Current portion of bank loan     156       158  
Total current liabilities     56,067       52,467  
Employee benefits     3,666       3,697  
Operating lease right-of-use liabilities     21,563       23,323  
Bank loan     117       158  
Long-term settlement payable     3,124       2,974  
Long-term deferred revenue     3,226       3,617  
Total liabilities     87,763       86,236  
Commitments and contingencies            
Equity:            
Share capital of NIS 5 par value each; 500,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; 207,986,287 and 206,811,875 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, and 280,480,934 and 279,306,522 shares issued as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.     418,969       417,084  
Additional paid-in capital     1,298,363       1,297,323  
Treasury stock     (192,507 )     (192,507 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     1,241       1,048  
Accumulated loss     (1,040,622 )     (970,960 )
Total equity     485,444       551,988  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 573,207     $ 638,224  


Nano Dimension Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

    Three months ended March 31,  
    2026(1)     2025  
Revenue:            
Product   $ 22,931     $ 11,679  
Service     6,794       2,722  
Total revenue     29,725       14,401  
Cost of revenue:            
Product     14,222       7,081  
Service     3,376       1,479  
Total cost of revenue     17,598       8,560  
Gross profit     12,127       5,841  
Operating expenses:            
Research and development     8,204       5,944  
Sales and marketing     9,692       5,644  
General and administrative     15,209       5,667  
Restructuring     3,127       1,180  
Desktop Metal litigation           28,069  
Impairment losses     40,388       1,229  
Operating loss     (64,493 )     (41,892 )
(Loss) gain on investment in marketable equity securities     (8,435 )     8,726  
Finance income     3,512       9,320  
Finance expense     (246 )     (1,679 )
Loss before income taxes     (69,662 )     (25,525 )
Income tax expense           (23 )
Net loss     (69,662 )     (25,548 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests           (236 )
Net loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (69,662 )   $ (25,312 )
             
Net loss attributable to common shareholders:            
Basic and diluted   $ (0.34 )   $ (0.12 )
             
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     207,504       216,462  
Net loss   $ (69,662 )   $ (25,548 )
Other comprehensive income:            
Foreign currency translation adjustment     193       593  
Comprehensive loss     (69,469 )     (24,955 )
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests           (224 )
Comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (69,469 )   $ (24,731 )

(1) The results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 include the consolidation of Markforged revenue of $17.1 million, gross profit of $6.0 million, and GAAP net loss of $50.1 million.


Nano Dimension Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2026     2025  
Cash flow from operating activities            
Net loss   $ (69,662 )   $ (25,548 )
Adjustments:            
Depreciation, amortization and non-cash lease interest     3,701       574  
Impairment losses     40,388       1,229  
Changes in fair value of equity securities     8,435       (8,726 )
Share-based compensation expense     2,925       (786 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:            
(Increase) decrease in inventory     425       340  
(Increase) in other current assets     (1,500 )     (371 )
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables     3,258       (2,881 )
Increase (decrease)in other payables     1,609       (4,026 )
(Decrease) increase in employee benefits     (20 )     38  
Increase in trade payables     1,019       26,362  
Other     2,343       6,316  
Net cash used in operating activities     (7,079 )     (7,479 )
Cash flow relating to investing activities            
Change in bank deposits     157,651       177,395  
Purchase of property plant and equipment     (167 )     (295 )
Net cash from investing activities     157,484       177,100  
Cash flow relating to financing activities            
Repayment long-term bank debt     (41 )     (35 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (41 )     (35 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     150,364       169,586  
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash     357       204  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period     206,405       318,474  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period   $ 357,126     $ 488,264  
             
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 355,278       487,438  
Restricted cash in restricted deposits, current     594       60  
Restricted cash in restricted deposits, non-current     1,254       766  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows   $ 357,126     $ 488,264  
             
Non-cash operating and investing activity            
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets           119  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information            
Income taxes paid during the year           60  


Nano Dimension Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands) (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
  2026     2025  
GAAP Net loss $ (69,662 )   $ (25,548 )
Tax expense         23  
Depreciation and amortization     2,432       574  
Interest expense     221        
Interest income     (3,652 )     (9,309 )
Non-GAAP EBITDA (loss)     (70,661 )     (34,260 )
Finance expenses (income) from revaluation of assets and liabilities     8,434       (8,726 )
Exchange rate differences     140       1,639  
Share-based payments expense     2,925       (786 )
Desktop Metal litigation related expenses           28,069  
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses     556       1,515  
Restructuring costs     3,127       1,180  
Impairment losses     40,388       1,229  
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization     616        
Litigation, settlements, and contingencies     1,951        
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,524 )   $ (10,140 )
             
           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue 2026     2025  
GAAP Cost of revenue $ 17,598     $ 8,560  
Share-based payments expense   158       246  
Depreciation and amortization     739       142  
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization     616        
Non-GAAP Cost of revenue   $ 16,085     $ 8,172  
             
       
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit 2026     2025  
GAAP Gross profit $ 12,127     $ 5,841  
Share-based payments expense   158       246  
Depreciation and amortization     739       142  
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization     616        
Non-GAAP Gross profit   $ 13,640     $ 6,229  
             
       
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses 2026     2025  
GAAP Research and development expenses $ 8,204     $ 5,944  
Share-based payments expense   478       69  
Depreciation and amortization     404       209  
Non-GAAP Research and development expenses   $ 7,322     $ 5,666  
             
             
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses 2026     2025  
GAAP Sales and marketing expenses $ 9,692     $ 5,644  
Share-based payments expense   200       323  
Depreciation and amortization     904       43  
Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses   $ 8,588     $ 5,278  
             
             
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses 2026     2025  
GAAP General and administrative expenses $ 15,209     $ 5,667  
Share-based payments expense   2,089       (1,424 )
Depreciation and amortization     386       180  
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses     556       1,515  
Litigation, settlements, and contingencies     1,951        
Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses   $ 10,227     $ 5,396  
             
             
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
Non-GAAP Operating Loss 2026     2025  
GAAP Operating loss $ (64,493 )   $ (41,892 )
Share-based payments expense   2,925       (786 )
Depreciation and amortization     2,433       574  
Desktop Metal litigation related expenses           28,069  
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses     556       1,515  
Restructuring costs     3,127       1,180  
Impairment losses     40,388       1,229  
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization     616        
Litigation, settlements, and contingencies     1,951        
Non-GAAP Operating loss   $ (12,497 )   $ (10,111 )

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